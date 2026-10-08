What Happens to Moose the Dog in Below?

In ‘Below,’ Calvin Penney finds himself strong-armed into an underwater mission. Steve, a crazed businessman armed with a ship and a crew, arrives in town with one desperate mission: photographing the unique beast in the waters. Eventually, the fisherman inadvertently becomes involved in this endeavor and finds himself in a submarine, deep into the sea creature’s territory. Unsurprisingly, the creature ends up destroying the underwater vessel, leaving only one survivor. This is how Calvin ends up washed up on the shore of Little Pot Rock, his old hometown, which was ultimately resettled. However, as it turns out, a handful of residents, including his childhood friend, Walter, had stayed behind. Decades later, Walter and his family, including a loyal dog named Moose, are the only residents left in the abandoned town. Yet, from the looks of it, their days of survival are numbered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Moose the Dog is Left Behind on Little Pot Rock With Maggie

Moose the dog is introduced into the story with the rest of the Budgell family, Calvin’s old neighbors who never followed through with the resettlement program. Even though they have the satisfaction of remaining in their hometown, this decision has also cost them a lot. For one, the population has dwindled intensely to the point where Walter, his father, and his daughter, Maggie, are the only human residents left on the island. Phil, a lost Portuguese sailor, is the newest addition to their clan. Even so, his amputated leg doesn’t leave much hope for him in the future. As it turns out, there’s a darker side to Walter’s continued residency at Little Pot Rock. Shortly after the resettlement, the fisherman discovered that the island was actually rich in natural resources like cobalt and copper.

This is why the Crocker Brewery and Distillery had lobbied so hard for the resettlement program since it allowed him to take possession of the lands at a much lower price. Therefore, now that the company has left the island alone, Walter wants to build his own community from the ground up and use these resources to their advantage. However, he has grown paranoid of outside influences. Consequently, he and the other residents had isolated themselves in their island town, relying only on their fishing practices to survive. As such, disease and injury have been one of the leading causes of death in the already small population. Even so, Walter refuses to budge on his stance. In fact, he wants to entrap Calvin and his son, Wade, on the island so that the latter can marry Maggie and continue the bloodline.

Naturally, this sets off the alarm bells for Calvin, who realizes he needs to escape from the island as soon as possible. He finds the ideal opportunity in the dark of night. As he leaves the Budgell’s house, rescuing Phil along the way, he also burns down their house. Although Walter attempts to stop him, Wade steps in at the last second and saves his father’s life. Thus, despite his apparent love for Maggie, he ends up leaving the island with Calvin. In the end, Maggie is left at Little Pot Rock alone, aggrieved by her father’s death and the destruction of her home. Although the rest of her family, and even Phil, have died, she still has her family dog for company. Moose has managed to survive the entire ordeal and is left behind on the island.

Read More: Below: Are Little Pot Rock and Snook’s Arm Real Towns in Canada? Is Linda’s Place a Real Bar?