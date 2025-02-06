Olivier Corbett: What Happened to Belle Gibson’s Son?

With Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ pulling the curtain on the real-life tale of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson through creative dramatic reenactments, we get an original unlike any other. That’s because it shines a light on not just her background and personal life but also how she manipulated them to establish a career, just for it to come out that everything had been a lie. Amongst those to thus play an integral role in her journey was none other than her son, Olivier Corbett.

Olivier Corbett Was Born Right Around The Time Belle’s Lies Reportertedly Began

Although a native of Brisbane, Belle resided in Perth in 2008 before moving to Melbourne in 2009, which is where she first came across a tradesman by the name of Nathan Corbett, thanks to a friend. Little did either of them know, though, that one thing would soon lead to another, resulting in them getting together and welcoming a baby into this world in July 2010. Olivier “Oli” has his mother’s bright eyes and pale skin tone, along with his father’s stature, but sadly, he was never really raised in a household where they both remained together.

That’s because by the time Oli was one, his father was unemployed, and his mother was working in a baby store. He then worked part-time managing a store on Chapel Street. Unfortunately, by the end of 2011, despite Belle still referring to Nathan as one of her best friends and a true father to Oli, considering he was still a part of their lives, they had parted ways. Belle and Oli then lived with a friend, who still remembers the matriarch’s claims of migraines and cancer treatments, meaning she first made her claim of cancer around this time.

When the lease of the apartment expired, the friend moved out, whereas Belle and Oli chose to move to just the neighboring suburb of Caufield North, which is where she got involved with Clive Rothwell. An IT professional, he and Belle had met by pure chance, and when they became seriously involved, he did indeed take to Oli as if he were his own. As per the book, Belle and Clive did attempt to have a child of their own after a while, but she sadly miscarried in around five months, driving her to focus on the son she had and her business, The Whole Pantry.

Olivier Was Terrified of Losing His Mother

Although not much is known about Olivier since Belle and Clive were careful not to expose too much of his life to the public despite her career stemming from sharing personal details, it is believed he was understandably scared of losing her. In fact, according to ‘The Woman Who Fooled the World, it was Oli’s 4th birthday when she reportedly pretended to have a seizure just as the guests were about to leave, and her son did catch the beginning of it. Oli, along with every other child at the party, was quickly led away by an adult while the others looked after Belle, but one still remembers the look on his face, stating he was petrified.

At the time, what no one knew is that Belle had actually gone to a doctor’s when her son was merley 15 months old, only to be told that everything was normal and she was okay. Therefore, at the time, how much she cared for Oli and how she always seemed ready to drop everything for him within a moment’s notice made people wonder if she would ever fake such a scene. Yet, she apparently did. However, many of those close to the duo still maintain she was a “terrific parent” and “born to be a mum,” especially since she always wanted the best for him.

Olivier Corbett Reportedly Still Resides With His Mother

Despite the controversy that engulfed Belle’s entire life and career in early 2015, with her ultimately conceding that she had indeed lied about everything, it appears as if Olivier is still in her custody. According to the last reports, the family – Belle, her partner Clive, and Oli -all resided in the inner suburb of Northcote in Melbourne, Victoria, until at least 2021. Today, Oli is nearly 15 years old and has at least three parents who care a lot about him and want the very best for him, so we can only imagine he is currently coming into his own and planning for his own independent future ahead.

