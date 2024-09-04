Where Was Outlast Season 2 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is a survival reality series that puts together 16 survivalists from different walks of life into the wild, forced to form four equal teams and survive the wild climate and conditions. In the second season, the format remained the same, but the new contestants were dropped off in a new territory near a bay known for wolves and bears. Starting with limited supply, they get divided into four teams — Alpha, Beta, Charlie, and Delta — each trying to be the last team standing.

However, any contestant can opt to leave a team or be voted out of one, but they must find a new team within the next 24 hours, or they are forced to leave the island altogether. At the end of the road is a massive cash prize, for which the teams endure some extreme conditions, including chilly temperatures, limited freshwater resources, and constant wetness. As the contestants spend weeks and weeks on the wild island, questions are bound to be raised about its exact location.

Outlast Season 2 Filming Location

For the sophomore round of ‘Outlast,’ the production team dropped off the participants on Kupreanof Island, where they fought for survival. The principal photography for season 2 reportedly got underway in October 2023 and got wrapped up in a month or so by mid-November of the same year. One of the survivors, Tina Grimm, opened up about her experience of being in the woods on social media right when the premiere of the season was around the corner. She wrote, “This journey has been a wild one to say the least. I’m still in disbelief that I was given the once in a lifetime opportunity to brave the Alaskan wilderness. Thank you @netflix for choosing me to be 1 of the 16 competitors on Outlast Season 2. I will carry this adventure with me for the rest of my days.”

Kupreanof Island, Alaska

In order to turn up the notch of the competition, the filming unit of ‘Outlast’ season 2 set up camp on Kupreanof Island, which is situated in the Alexander Archipelago in southeastern Alaska. In particular, the four campsites of Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta were set up near the shoreline of Little Duncan Bay. The aerial shots of the area were a common occurrence throughout each episode, giving the viewers an idea of the wilderness and stinging cold climate.

However, since Little Duncan Bay is a popular fishing and hunting site for the locals, it created quite a bit of a ruckus. After the US Forest Service authorized the production team to take over a portion of the area where they could cut down dead trees for firewood and build rafts and shelters, the locals weren’t totally in agreement, especially because the shooting took place during the Sitka blacktail season. It served as an ideal filming site for a survival show like ‘Outlast’ because of the fact that it is an active hunting spot.

