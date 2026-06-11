Abby Chu: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Abby Chu was one of 16 talented contestants on Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ who demonstrated immense resilience and strategic decision-making in the tropical wilderness. As a Bravo Camp member, her presence quickly made her a valuable asset. She proved consistently that she could remain composed under pressure and even navigate the unpredictable challenges of the jungle. She often took pride in her archery skills and in her ability to craft useful items in the wilderness, earning respect from her teammates. Yet beneath her calm and capable exterior, Abby proved to be a competitive player who realized her journey on the show would be defined by sheer strategy.

Abby Chu Was Ready to Play a Strategic and Cutthroat Game From the Onset

From her initial days, Abby Chu established herself as an integral part of Bravo Camp, which was equipped with ferro-rods. Soon, her talent in archery, alligator wrestling, and crafting items for shelter made her a significant contributor. She realized that she was on a male-dominated team and sought out an alliance with Morgan Colburn. Abby hoped that the two women in the group would stick together, but soon realized Morgan had a different perspective. Eventually, the former and Pharaoh Gayles represented Bravo and convinced two of Charlie Team’s members to pass up the chance to form the Delta Team. As the days passed, she admitted that she was willing to make strategic decisions and play a cutthroat game. Despite her competitive nature, Abby was heartbroken when Sean Jacobs was medically evacuated.

The social dynamics on Abby’s team changed when Sarah Awad arrived at their camp after being voted out of Charlie Team. Although Pharaoh refused to let the latter join their team, the archer believed that keeping her in the group would benefit them. Over time, Abby began appreciating Sarah’s contributions. The former began actively foraging for food and participating in team challenges, although she was unable to secure a victory for Bravo. When her camp lost the ferro rods to Charlie, Sarah had failed to keep the fire going, which prompted Abby to note that it was time for her teammate to go home. Abby also realized that Pharaoh agreed with her opinion. When her team required a bow, she devised a plan to steal it from Alpha Camp and even volunteered to be the one to retrieve it, reflecting her fearless spirit.

Abby Has Built Her Identity as an Alligator Wrestler and Travel Coordinator

Long before participating in the show, Abby had already built a unique path for herself, centered around nature, adventure, and her love for the outdoors. Her deep appreciation for wilderness experiences gradually led her to acquire a diverse set of skills. She learned to forage for crucial forest resources, identify edible fruits in any dense vegetation, and become proficient at spearfishing. Over time, Abby’s passion and love for wildlife paved the path for her to work at an animal sanctuary, where she gained valuable experience caring for alligators. In that position, she also became involved in alligator wrestling. Following that, Abby was inspired to participate in Gatorfest.

In Gatorfest, the wrangling team usually makes its way into the 9-to-11-foot alligator-filled ponds. There, the team checks the alligators for injuries and bites before determining if they need treatment. They further help provide the alligators with proper medical care. Abby has taken part in the Gatorfest event in 2023, 2024, and 2025. In August 2023, she became the first woman to become the Gatorfest champion. An accomplished athlete, she ran the Broncos 7k marathon in September 2023, followed by the Disney half-marathon in January 2024, covering 13.1 miles. By June 2024, she had competed in the Spartan Race. Besides that, Abby is an avid volleyball player, archer, and horseback rider.

Abby is also an accomplished free diver who has explored oceans around the world, swimming alongside tiger sharks. She originally stepped into the spotlight when she appeared in season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ as Player 045. As of writing, Abby resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she works as a Divemaster and a non-profit Travel Coordinator. She has currently found a creative outlet through photography. She uses her professional Instagram pages to capture portraits and wildlife, further showcasing her love for nature. Most recently, in April 2026, Abby traveled to New Zealand to participate in the Halfling Marathon, continuing her athletic journey.

Abby is Living Life to the Fullest Through Her Travels and Adventurous Activities

When Abby isn’t busy running marathons and wrestling alligators, she dedicates her time to several hobbies. Most of them are adrenaline-filled activities like rock climbing, bungee jumping, and venturing into caves with fellow explorers. She is also drawn to winter adventures and often snowboards down beautiful slopes. Abby always remains true to her wanderlust, which has turned her into a globetrotter. In June 2024, she witnessed Indonesian culture, followed by her memorable trip to Nara, Japan, in September of the same year. One month later, she experienced village life in Uganda, Africa, before traveling to El Salvador in January 2025. By December of that year, Abby made her way to the sunlit beaches of Puerto Rico. Most recently, she explored the Waitomo Glowworm Caves in New Zealand.

Abby’s journey continued as she traveled to Cambodia’s beautiful landscape in May 2026. During most of her travels, she loves camping in remote forests or simply surfing through the waves of the ocean. As a fitness enthusiast, she always keeps her body in shape through intense martial arts training. Her father was a kung fu instructor who taught her the art under his guidance. That highlighted the strong bond Abby shared with her father. In her free time, she makes lifelong memories with her family during their trips together. She is quite fond of her beloved pup, who often accompanies her on her camping trips. Whenever she decides to slow down from her fast-paced life, she finds solace in spending time with wildlife and embracing the tranquility of nature.

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