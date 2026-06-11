Mary Wedell: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

While survival game shows are mostly centered around alliances, power, resilience, strategy, and wit, what many forget is that luck as well as opportunity also play significant roles. The prime example of it is in Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ wherein self-proclaimed flower child Mary Wedell was forced to flare out before she even had a chance to prove her mettle. She was determined to be a team player, maintain her integrity, navigate all tasks to the best of her abilities, and showcase her skill sets without holding back, but she never got to.

Mary Wedell Was the First Contestant to be Eliminated

The moment all 16 survivalists set foot onto the shore of San Jose Island in the Pearl Islands of Panama, they were asked to choose one core primitive survival tool out of three. Their options were Fire, Shelter, and Hunting, driving Mary Claire Wedell to pick fire as she believed it to be the most crucial – it would help with food, water, insects, and the cold. Little did she know, 5 others would have the same thought process, just for them to face their first challenge immediately after arriving at camp, since a team could only have 5 players.

Among the 6 to have gravitated towards fire, Sean Jacobs was safe since he was the one to read the note, yet he also had to select his team and kick someone out. He subsequently decided the best option was to ask everyone what they brought to the table because they were all strangers, only for Mary to get caught between a rock and a hard place. While she made it clear she foraged, was great with her hands, and scrappy, Morgan Colburn revealed she possessed the same skills, so it was pure luck that made him choose the latter. The 27-year-old had 24 hours to hopefully convince another team to take her in, but the Shelter team outright refused. Then, despite her efforts to help the Hunting team build their shelter before staying with them overnight, they were set too. She thus had no choice but to flare out.

Mary Wedell is an Outdoorswoman With a Passion for Crafts

A proud native of North Carolina, Mary Claire Wedell grew up surrounded by beautiful waters as well as wondrous mountains, which sparked her interest in nature at an early age. This passion of hers continued to grow as the years passed, resulting in her decision to lead a rather nomadic, non-traditional life. She reportedly transformed a yellow school bus into her home as soon as she could before taking on the gritty reality of van life for more than 5 years. She ultimately settled in California, residing in either her van or on a sailboat as she often traveled up and down the coast to serve as a farmhand on various ranches. She genuinely enjoyed the grueling physical labor, especially as it enabled her to be in nature for long periods of time and gradually build her knowledge of flowers, fruits, and foraging.

Mary is admittedly someone who can not sit still and do nothing, so whenever she had any free time, she poured it all into the world of crafts – crocheting, sewing, and much more. Therefore, today, the 28-year-old is happily based out of Marina del Rey, California, where she continues to serve as a professional farmhand while also operating her own business. She has a DePop shop called MissFairyMary’s Shop or Fairy Mary’s Closet, where she sells her handmade crocheted creations, including bikinis, dresses, 2-piece sets, tops, totes, hats, and more. From what we can tell, the hobbyist surfer and skater also sets up a physical shop from her van whenever possible.

Mary Wedell is a Travel Enthusiast With a Supportive Family

Mary was born around the late 1990s in Wilmington, North Carolina, to Lisa Wedell and Mark Wedell, as one of their two children. So, she has a kind, loving brother named Taylor Wedell, who recently gave her a sister-in-law by tying the knot with the love of his life, Amber Besselman. It appears as if Taylor is a former commercial pilot turned US Navy Officer, whereas her parents are cordially separated and have long found new partners. Hence, with her mother now embracing life in Charleston, South Carolina, her father thriving as a real estate agent in Ocala, Florida, and her brother being based in Pensacola, Florida, she has more than a few places to call home.

From what we can tell, despite their natural differences and physical distance, Mary shares a tight-knit bond with her entire family to this day. In fact, her mother recently boasted about her appearance on the Netflix series on Facebook, writing, in part, “Mary Wedell stepped into the Panama jungle with the same grit she’s carried her whole life from her surf strength, her skate balance, her maker’s patience, and the schoolie‑life independence. Outlast pushed every edge, but she met it with calm, capability, and heart… Proud of this girl. Proud of her story. Proud that the world gets to see what we’ve always known.”

Coming to Mary’s recent personal experiences, it seems she is currently just focused on her business, her job, and her life in California alongside her dog. The loving dog mom is a travel enthusiast, but it doesn’t appear as if she has gone anywhere too far from the state she now calls home in the past year. Before that, though, over the years, she has explored the beauty of not only Hawaii but also various European cities, including Barcelona, Edinburgh, London, Palma, and Venice. She has even visited the countryside of France and Antigua in the Caribbean.

Read More: Halle Cooley: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?