Leiya Pillitteri: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

Survival competitions are challenging in their own right, but when they must be played as part of a team, the difficulties become even more demanding. In Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ sixteen contestants set out with the goal of winning the $1 million prize, but to do so, they first had to survive and ensure that their team was the last one standing. In season 1, Leiya Pillitteri found herself on a team whose values and approach to the game gradually began to clash with her own. She knew that acting too quickly could jeopardize her position, so she chose to be patient and wait for circumstances to shift in her favor before making a move that she believed would ultimately protect her own chances in the game.

Leiya Pillitteri Stole From Her Former Team to Secure a Good Position

Leiya Pillitteri had been a part of Team Charlie since the beginning of the competition and initially felt that her team held an advantage. Of the three teams, they were the first to build a secure shelter for themselves. However, the first major crack in the group appeared when Sarah Awad became involved in several disagreements with the rest of the team. Although Leiya did not completely agree with the majority’s stance, she ultimately sided with them, and Sarah ended up leaving the group. As time went on, Leiya began to feel increasingly isolated among the four male teammates who remained. She believed that much of the work she was contributing went unnoticed and felt as though she was being pushed to the sidelines.

Eventually, Leiya started looking for a way out and devised a plan to join Team Alpha, which had more women. With each passing day, Leiya became more convinced that her own teammates might eliminate her if given the chance. After Ben Orndorff’s departure from Team Alpha, she approached Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru directly. Leiya proposed a plan. She said she would take the kayak and several important supplies from Team Charlie and bring them to Team Alpha. Together, they worked out the details, and Leiya followed through with the move. She later said that she was happy to be part of an all-women team, and with the additional resources they now possessed, the group felt they had a real advantage, even if it also made them the target of competitors who were becoming increasingly desperate.

Leiya Pillitteri is a Licensed Esthetician in Tennessee Today

Leiya Pillitteri has built a career based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She works at Highbrow Chattanooga as a licensed tattoo artist and esthetician. Over the years, she has earned a strong reputation for her work in the beauty industry, with the studio being voted Chattanooga’s Best of the Best for Microblading Brows three years in a row. Her services include permanent eyebrows using microblading, hybrid, and powder techniques, permanent eyeliner applications such as lash enhancements and kitten liner, permanent lip blushing, lash lifts and extensions, brow lamination, henna tinting, color boosts, touchups, and brow corrections for previous work completed by other artists.

Outside of work, Leiya often describes herself first and foremost as an angler and outdoorswoman. She has been fishing since she was very young and enjoys a wide range of styles, including bass fishing, catfishing, trout fishing, kayak fishing, and inshore saltwater fishing. Through her social media and outdoor activities, she has challenged stereotypes surrounding gender and fishing and has proudly shown that women belong in the sport just as much as anyone else. Leiya also identifies as a Third Culture Kid, often referred to as a TCK. Her father is from Vietnam, and she is proud of that side of her heritage throughout her life. She has traveled to Vietnam herself, where she experienced the culture firsthand, connected with family roots, explored local traditions, and even spent time fishing. The experience helped her bring together two of the passions that have helped shape who she is today.

Leiya Pillitteri Never Shies Away From Going on a Trip Filled With Adventure

Leiya Pillitteri enjoys a life filled with travel and adventure. Alongside her partner, Tony, she has explored destinations across Europe, including countries such as Spain and Italy, while also spending time traveling throughout the US. Many of their trips revolve around the outdoors, with fishing excursions taking them to places such as Alabama and other well-known angling destinations. For Leiya, these experiences are about more than just the catch. They are opportunities to explore new places and create lasting memories together.

At home, a big part of her life is her Labradoodle, Ludo, whom she treats very much like family. Leiya’s interests extend far beyond fishing as well. In April 2026, only six months after picking up the instrument, she performed in her first violin recital, showcasing her commitment to learning new skills. She also maintains a separate page dedicated to sharing her piano performances and musical progress. Whether she is practicing music or spending hours on the water, Leiya approaches each passion with enthusiasm, which makes her love for fishing and the outdoors especially admirable.

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