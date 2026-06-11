Ben Orndorff: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ brings 16 strangers into a brutal wilderness, where they must earn their supplies and reach the end as a part of the team to earn a $1 million cash prize. Ben Orndorff was one of those determined competitors and was a former federal agent. From his first day in the tropical forest, he approached the competition with confidence, purpose, and incredible negotiating skills. He actively participated in his team’s activities and often stepped up to take charge. However, he originally intended to keep his intelligence background under wraps to use his expertise in assessing others’ behavior. Sadly, the circumstances of the game pushed him out of the contest, bringing his journey there to an untimely end.

Ben Orndorff Became the Alpha Team’s Leader Before He Was Forced to Leave

Ben Orndorff’s journey in the show began as a member of the Alpha Team, which secured hunting supplies on the first day. However, the harsh conditions in the tropical wilderness proved challenging, as he and his teammates struggled without proper fire, shelter, or a reliable food source. Despite the dire situation, Ben and Maddy Jones went up to Bravo Team’s camp to trade one of their bow and arrow sets for a ferro rod, but were sadly unable to succeed. Rather than backing down, he took the initiative by venturing out to gather coconuts, which helped his team get drinking water and food. Eventually, he also became the person who negotiated with other teams not to join Delta Team. Following the departure of his teammate, Dave Cecchini, Ben emerged as the leader of the Alpha camp.

Whether it was competing alongside his teammate, Halle Cooley, during the demanding Swimming Challenge or making a fishing spear to catch fish, he consistently worked to strengthen his team’s survival chances. However, tensions began surfacing as time went on. Nikki Hru and Maddy from his team began to feel that he was taking charge without making any significant contributions, leading them to view him as a liability. The turning point came when Charlie Team targeted Ben, forcing him out of his camp. As he left, he felt Nikki and Maddy seemed relieved that he was gone. Although he tried to join the Bravo Team as it was his only alternative, they refused to accept him. With nowhere left to turn, Ben was forced to flare out of the game, leaving him devastated because he had not chosen to quit.

Ben Left Behind His Job as a Federal Agent to Become a World Traveler

Before appearing on the show, Ben had built a life that reflected his passion for service towards the community. That particular drive helped him to kickstart his career in law enforcement as a Federal Agent. In February 2024, after serving the community for years, he made the difficult choice to move on from that part of life and embark on a new adventure. Ben embraced a life of exploration as a world traveler and began documenting his experiences with others who share his love for discovery. As of writing, he maintains his own website, Winging World Travel, where Ben chronicles his journeys and writes blog posts that offer insights into the destinations he has visited. Additionally, these blogs contain practical advice for fellow travelers.

Ben’s website also lets him share more information about his travel gear. Currently, he hosts his own podcast, ‘Restless Ben,’ which is available for streaming on Spotify. From conversations about caves and typhoons to the unique cultural experiences he has encountered over the years, the podcast highlights his love for storytelling. Moreover, he runs a YouTube channel, Ben from Outlast, focusing on travel, airport camping, backpacking, and outdoor fitness. Ben continues to engage with followers on Instagram, where he is growing his presence. On that platform, he has grown his following to over 1.6 K. On his social media page, Ben offers a deeper look into his adventures and the relationships he maintains with his loved ones.

Ben Has Struck a Balance Between His Adventures and Meaningful Family Moments

Adventure has always been an enduring part of Ben’s life, satisfying his appetite for exploration. It often pushes him to enjoy activities like rock climbing, trekking through rugged landscapes, carving down snowy slopes while skiing, and snowboarding across mountains. Over the years, Ben’s love for the outdoors has taken him to countless breathtaking locations around the world, allowing him to experience nature up close. He has witnessed the beauty of the Langtang Valley and even participated in multiple summit hikes, including the time he climbed on Mount Glory in Wyoming. When he is not traveling, he loves spending his free time fishing with his friends. Ben is equally drawn to swimming in the cool waterfalls and kayaking through rivers, surrounded by forests.

Apart from that, Ben’s inner self often guides him to enjoy adrenaline-fueled activities like scuba diving in the ocean’s blue waters and white-water rafting. Whenever he gets the chance, he jets off to different corners of his country, with his most notable trip being to the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Despite his drive to experience new adventures, he always remains deeply connected to his roots, which are none other than his family members. Ben shares a very close relationship with his parents and has formed an unbreakable connection with his beloved brother, Luke Orndorff. The brothers often reminisce about their lively childhood memories and enjoy quality time together. Ben is also quite fond of spending time with his extended family, especially his aunt, Glady. Furthermore, he prefers quiet moments and unwinding by his furry pup’s side.

Read More: Mary Wedell: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?