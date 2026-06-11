Marshall Strain: Where is Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ goes beyond expectations when it comes to presenting a challenging physical test for its contestants. Deep in the wilderness, they must also deal with scarce resources while doing everything possible to avoid elimination. In season 1, Marshall Strain brought a wealth of outdoor experience and quickly became an indispensable member of his team. He proved himself to be one of the strongest competitors in the game and was often relied upon for his skills and leadership. However, one thing he struggled to come to terms with was the loss of contact with his family, which weighed heavily on him throughout the experience.

Marshall Strain Missed His Family So Much That He Left the Season

Marshall Strain started his journey with Team Bravo, which was given the advantage of having a fire right at the beginning of the challenge. He had a quiet and gentle demeanor, and everyone on his team admired him for it. Marshall got along well with his teammates, and even when disagreements arose, he was often the one willing to mediate and keep the peace. Pharaoh Gayles found in him one of the closest allies in the wilderness.

He was supportive of welcoming Sarah Awad into the team and rarely disagreed with the group’s decisions. However, there was one thing that weighed heavily on his mind throughout the competition. While he was able to endure the lack of food and the harsh weather conditions, he struggled with being away from his family. Marshall admitted that not being able to speak with them had a significant impact on his morale and brought down his mood. Ultimately, in episode 5, he made the difficult decision to leave the competition of his own accord rather than continue with the challenge.

Marshall Strain is Professionally Building Modern and Comfortable Homes Today

Marshall Strain began his career working as a custom home builder. He gained hands-on experience in construction and learned the details that go into creating high-quality homes. Over the years, he developed a reputation for his work ethic and understanding of the industry, which eventually led him to pursue a long-held dream of owning a business of his own. In 2022, Marshall launched Paws on Construction, a company serving the Dallas, Texas, area. The business specializes in new construction projects, remodels, and outdoor living spaces. Through the company, Marshall works closely with homeowners to transform ideas into finished projects, whether that involves building from the ground up, renovating existing spaces, or creating functional outdoor environments.

Outside of construction, Marshall is also deeply involved in handball. He is an ambassador for the Dallas Handball Club and has helped promote the sport to new players while remaining an active competitor himself. His dedication has translated into success on the court, including earning first place at the Texas State Doubles Tournament in May 2026. Whether in business or athletics, Marshall has consistently shown a commitment to hard work and continuous improvement.

Marshall Strain is Raising Three Kids With His Wife Today

Marshall Strain’s home is filled with the liveliness and cheerfulness of his three children, Stetson, Stella, and Mable. Together with his wife, Samantha Strain, he has built a happy life in Texas, surrounded by a close-knit extended family who live nearby. Family gatherings are a regular part of life, and they often take trips to West Texas to spend time together. Those occasions are usually accompanied by barbecues, large family dinners, and plenty of laughter shared across generations.

Marshall has always been an outdoorsman at heart and still takes every opportunity he can to go hunting and camping, especially with his two brothers. The family’s adventures often include their mare, Apona, and their dog, Apache, who are beloved parts of the household. Surrounded by loved ones and doing what he enjoys most, he appears content with the life he has built and the memories he continues to create.

Read More: Sean Jacobs: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?