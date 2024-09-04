Bri Walston: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is a survival show that introduces 16 contestants as their teams compete to be the last one standing against the brutal Alaskan wilderness. Season 2 introduced us to varied participants who ran the gamut from veteran trapper to model, united in their love for nature. Among them, Bri Walston emerged as one of the most dynamic personalities. She played an intelligent game, leaving Team Charlie and walking all day to reach Bravo’s campsite. With unparalleled charisma, she managed to convince the group to let her join despite three of the four members initially being against it. Unfortunately, she was taken out of the running due to illness, leaving us in suspense about her current condition and whereabouts.

Bri Walston Has Emerged Triumphant From Harrowing Times

Hailing from Las Vegas, Bri Walston is an Air Force veteran who served for six years and earned several awards and accomplishments. While being deployed in 2017, she was undergoing a dire time in her life, facing a divorce and the loss of a family member to suicide. She was about to get her commercial pilot’s license in hopes of flying for the service, but she was separated from the Air Force for medical reasons. Following her dismissal, Bri was distraught and felt directionless. However, there were servicemen and women who supported her, from listening to her problems to helping her shape her mindset.

It was then that she chose to forge a new path for herself, beginning a master’s degree, founding the Roaming Vet for service members and veterans to give them independence to connect in the outdoors, and buying professional equipment to begin content creation to capture her travels. She converted her 2018 Subaru Forester to travel full-time with her furry companion, Chandler. As her ventures gained traction, she upgraded to her dream van, which she uses to travel in leisure.

Bri is very transparent and open about her lifestyle and struggles on social media, bravely sharing even the darkest times she has been through. “My mom was a single mom, I grew up being SA’d, I graduated with a 2.5 GPA (enough to join the military),” she wrote on Instagram. “I spent all 4 years of high school going to court, got medically separated from the Air Force, and was SA’d while on active duty. My entire life has been spent in survival mode.”

Bri Traveled to Mexico and Went on a Europe Tour

In December, Bri Walston crossed the US border and traveled through the salt flats of Mexico, where her and her friends’ vans got stuck in the mud and had to be towed out. She reached her destination of Baja California, Mexico, and took some time to rest and enjoy the beach during the day while working at night. The 26-year-old works about sixty hours a week and looks forward to concluding her Master’s degree and having a more relaxed schedule. While at the coastal paradise, she went scuba diving, a surreal experience highlighted by a whale shark swimming close by, leaving her emotionally overwhelmed and crying tears of joy.

With the beginning of 2024, the ‘Outlast’ participant headed for her next destination of Page, Arizona. The desert landscapes grew on her as she met and bonded with Australian shepherds, marveled at the windswept structure of the Antelope Canyon, and appreciated the amenities at the Roam Horseshoe Bend. February saw her tour Italy, capturing her picturesque surroundings as she traveled in a hired RV through Venice, Florence, and the Dolomites. She then drove to California, surfing and relaxing on the beach. Hoping to catch the opening night of Taylor Swift’s European leg of the Eras Tour, she and her travel friend, Nikki, made last-minute plans to go to Paris. After much partying and sightseeing, Bri headed to the island of Mallorca in Spain and met fellow nomads through a co-living community, exploring the exotic location together.

Supported by a Caring Community, Bri is Finding Success and Popularity

Bri Walston’s closest companion is likely Chandler, who has been her travel buddy from day one. Her best friend is Sam, who has had a positive influence while being in her corner, helping Bri form healthy relationships and giving sound advice. The entrepreneur is a loving daughter and sister, and despite being caught up in her busy schedule, she tries to stay in touch with close ones as much as possible.

Having made it through incredibly difficult times in her life, Bri is going from success to success. Both her business and social media standing have grown at an exponential pace over the past few years. The Roaming Vet has reached a tremendous milestone, crossing over 80,000 members in their community in 2024. While she is as tough as nails and can take on anything life throws at her, we hope that there are only achievements and good times in store for Bri Walston now.

