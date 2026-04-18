Ben Griffin’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Golfer?

A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Benjamin “Ben” Griffin comes from a family of athletes and sports enthusiasts, so he ended up developing a natural passion for golf at a young age. He had no idea at the time that his interest would translate into professional ambition, innate skills, and then a tumultuous career, including a short hiatus owing to financial constraints. He elucidated the same on Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ season 4, making fans all the more curious about his complex trajectory, formal earnings, as well as overall current net worth.

How Did Ben Griffin Earn His Money?

Since Ben Griffin was just a boy when he first picked up a golf club from intrigue through his parents’ love for the sport, it comes as no surprise that he began playing competitively soon after. However, his family reportedly never once pushed him in any direction; instead, they simply offered him support, motivation, and advice at every turn to help his self-confidence. In fact, even when his parents lost their home in the 2008 recession, they did their best to back the then-12-year-old’s dreams as he already knew he wanted to pursue golf as a career.

Ben’s first foray into the world of competitive golf came in the form of US Kids events, wherein his father proudly served as his caddie. He then began representing his high school and ended up securing two 4A individual state championships before graduating in 2014. He subsequently enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, playing collegiate golf all 4 years, winning three tournaments, and being honored twice by All-America. He thus turned professional in 2018, making his debut on the PGA Tour Canada before proving his mettle as a rookie by winning the Staal Foundation Open in July of the same year.

Ben hoped to keep up the momentum in 2019, when he participated in both PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour, but had limited success. The ensuing year wasn’t better for him due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he chose to step away from the sport for most of 2020 and 2021. According to his account in the aforementioned series, he was $17,000 in credit card debt by the early 2020s, so he just couldn’t afford to continue betting on himself without result. Hence, he followed in his mother’s footsteps and joined the mortgage industry, serving as a loan officer at a corporate investors group for a stable paycheck and mental reset.

Things changed for Ben around 2021 when he got a phone call from the CEO of Lord Abbett, encouraging him to make a comeback because he was simply “too good” not to play golf. Doug Sieg was the one who set the wheels in motion by sponsoring him, which enabled him to rebuild from the ground up before returning in 2022 with a Korn Ferry Tour card. He actually finished runner-up in 3 events – Astara Golf Championship, LECOM Suncoast Classic, and BMW Charity Pro-Am – to place 8th overall through points and earn his PGA card.

Ben made his PGA Tour debut in 2023, where he quickly established a name for himself and proved he was back for good by making some very strong finishes throughout the season. He placed second in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship and 2024 RBC Canadian Open, following which he secured three significant wins in quick succession in 2025. He won at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Charles Schwab Challenge, and World Wide Technology Championship, in between which he even represented the US at the Ryder Cup.

Ben Griffin’s Net Worth

Considering Ben Griffin’s past troubles and his current standing as a successful professional golfer, it’s safe to say that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth over the years. In fact, in the 116 events he has participated in as of writing, he has made the cut 83 times, with his finish record being 3 wins, 4 runner-up, 1 third place, 12 Top 5s, 21 Top 10s, and 45 Top 25s. Therefore, he has walked away with an official payout/purse at least 83 times in the last 8 years, not including bonuses, which have totaled up to $19,040,946 (over $19 million).

From what we can tell, Ben made roughly $7,540 in the 2018-19 season, which went down to a minimum in the ensuing season before Doug Sieg backed him up with $125,000. It appears as if he subsequently made $357,700 in 2022, only for it to continue increasing as time passed. He bagged $2,897,802 million in 2023, $3,388,847 in 2024, and over $10.7 million in 2025, with his 3 PGA Tour wins being the biggest contributors. Thus, taking all these factors into account, along with his potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses as a happily married man based in St. Simons, Georgia, we believe his net worth is in the range of $12 million.

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