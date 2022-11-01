Where is Below Deck Adventure Filmed?

The fourth spin-off of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise, Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Adventure’ is a reality TV series that follows a similar format to the previous shows of the franchise. As the name suggests, in this installment, the crew and the adventurous charter guests on a megayacht indulge in thrilling and adrenaline-pumping off-ship activities, including bicycling, rock climbing, and parasailing.

Besides that, the show sees the yacht crew deal with the guests’ high expectations and the saucy drama that ensues among them over the weeks. While all the adventure and interpersonal interactions make a gripping watch, the spectacular and picturesque scenery with the backdrop of the open waters begs the question — where is ‘Below Deck Adventure’ lensed? So, if you are on board the same boat of curiosity, allow us to take you ahead!

Below Deck Adventure Filming Locations

‘Below Deck Adventure’ is filmed in Norway, specifically in Møre og Romsdal. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show commenced in late July 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s sail through all the specific sites the megayacht covers in the Bravo series!

Møre og Romsdal, Norway

All the pivotal sequences for the first season of ‘Below Deck Adventure’ were taped in Møre og Romsdal, a county in the northernmost part of Western Norway. The debut season was primarily set in Ålesund, a town and municipality in the county. The filming unit recorded several scenes in and around the town, including Skansekaia.

The cast and crew also cruise to Sykkylven, a municipality in the Sunnmøre region. Moreover, you can spot several beautiful Fjords of Norway in the backdrop of many scenes. One of the primary fjords where key sequences for season 1 of ‘Below Deck Adventure’ were shot was Geirangerfjord, which is in the Sunnmøre region. In addition, several scenes were seemingly lensed around the Seven Sisters Waterfall, the 39th tallest waterfall in the nation.

The megayacht that appears in “Below Deck Adventure ” is the 164-footer yacht named Mercury. Launched in 2001, the luxurious vessel’s original name was Kermit. Its interior design was originally by Terence Disdale before being wholly revamped by Reymond Langton Design. Now, she has six staterooms that can house 12 guests and additional accommodations for twelve crew members.

Read More: Is Below Deck Scripted?