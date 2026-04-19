Ben and Dana: How Did the Full Swing Stars Meet? Are They Married?

Although Ben Griffin is a professional golfer whose patience and presence of mind have been lauded countless times over the years, he is also someone who wears his heart upon his sleeve. This much is also evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ season 4, where he opens up not only about his brief stint away from the sport but also about his beautiful relationship with Dana Myeroff. The couple was happily engaged and discussing wedding plans when first introduced to us, leaving many wondering whether or not they did tie the knot during the late 2025 golf season break.

Ben Griffin and Dana Myeroff Fell in Love After Meeting by Pure Chance

While Ben Griffin is a North Carolina native who grew up knowing he wanted to pursue a career as an athlete, Dana Myeroff is a business, consultancy, and management enthusiast from Ohio. In fact, he played collegiate golf at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, whereas she graduated from Lehigh University with dual degrees in Accounting and Business Information Systems. They thus hail from separate worlds, making it no surprise they met by pure chance on a night out in Miami, Florida, in 2022 while he was there for an event and she was on a girls’ trip.

Ben and Dana began getting to know one another on the evening of April 23, 2022, based on mutual attraction. chemistry, as well as energy, unaware that it would soon turn into much more. That’s despite the fact she admittedly did not know much about golf around that time; she once told the ‘Birdie Little Secrets’ podcast, “I would say I started with very, very little knowledge.” Therefore, the duo connected over what really mattered, resulting in the golfer and the then-Senior Digital Transformation & Innovation Consultant at Ernst & Young becoming inseparable. In fact, since she planned to visit her parents in Naples, Florida, on April 24, he changed all his plans and booked a practice session there before taking her on their first date that same night.

Their bond quickly became an official long-distance relationship, with Dana residing in New York while Ben traveled across the globe for different events, but they managed to make things work. She became knowledgeable about golf, learned its rules, and supported her boyfriend at every step of the way, whereas he understood the small details of her career and its significance to her. Ultimately, it was evident that what they shared was special and forever, so he managed to convince her to move to Sea Island, Georgia, to be physically close to him by the end of the year. That’s when their love grew stronger, driving him to get down on one knee on July 27, 2024, at The Cloister — he planned it as a surprise with her sister and had both their families present.

Ben and Dana Are Currently Living Life in Matrimonial Bliss

Dana is someone who “tends to figure things out,” which is why Ben planned and executed the proposal in less than 24 hours, but that sort of spontaneity is not what they wanted for their wedding. Hence, once his schedule was set after he got selected to be part of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, they began planning their nuptials because they wanted to make it official as soon as possible. The couple was already living together, having even moved to Jupiter, Florida, in September 2024 upon buying a house, but they desired to take the next step while also celebrating with loved ones. So, on December 6, 2025, they tied the knot at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, with them saying vows they had written themselves to make the whole ceremony extra special.

“Weddings are typically the one time in your life that you both have everyone you love in one place to celebrate,” Dana candidly told People in an exclusive interview to highlight the key moments of their wedding. Ben then added, “We really wanted the guest experience to be top of mind, [and for] our guests, most of whom are traveling from out of state, to experience the magic of Palm Beach.” Thus, since their focus was to celebrate their love amid the wonders of the city, they ensured to include elements from botanical gardens as well as real monkeys and flamingos. We should also mention Dana had three different looks for the big day, whereas Ben stuck with one that gradually grew casual as the evening passed.

Moreover, the couple encouraged guests not to give them traditional wedding gifts; instead, they asked for donations to support youth sports development through the Ben and Dana Griffin Foundation, a non-profit they are currently building. Since then, the professional golfer and the now-Senior Customer Success Manager at Workday have been embracing the joys of matrimony. The long-term travel enthusiasts honeymooned in Saint Barthélemy and spent a couple of months on the down low before returning to the public eye with golf in full force. Dana even briefly caddied for her husband during The Masters, his first ever, in April 2026 — she usually attends all his events as a spectator on the sidelines, but this time she went one step further to showcase her support. In other words, there is mutual affection, care, love, respect, trust, and understanding between Dana and Ben, which is what makes their relationship work. Honestly, we can not wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

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