Maverick McNealy’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Golfer?

While golf has almost always been considered a wealthy person’s sport, Maverick McNealy arguably takes it to the next level since he hails from an incredibly successful business family. In fact, it has long been reported that neither he nor his three younger brothers needs to work a day in their lives owing to their potential future inheritance, yet they all choose to follow their passions. “You could do it for the lifestyle,” the California native said on Netflix’s ‘Full Swing.’ “You could do it for the money. You could do it for the fame and the notoriety, but I play golf cause I love to compete.”

How Did Maverick McNealy Earn His Money?

Although raised on a staggering $86 million estate in Silicon Valley as the son of technology company Sun Microsystems’ co-founder, Maverick has long understood the value of capital. That’s because his parents ensured not to spoil him, with him once even asserting his upbringing was different from what many assume, as he was never handed large sums freely or given a big allowance. Instead, he claimed, it was expected of him to take on summer jobs as a teen to learn independence, and he would likely have been charged rent if he’d chosen to stay home after graduating high school.

Therefore, by the time Maverick earned his diploma in the summer of 2013, he had already enrolled at Stanford University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Management Science & Engineering. It was also around this time that the athlete, deeply passionate about both golf and ice hockey, decided to focus on just the former in the hopes of making it to the big leagues one day. Little did anyone know he would go on to have an astonishing amateur career, starting with his qualification for the 201 4 US Open at the age of 18 while continuing to play at the collegiate level.

Maverick then went on to participate in the Pac-12 Conference Championship, won the 2014 Olympia Fields Country Club (OFCC) Fighting Illini Invite, and won the 2015 Prestige at PGA West. He even secured the much-coveted Haskins Award and Nicklaus Award for best collegiate male golfer in 2015 before keeping up the momentum to win the 2016 Western Intercollegiate Nike Invite. The young man then earned the Byron Nelson Award in 2017, concluding his collegiate career upon graduating that same year with a total of 12 significant event wins under his belt.

As if that’s not enough, during this period, Maverick was also part of the 2015/2017 US Palmer Cup teams, 2015/2017 US Walker Cup teams, and 2016 US Eisenhower Trophy team. Nevertheless, despite being among the most highly rated prospects, he briefly considered following in his father’s footsteps for a career in business before eventually deciding to turn professional. His debut was at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, in October 2017, following which he played on the Web.com Tour in 2018 and 2019 since he failed to secure a PGA Tour card.

Maverick managed to earn the same during the 2019-2020 season through his placements on the aforementioned 2019 Tour, resulting in him finally participating in all major golf events. Whether it be under the banner of the Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, or the US Open, he has been doing his best to play as much as possible. However, following his debut professional win in what was his 134th career start at the 2024 RSM Classic in Georgia, 2025 was the first year he played all 4 major championships/tournaments.

Maverick McNealy’s Net Worth

Since Maverick has long been dedicated to the sport of golf and garnered considerable success, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth over the years. In fact, it has been reported that he bagged $85,261 in purses on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2018 alone, which he followed in 2019 with $13,568 in PGA event earnings. As for his income during his first full season with the PGA card, he walked away with approximately $1,293,984 in official payouts plus an additional $655,000 in bonuses from the FedEx Cup.

Maverick’s earnings have only continued to rise over the years, with him reportedly making approximately $2,055,003 during the 2020-2021 season and $2,665,802 during the 2021-2022 season. The payouts from three events made the most of the latter, as he finished 10th at Mayakoba for $190,650, 16th at the Scottish Open for $104,900, and 30th at the Farmers Insurance for $53,760. The 2022-2023 season wasn’t particularly great for him as he suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss several months of competitive play, but he still walked away with $1,328,513. It was during his forced leave owing to his injury that he became a licensed pilot, so he now has a single-engine propeller plane that he often uses to fly himself to different events.

Coming back to Maverick’s earnings, he bagged a total of $4.54 million during the 2023-2024 season, with $1,368,000 of it hailing from just his win at the RSM Classic in November 2024. As for his 2024-2025 season run, he made $1.36 million from his 3rd place finish at the BMW Championship and $89,193 from his 33rd-place finish at the PGA Championship, but his total for the year was over $8.3 million. Therefore, his official payouts as of April 2026 total $22,074,650 (more than $22 million), including $1.24 million in winnings from the ongoing 2026 season. Taking all these factors into account, along with his assets, investments, and expenses as a happily married father of one based in Las Vegas, Nevada, we believe Maverick’s net worth is $15 million. However, it could soon reach over $1.5 billion, since that’s how much his inheritance is estimated to be, especially given that his father’s Sun Microsystems business was acquired by Oracle for $7.4 billion in 2010.

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