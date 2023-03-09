Where is Netflix’s Outlast Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is a survival series that is bound to remind you of the long-running and popular show ‘Survivor‘ as it revolves around 16 hardcore survivalists with different personalities who get stuck together in the wilderness for a few weeks. In order to get their hands on a massive cash prize of $1 million, these lone wolves must put their differences and egos aside, and work as a team in the harshest of conditions. Basically, they are split into teams of four, after which they set up camp in different areas of the isolated island, and then, they must work together to survive.

The contestants always have the option to switch sides and even form different alliances. Moreover, what makes ‘Outlast’ different from ‘Survivor’ is that the survivalists must quit themselves if they wish to leave the series. While the different challenges that the contestants from different parts of the country go through make for a nail-biting watch for the viewers, the picturesque yet harsh locations in the backdrop keep the viewers guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘Outlast.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Outlast Filming Locations

‘Outlast’ is filmed in Alaska, particularly on Chichagof Island. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the survival show reportedly commenced in the autumn season of 2021 and wrapped up around late October of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and follow the survivalists in their journey toward winning the grand cash prize, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites of the Netflix series where they try their best to survive together!

Chichagof Island, Alaska

The 16 hardcore survivalists are dropped by parachutes right amidst the wilderness of Chichagof Island aka Shee Kaax, an island situated in the Alexander Archipelago of the Alaska Panhandle. To be specific, the contestants set up camp by Neka River on the island, just west of Juneau, mainly around the Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.

With more than 700 miles of coastline, the highest population of bears per square mile of any other place on the planet, high rainfall, and increasingly dropping temperatures, Chichagof Island serves as the perfect site to test someone’s survival instincts and skills, and shoot a survival show such as ‘Outlast.’ The island’s economy is also dependent indirectly on certain survival skills, such as commercial fishing, charter fishing, logging, and last but not the least, guided hunting trips.

