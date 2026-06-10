Sarah Awad: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

Survival reality competitions push contestants to the very limits of their endurance in every sense. Yet what keeps many of them moving forward is their personal motivation and the reason they chose to take on the challenge in the first place. In Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ where the prize at stake was $1 million, the competition was always expected to be a brutal test. In season 1, Sarah Awad entered the game driven by a desire to provide for her family and prove something to herself. However, as the days passed and she spent more time in the wilderness, she came to realize that nature was not necessarily her greatest obstacle. Instead, the biggest challenge often came from the people around her and she had to learn to manage it.

Sarah Awad Switched Teams to Secure Herself and Found a Meaningful Friendship

Sarah Awad began the competition as a member of Team Charlie, but her time there was turbulent from the start. Within the first few days, she found herself involved in several disagreements with Wes Saunders. Before long, her other teammates, Braxton Fish and Brett Johnson, also expressed concerns that her attitude toward the game did not align with theirs. Ultimately, Sarah was asked to leave the team and was given 24 hours to either find a new group willing to accept her or be forced out of the competition. She immediately began looking for another opportunity. She approached Team Bravo and asked if they would consider bringing her into their camp.

Initially, the team was hesitant about adding another member and discussed using Sarah as a strategic advantage before potentially eliminating her when it suited them. However, as the days passed, Sarah proved that she could be a valuable asset. One of her biggest contributions came when she stole machetes from her former teammates. She also developed a strong friendship with Morgan Colburn, which helped her establish a more secure position on the team. Throughout the competition, Sarah remained focused on her personal motivation. She often spoke about being a single mother who had worked hard to provide for her children and build a better life. For her, the prize money represented security for her family’s future, and that goal continued to drive her forward despite every setback she faced.

Sarah Awad is Using Her Music to Speak About Important Matters Today

Beyond the world of survival television, Sarah Awad is an artist who expresses herself through music. She has released songs such as “Set You Free,” “Can’t Hurt Me,” “Lost,” “Without You,” and “Hell.” Her style blends personal storytelling with tinges of reflection upon the world and its politics. Sarah is also a bilingual performer and usually incorporates multiple languages into her music to reach audiences from different backgrounds. Through her YouTube channel, she has released official music videos that have helped her grow her audience and establish a presence as an independent artist. She has often spoken about the importance of continuing to create and develop her craft.

The season was not Sarah’s first experience in front of the camera. Prior to the survival series, she appeared as Player 362 on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ Away from entertainment, Sarah has also used her platform to speak about issues she cares deeply about, including voicing support for people affected by the state of affairs in Palestine and Lebanon. As both an artist and a public figure, she has consistently tried to stand by her beliefs and use her voice to advocate for causes that matter to her.

Sarah Awad as Close Friends Who Are Always by Her Side

Sarah Awad prefers to keep most details of her personal life away from the public eye. During her time on the season, she spoke about raising her children as a single mother and how much the support of her own mother and extended family had meant throughout that journey. Based in San Diego, California, Sarah has built a close circle of friends who understand her artistic pursuits and have remained by her side through different stages of her life. In August 2025, she celebrated a special family milestone when she attended her sister’s wedding. Known to friends and followers by the nickname Spazzy, Sarah is often described as brave and fiercely loyal. Whether through her music, her advocacy, or her dedication to her family, she strives to approach life with her own zeal.

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