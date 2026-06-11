Sean Jacobs: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Since Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ forces 16 survivalists to split into teams and battle the elements to hopefully walk away with $1 million, Sean Jacobs came in with a clear strategy. The self-described “mean b******d” is so competitive in nature that he planned to bulldoze rivals by going as far as to sabotage their camps and steal their tools, if necessary. In other words, he wanted to play an aggressive game rather than just letting fate take over, only for things not to pan out as he’d expected because he had to be medevaced within days.

Sean Jacobs Burned Out Figuratively and Literally

With an empathetic yet strong perspective, incredible social skills, and a team-first mindset, Sean Jacobs knew he would be an asset to any team at every stage of the competition. However, he also understood that the first day would set the tone for weeks to come, which is why he was purely selfish as well as individually strategic in his early decisions. These included his picking fire as a core tool, becoming Team Bravo’s leader, and booting Mary Wedell to bring his group down to the required 5 players based solely on skill set comparison.

While Sean did essentially take up leadership from day 1 itself, Team Bravo as a whole didn’t mind it one bit because it was apparent early on that he was a man of honor and integrity. The fact that he was always willing to do manual labor, offered to teach his teammate new skills just in case, and handed over some of his food or refused to eat despite it being limited was also significant. Therefore, it came as no surprise when the group started referring to him as their glue, but they also worried that he may be dehydrating and overexerting himself by trying to do it all.

Little did anyone know it would all culminate on Day 8 as Sean fainted face-first on the campfire where the team was boiling water for drinking, which splashed all over his face and limbs. The medical team was immediately called in because he was in bad shape – although his teammates had managed to get him into cold water, his skin had already started to peel everywhere. He was thankfully aware and conscious by that point, but he suffered second/third-degree burns on at least 25% of his body, so he had to be medically evacuated to a nearby hospital. He was treated there for a few weeks until he recovered enough to go back home to his supportive wife and loving family.

Sean Jacobs is a Proud Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Sean was reportedly just a young child when he first developed a keen interest in health, nature, and people, which led him to the decision to pursue a non-traditional career as he grew up. He thus enrolled at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, for a Bachelor’s in Psychology as soon as he graduated from high school in 2005, resulting in him earning his degree in 2009. A little over 4 years later, having finally found his calling as a fitness coach/instructor, he shifted gears and began attending the University of South Florida for a Master’s degree in Exercise Science.

Sean kick-started his career the year he finished all his studies, serving as an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at Tampa Sports Academy from May 2015 to November 2016. He also worked at The Patio Tampa from October 2015 to February 2016, following which he really started to make a name for himself in the field by establishing his own business. He launched Jacobs Fitness in July 2018, through which he continues to offer clients a different, more calming approach to ensuring their overall well-being. In fact, his programs proudly focus on mental as well as physical strengths, inner relaxation, and stress relief rather than aesthetics.

As if that’s not enough, Sean is also the Owner-Chief Operating Officer at Shujaa Performance, a venture he launched in Kenya in 2020 to promote health through sports and movement. He then established a non-profit organization called Ubuntu Society in September 2022 (a little over 2 years later) to connect volunteers with different projects with existing grassroots groups. In other words, at age 39, the Tampa, Florida, resident is currently juggling a business, a rising public standing as a coach/instructor, and philanthropy.

Sean Jacobs is Leading a Good Life With the Love of His Life and Their Rescues

Although Sean seemingly prefers to keep the details of his family background and personal experiences out of the limelight for privacy reasons, we do know he is happily married. The Owner of Jacobs Fitness, Owner-COO at Shujaa Performance, and Founder-Executive Director at Ubuntu Society had actually tied the knot with Laura Elizabeth Mahoney Jacobs on April 9, 2016. Therefore, they have been married for over a decade as of writing, with the secret to their success being affection, friendship, open communication, mutual respect, trust, and understanding. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary on vacation in Mexico. The fact that they often get to work together and share professional experiences is also a big plus for them, especially as she is also a personal health/fitness coach. However, it appears her target audience is primarily women because her programs focus on body composition, gut health, and hormones. We should also mention that they are parents of 10 adorable fur babies – rescue animals that range from dogs to cats to pigs, and more.

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