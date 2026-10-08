Below: Are Calvin Penney and Fonda Howander Based on Real People?

Netflix’s ‘Below‘ follows the story of Calvin Penney, who lives in the town of Snook’s Arm and comes across a mysterious sea creature with whom he had crossed paths once when he was a kid. The creature’s return has thrown the town into turmoil, on top of its preexisting issues. So, when Calvin has to get to the bottom of the truth, there aren’t many people he can rely on. Dr. Fonda Howander, on the other hand, is perhaps one of the only people who can truly help him understand what he has gotten himself into. As they join forces, they become an unlikely duo that eventually saves the town from an even more dangerous and unexpected enemy, the roots of whose greed can be found in real-life events. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Calvin Penney and Fonda Howander are Rooted in Realism

The events and characters, such as Calvin Penney and Fonda Howander, portrayed in ‘Below’ are entirely fictional, with the actors conducting extensive research to understand the characters and their professions. Calvin is played by Josh Hartnett, who shares some fleeting similarities with the character. Much like Calvin, the actor is a father and a family man. In fact, the show’s creators saw his Minnesota origins as a plus point that would help him get into the skin of the character with more ease. The ‘Pearl Harbor’ actor was immediately taken in by the story and the script. It was a new territory for him, especially given the Newfoundland setting. He was intrigued by the region’s distinct history, dialect, and customs, all of which he familiarised himself with during his research.

To play a Newfoundland native, Hartnett spent time with locals, getting to know their culture and history. He was also invested in understanding the day-to-day activities and the other issues they faced. Because the core of his character lies in his connection to the sea and to fishing, he spent time with local fishermen, who gave him insights into what it’s like to be out at sea. He took boating lessons and even learned to tie fishing nets from his new friends. He also learned a lot about the sea and the many mysteries it hides in its watery depths. Hearing the fishermen’s many stories about their weird, inexplicable experiences at sea also made the premise more believable to the actor.

Since the region has its own distinct dialect, Hartnett also focused on getting the accent right. He and his co-actors, particularly those who play his family members, had the same dialect coach so they would all sound similar, making them feel more like a family. He also resorted to podcasts and radio shows like ‘The Broadcast’ to familiarise himself with the accent and understand the nuances of Newfoundland life in more detail. In the same vein, actress Mackenzie Davis also leaned into the scientific mind of her character, Dr. Fonda Howander. The show’s creator, Jesse McKeown, drew inspiration from the Ocean Sciences Center scientist Annie Mercier, whose research also takes her to the depths of the ocean.

While Davis didn’t entirely base her portrayal on Mercier, the show’s use of the OSC’s lab for filming Fonda’s lab scenes helped her slip into the character with greater ease. She called the place “this Bond villain-looking building on the edge of the world outside of St. John’s,” underscoring the mysterious nature of Fonda’s work and its impact on the world. The location certainly heightened the sense of urgency, especially regarding the discoveries that continually point Fonda towards the end of the world. To sum up, Davis and Hartnett drew heavily on their surroundings to inform their characters and infuse them with depth, making them more realistic and likable.

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