Maddy Jones: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ tests its contestants far beyond the physical challenges of surviving in the forests of Panama. Amid the d limited resources participants must also contend with the constant possibility of being outplayed by the very people around them. In the first season, Maddy Jones faced a difficult start and struggled to find her footing early on. However, as time went on, she gradually rebuilt her confidence and began to trust her abilities again. Maddy believed she possessed the skills needed to make it to the end of the competition and ultimately secure a victory that her entire team could be proud of.

Maddy Jones Secured a Large Meal for Her New Team

Maddy Jones began the season as a member of Team Alpha. One advantage her team had early on was receiving a supply of weapons that could be used for hunting. However, her first night in the wilderness was far from easy. Heavy rain set in, and without proper shelter or a fire, that several nights that followed, proved extremely challenging. Maddy attempted to negotiate with some of the other teams, but those efforts did not lead to any meaningful results. When Dave Cecchini left his group so that his team could gain access to basic amenities, it was a turning point. For Maddy, it felt like a major loss because Dave had played an important leadership role and had guided the team through many of their early struggles.

At the same time, Maddy and her teammate, Nikki Hru, shared concerns about another member of the group, Ben Orndorff. They felt that he often took charge of decisions while not contributing as much as the others and worried that his presence was holding the team back. After Sean’s departure, Maddy experienced a brief period of discouragement. However, catching fish helped restore her confidence and reminded her of what she could contribute. She admitted that she had expected the physical labor to be difficult, but working closely with Nikki gave her renewed belief that they had a fair chance of winning. Later, when Leiya Pillitteri left Team Charlie and joined them, bringing her kayak after deceiving her former teammates, Maddy felt even more confident about her group’s future and became convinced that they had what it took to go all the way.

Maddy Jones is Working as Professional Photographer and an Avid Hunter Today

Maddy Jones was raised in Kingwood, West Virginia, and spent her childhood surrounded by the mountains that define much of the state’s culture and way of life. Growing up, hunting and fishing were everyday activities, and she developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors from an early age. Her passion for bow hunting came from her father and grandfather, both of whom were avid hunters themselves. Maddy was especially influenced by her grandfather, who would travel to Colorado for elk hunts and carefully document those experiences on video. After inheriting one of his old camcorders, she developed an interest in recording her own adventures and carried forward a family tradition that would later shape her career.

After finishing school, Maddy attended West Virginia University, where she studied Environmental and Energy Resource Management. She graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In March 2019, Maddy joined Pillar Innovations in Morgantown, West Virginia, as a recruiter. She spent more than two and a half years with the company, helping connect employees with opportunities across its wide range operations. In October 2021, she shifted her focus toward creative work and became a self-employed videographer under the name FST Outdoors. Based in Parkersburg, West Virginia, she now creates outdoor content centered on hunting, fishing, and adventure. She has also expanded her photography work, with her editing presets available for purchase on Etsy which allows others to incorporate her visual style into their own images.

Maddy Jones is Happily Fulfilling Her Role as a Loving Stepmom

Maddy Jones, who now goes by Maddy Wasmer, has built a life centered around family and the outdoors. She has been with her husband, Britton Wasmer, for many years and often credits him with helping shape her growth in the hunting and content-creation world. When they first met, Britton already had nearly a decade of experience as a photographer, while Maddy brought her own passion for the outdoors. Over time, they combined those interests and became a strong team both professionally and personally. Together, they have traveled across the country pursuing a variety of hunts, including whitetail deer, mule deer, elk, Axis deer in Hawaii, and caribou in Alaska.

Maddy has said that many of the skills she uses today were learned from Britton. Their partnership has developed into a seamless system, with one person hunting while the other documents the experience through a camera lens. At home, Maddy also loves her role as a stepmother to Britton’s daughter. She treasures the small routines they share, including spending evenings singing together on the porch. Their family is completed by two protective Rottweilers who are constant companions on outdoor adventures. In December 2025, Maddy spoke with Hook & Barrel Magazine about her roots, her work, and the life she has built with her family. She is a regular at events like the Total Archery Challenge of May 2026 and is active in the community. Looking back on her journey, she remains grateful for where life has taken her and is committed to preserving everything she has worked hard to create.

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