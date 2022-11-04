Below Deck Adventure’s Oriana Schneps: Everything We Know

The fourth spinoff of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise, ‘Below Deck Adventures’ is a reality series that features several crew members as part of Captain Kerry Titheradge’s beautiful 150+ feet long yacht, Mercury, as they sail through Norway. In addition to offering breathtaking vistas across the icy Norway fjords as the boat travels through picturesque landscapes, it also gives us an inside look at how the crew interacts with each other below the deck. Much like other shows in the franchise, we are also treated to unadulterated drama as the crew members attempt to deal with the visitors’ expectations.

Among the fresh faces in the crew of season 1 is environmentalist, entrepreneur, and gorgeous stew Oriana Schneps is one of them. Stew Schneps stands out from the rest of the crew, including Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, stew Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lweis Morely, and deckhands Micheal Gilman, Nathan Morely, and Kyle Dickard. Since the anticipated drama throughout the season excites viewers about this new addition to the crew, let’s find out everything we know!

Oriana Schneps’ Age, Family, and Background

Born sometime in the mid-90s, Oriana Schneps is most likely 27-years-old. She reportedly hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and grew up in a loving household, comprising her supportive parents and a brother, Robert Goodman Schneps. She is known to have had a pretty exciting time growing up, where she learned horseback riding, scuba diving, and fencing. While growing up, Oriana even met President Obama!

Since an early age, Oriana had a fascination for water. In 2010, at the age of 15, she was involved in a high school program at New England Aquarium in Boston, New England, wherein she obtained an Open Water dive certificate and gained knowledge about marine life. Oriana credits the experience working at the aquarium and that trip for helping her find her calling.

While in college, Oriana also attended the Climate Change Rally in 2013 in Washington, D.C. She then went to the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Management. Her participation in a scuba diving research expedition in the Bahamas is what motivated her to take up yachting as a career. Oriana’s leadership skills as the Student Body President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges helped her become an entrepreneur at a very early age.

Oriana Schneps’ Profession

Oriana has a tonne of work experience. In 2016, she began working as a Chief Stew at International Yachting. After working there for nearly 2 years, she accepted a position as Estate Operations Manager at a multi-property family estate in 2018. As an entrepreneur, Oriana launched a Doon Designs e-commerce business in 2019 while working full-time as an Account Executive at VaynerMedia. In addition, Oriana founded the digital media company Disco House NYC, which she continued from May 2018 until July 2020.

Later, Oriana was hired as an Account Executive by The Sasha Group, where she worked until March 2020. The same year, she accepted a position as a Senior Strategic Analyst at String and Key. Oriana quit her job in August 2021 and began filming for ‘Below Deck Adventure’ on Bravo. The entrepreneur joined United Yacht Sales as a Yacht Broker in 2022 and co-founded Lazy 8ight Yacht Club, a cutting-edge blockchain startup. When she is not working 12-14 hours a day, Oriana loves to travel, sit back, and soak in the magic of breathtaking sceneries.

Oriana Schneps’ Boyfriend

On the show, Oriana was seemingly engaged in a boatmance with Bosun Lewis Lupton. Despite all the passionate moments shared by the two on the show, we’d like to reveal that they’re not a couple. In fact, Schneps is dating San Francisco restauranteur owner, John Dampeer, who was also one of the Charter Guests on the show. The two seem to be madly in love with each other. Oriana appreciates his existence in her life and doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for John on her social media accounts.

Oriana regularly hangs out at John’s wine-and-bear bar and restaurant, Fool’s Errand, located in San Francisco. They also had a watch party with other charter guests in Norway. After filming the first season of the Bravo show, the pair also went on a yacht trip to Croatia. Taking everything into account, we are delighted to inform you that Oriana is blissfully enjoy her life with her boyfriend, John Dampeer, and we wish the two more happiness in the future.

