Brett Johnson: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ the contestants’ survival depends on teamwork and their ability to adapt to extreme conditions. The audience was introduced to 16 competitors in the Panamanian jungle. Brett Johnson was one of them, and he quickly stood out for his unique personality. The Louisiana native had a deep respect for the outdoors and possessed immense confidence. From the day he entered the competition, he aligned himself with Charlie Camp. He believed that his lifelong connection to the land and experience in navigating challenging environments gave him an advantage in the wilderness. Soon, Brett’s willingness to step up during difficult moments made him an important part of the team. Yet he never shied away from making tough calls when he believed they were necessary for the team’s future.

Brett Johnson Refused to Let Tensions in the Camp Distract Him From His Goal

On the first day in the tropical jungle, Brett Johnson and the other competitors were given the opportunity to select their team. He immediately joined the Charlie Camp, which was bestowed with shelter supplies. In the early days, he and his teammates struggled with no fire and food. Although Leiya Pillitteri tried her best to build a fire using the primitive methods she knew, Brett became skeptical because she was unsuccessful. Matters worsened when his teammates, Wes Saunders and Sarah Awad, frequently argued. Brett began feeling that it created unnecessary negativity, which could lead the group astray.

Eventually, Brett and Braxton Fish were selected to represent their team on a task, which gave them, along with two members from each team, the opportunity to join the new Team Delta. At the time, the pair decided to join the new Delta Camp, considering the supplies available there. However, they backed down when Ben Orndorff explained that it could risk Brett and Braxton’s chances of winning the game. Later, Brett began to feel they had made a wrong choice, but he was willing to learn from it. Meanwhile, he and his teammates started growing distant from Sarah before they voted her out of the camp. Following that, Brett noticed Leiya trying to start a fire using a lens from the binoculars.

However, when Leiya failed to build a fire, Brett stepped in and promptly succeeded. Yet it completely upset her because she felt he took credit for an idea she had given. Brett eventually redirected his energy to searching for food for the camp and making oars for the Paddling Challenge. During the task, he and Wes used their kayak to secure two crucial advantages for their camp. Things began taking another turn when Brett realized that Leiya was not communicating openly with the team. Ultimately, she made the difficult decision to leave Charlie Camp and join the Alpha Team. When Brett and his teammates realized that Leiya had taken their kayak with her, he remained dedicated because he believed Charlie Camp could emerge as the strongest contender.

Brett Johnson is Thriving as a Commercial Fisherman and Experienced Hunter

Before stepping into the unforgiving wilderness of the show, Brett had already been living his life deeply connected to the outdoors. He was originally raised in the rugged landscapes of Louisiana, where he spent his childhood exploring the swamps. Growing up in those swamps helped him develop instincts and survival skills that proved invaluable on his hunting trips. Additionally, these skills helped Brett navigate the wilderness on ‘Outlast: The Jungle‘ without any major challenges. His resourcefulness and hunting skills came into even sharper focus when he took on a wild boar with nothing but a screwdriver. As of writing, Brett is working as a commercial fisherman. Beyond his professional life, the avid hunter considers hunting as one of his greatest hobbies.

Brett frequently sets out on hunting expeditions with his close friends and some family members. Duck hunting is another of his favorite pastimes. Many of these adventures turn out to be more special for him because of the presence of his furry pups, who often accompany him on his hunting trips. Despite the rugged lifestyle, Brett’s family has always remained close to his heart. During his time on the show, he revealed that he was finally ready to grow up, as he was about to become a father and welcome his beloved child into the world. In his free time, he enjoys attending parties with his high school friends and cherishes the time he spends with them. However, it is essential to note that Brett has kept further details of his personal life out of the limelight, highlighting his choice to live a grounded life.

Read More: Nikki Hru: Where is Outlast: The Jungle Contestant Now?