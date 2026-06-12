Pharaoh Gayles: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Although Pharaoh Gayles stepped onto the shores of San Jose Island, Panama, for Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ with a strategy already in mind, he couldn’t bring himself to play dirty. He was definitely selfish at times, smart in valuable moments, and strong-minded in the face of adversity, but he was also a man of integrity as well as a team player every step of the way. That’s how he ended up becoming a fan favorite, with his quiet cadence, respectful behavior, and natural nurturing also earning him millions of hearts from across the globe.

Pharaoh Gayles’ Team and Alliances Likely Helped Him Reach the End

The moment Pharaoh Gayles introduced himself to his fellow competitors/teammates upon selecting hunting as their primary survival tool, it was evident he was an asset to any camp. After all, the 34-year-old Florida native admitted he is an alligator wrestler, knows how to live off the land through first-hand experience, and is a professional wildlife educator. Team Bravo’s de facto leader, Sean Jacobs, thus didn’t even think twice about possibly removing him from the group to bring them down to the required 5 players – he booted Mary Wedell.

In the days to follow, everyone in Bravo camp took turns juggling a variety of roles to ensure their survival without any burnouts, with Pharaoh particularly navigating foraging and hunting. Little did he know they would lose Sean to a medical emergency on Day 8, gain Sarah Awad from Team Charlie on Day 9, and then lose their muscle in Marshall Strain on Day 26 as he’d hit his limit. Pharaoh tried to keep all his teammates’ morale up no matter what, but his alliance with like-minded Abby Chu was what really assured him they could ultimately reach all the way to the end.

Pharaoh Gayles Has Been Dedicated to Nature and Wildlife All His Life

Hailing from the Native American Seminole Tribe of Florida, Pharaoh’s passion for animals, mother nature, and everything outdoors proudly comes from his community as well as his elders. According to his own accounts, he grew up learning how to read the environment and track dangerous wildlife – whether on land or underwater – which made him realize his calling in life. Therefore, upon attending Southern Utah University, Mesa Community College, and Nova Southeastern University, he decided to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a wildlife conservationist and educator.

Pharaoh reportedly worked in the Everglades for a few years before launching Pharaoh’s Wildlife Kingdom in 2017, by which point he was already well-known locally as an alligator wrestler. That’s because he had secured his first Alligator Wrestling Championship title in 2016, which he then defended for 4 consecutive years. This also led to him landing a spot as an alligator wrangler on Fox’s ‘Game of Talents’ in 2021, all the while he continued to run his business. Under the banner of his organization, there is a YouTube channel comprising animal care and educational videos, virtual as well as road performance shows, and wildlife demonstrations. Whether it be a birthday celebration, a festival, or a special occasion, you can book him to learn more about animals and see them perform live stunts.

Since Pharaoh specializes in reptiles, he is dedicated to spreading awareness about the fact that they are far from just the scary creatures they are often painted as. The Ruskin, Florida, resident wants the world to know they are caring and deserve to be cared for just like any other animal/wildlife. Therefore, the part-time personal trainer and certified life coach is currently focused on his dream of opening an alligator rescue and sanctuary, where he can also run community outreach programs, demonstrations, and school shows. For this, he even has an active GoFundMe page with a $12,000 goal, which reads, in part, “My goal is to foster respect and understanding for these amazing animals and promote conservation efforts that protect their future.” In other words, he is a true lover of nature and wildlife alike.

Pharaoh Gayles Enjoys Spending Time With All His Loved Ones

Since Pharaoh has 3 decades of hands-on wildlife experience, especially with reptiles that are often misunderstood, he has essentially spent his entire life dedicated to them. All the now 35-year-old licensed handler, educator, performer, and artist has ever wanted to do is make a difference – for the animals, the environment, and the future generations. However, he has been careful not to forsake quality time with his loved ones or his hobbies that are away from the world of nature and wildlife. In other words, he remains a family-oriented individual with a close connection with both his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is currently also in a happy romantic relationship with a woman named Marina, who seemingly shares his professional dream of wildlife conservation and his personal goal of having a family one day. As for his hobbies, Pharaoh is a fitness, survivalist, and travel enthusiast, with his most recent trip being to the Philippines with his girlfriend in May 2026.

Read More: Dave Cecchini: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?