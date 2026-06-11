Morgan Colburn: Where is Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

There are some contestants on reality TV series who start out in one place and end up as completely different people by the end of the experience. Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ gives its contestants the opportunity to challenge their own beliefs, adapt to difficult circumstances, and grow from what they endure. Morgan Colburn was one of the contestants who entered the season with some very strict rules and principles about how she wanted to play the game. However, as time passed and the challenges became more intense, she began questioning many of those ideas. The experience forced her to reevaluate her outlook, and in the process, she changed her perspective on some of the very fundamentals she had started her journey with.

Morgan Colburn Found a Great Friend Who Changed Her Strategy

As part of Team Bravo, Morgan Colburn said that she had wanted to be on a boys-only team. She explained that she had always been considered a “tomboy” while growing up and generally found it easier to get along with men than with women. That was why, when her teammate Abby Chu suggested that they stick together and consider the bigger picture of forming an all-women alliance, Morgan was apprehensive. She made it clear that she was not going to base her decisions on gender and would instead choose her allies and friends based on trust and compatibility.

Morgan quickly became an important part of Team Bravo and proved herself to be indispensable in the wilderness. However, her perspective began to shift when Sarah Awad joined the group. Morgan immediately took a liking to her, and the two developed a close friendship. They spent long hours together hunting, guarding their camp, and often shared the same sleeping area. As their friendship grew, Morgan admitted that she had not expected to gain so much from an alliance. By the end, she was grateful to have found someone she genuinely trusted and could envision winning the challenge alongside.

Morgan Colburn is Taking on the Responsibilities of a New Mother Today

Morgan Colburn has spent most of her life in Florida, and it was in the state’s swamps and waterways that she first learned how to fish with her father. She has often said that the skills he taught her gave her the confidence to catch a fish almost anywhere and made the outdoors feel like a second home. While Morgan has shared that she works in sales and marketing and continues to be based in Florida, she has generally kept much of her personal life away from public attention. In recent years, however, she has celebrated several major personal milestones that have transformed her life.

In April 2026, Morgan welcomed her first daughter, McKinley Kay, into the world. Since then, she has spoken about how quickly the little girl became the center of her attention and how much joy motherhood has brought her. Before becoming parents, Morgan and her partner, Tannor Haupricht, took a trip to the Grand Canyon in January 2026 and saw it as their final big adventure as a couple before their family expanded. The pair have always enjoyed traveling together, and one of their most memorable trips was to Cabo in August 2025.

Their excitement about becoming parents was also reflected in the gender reveal celebration they hosted for family and friends, making it clear how much the baby’s arrival meant to everyone around them. Morgan has also shared that the experience has changed more than just her own life. Her 10-year-old dog, Djangers, has become noticeably more gentle and protective. From taking McKinley to the beach to bringing her along to a college football game, Morgan has been enjoying the many small moments that have made this new chapter so meaningful and rewarding for her.

Read More: Abby Chu: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?