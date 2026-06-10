Where Was Outlast: The Jungle Filmed?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Outlast,’ created by Mike Odair, titled ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ moved away from the chilling Alaskan wilderness and introduced 16 fresh survivalists to the wild jungles of Panama. While surviving in the brutal wilderness, each player must remain part of a team in order to keep their chances of winning alive. Apart from outmaneuvering rivals in survival challenges, they must also deal with the brutality of the environment, extreme tropical elements, and social betrayal. In the end, the last man standing gets their hands on the grand cash prize of $1 million. The third round of the survival reality series takes place in the dense jungles of Panama, putting new kinds of challenges and dangers in front of the survivalists.

Outlast: The Jungle Filming Locations

Unlike the earlier seasons, the shooting for ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ took place in the wilderness of Panama. According to reports, principal photography for the third season of ‘Outlast’ seemingly got underway in April 2026 and went on for a month or so before seemingly wrapping up in May of the same year. The makers made the most of Panama’s rainforests and coastal regions to create survival challenges that were different and extreme for the competitors.

Panama

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ were reportedly lensed across different regions of Panama. From what we can tell, the filming unit took over various lush rainforest zones and coastal regions on different islands. Thanks to the combination of Panama’s secluded wilderness and modern infrastructure, the makers found the nation an ideal choice for shooting the survival series. Given its extreme conditions, the contestants endured numerous climatic challenges, including dehydration and heat. It seems that the Pearl Islands and Bocas del Toro Province served as a couple of production locations.

Talking about the third season of ‘Outlast,’ the showrunner Mike Odair stated, “This season felt like throwing gasoline on the format. We traded the frozen isolation of Alaska for the heat and volatility of Panama, and everything changed: the survival, the strategy, and the social dynamics. Having now seen two seasons of the game, these contestants arrived ready to manipulate alliances and push the social experiment further than ever before, creating a season that feels more primal, unpredictable, and intense from the very start. And as a showrunner, cast is everything, and this may be our most dynamic group yet.”

Read More: Where Was Outlast Season 2 Filmed?