Braxton Fish: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Braxton Fish was introduced to viewers as a contestant on Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle.’ He quickly became a part of the Charlie Camp and showcased his endurance. What truly set him apart was his unconventional outlook and fiercely independent mindset. He made it clear from the beginning that he wasn’t interested in building friendships and alliances simply for the sake of survival. Instead, he was focused on the game as a series of opportunities that could lead him closer to the prize money. That changed when the competition intensified, and he found himself forming a bond with his fellow teammates, Brett Johnson and Wes Saunders. Together, they faced every challenge head-on and never backed down from playing a cutthroat game.

Braxton Fish Found a Strong Alliance That Strengthened His Position in the Game

After arriving in the tropical jungle, Braxton Fish quickly chose to be a part of the Charlie Camp, which received three tarps to build a shelter. However, he and his team soon faced challenges: they had no reliable way to build a fire or any hunting tools, leaving them without proper food or water. Over the next few days, he grew frustrated by the ongoing tensions between Wes Saunders and Sarah Awad. Since he preferred efficiency over the arguments, Braxton felt that her presence was holding the team back. Shortly after, he and Brett Johnson were selected to interact with two members from each of the other teams during a task.

Team Charlie soon discovered the possibility of receiving supplies by joining the Delta Camp. However, when Ben Orndorff reminded Braxton and Brett that surviving as just two members might prove difficult, Charlie Camp abandoned their initial idea. As both of them returned to their camp, they realized that Sarah’s presence was creating trouble for the team. Ultimately, Braxton and his teammates voted Sarah out of the camp. Following that, he became willing to make strategic decisions and even suggested that Team Charlie should consist solely of him, Wes, and Brett.

Despite the internal conflicts, Braxton helped secure an important supply reward for his camp during the Swimming Challenge. By the next task, Braxton and Wes used their kayak to secure two crucial advantages for their camp. Yet, peace within the team was short-lived, as Leiya Pillitteri soon realized her opinions were being overlooked by the male team members. Braxton quickly noted that she was becoming the next person at risk of being voted out. When the situation took a turn, Leiya stole her team’s kayak and joined another camp. However, it didn’t affect Braxton’s drive since he felt he, Brett, and Wes made the perfect team with the best chance of winning the game.

Braxton Fish Moved on From His Corporate Career to Begin Traveling

Braxton Fish started his journey by earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2023. He began his professional trajectory in April 2016, during high school. He started working at Matunuck Oyster Bar as a table-clearing employee. By the following year, he was promoted to Food Runner. His diligence and hard work gradually helped him become the youngest server at the restaurant. Following that, Braxton joined the corporate world and worked there for a year before realizing his true calling was elsewhere.

Ultimately, in his early 20s, Braxton embraced what he described as a nomadic lifestyle. After leaving his job, the Utah native began traveling and documenting his journey, which led him to become an Outdoor Adventure Blogger. With his love for nature and passion for adventure, he is currently building his identity on social media. Braxton is especially active on Instagram, where he has cultivated more than 8.3K followers. On that page, he offers glimpses into his backpacking expeditions, including his remarkable 26-mile trek through the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

After Braxton began traveling, he notably went off-grid for several weeks in a row. Beyond that, he had always wanted to step into the world of reality TV, which became evident from his past submission of a video application to join ‘Love Island USA,’ but sadly, he wasn’t selected. Braxton is also a talented athlete who ran his first marathon in December 2025, completing the Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii. In June 2026, he announced the show’s premiere party scheduled for June 12 at the Wilcox Tavern in Rhode Island.

Braxton Seeks New Experiences in the Outdoors and is a Proud Paw Parent

Braxton’s personal life completely revolves around exploration and a deep appreciation for the natural world. Whether he is hiking through rugged terrain, camping beneath the night sky, or snowboarding down snowy mountain slopes, he consistently seeks experiences that push him out of his comfort zone. Braxton also enjoys the exciting activity of solo skydiving and surfing along the ocean waves. Over the years, his love of travel has taken him to many mesmerizing destinations across his country. In October 2019, he explored the beautiful landscapes of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Colorado. Following that, Braxton journeyed to various corners of Oregon and Utah before arriving at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado in October 2021.

In September 2022, Braxton embraced another adrenaline-filled challenge by cliff jumping in Utah. By June 2023, he took a memorable 20-day road trip through Southern Utah’s stunning landscapes. He eventually traveled to O‘ahu, Hawaii, where he spent meaningful time on the vibrant beaches in October 2024. In December of the following year, he returned to Hawaii and enjoyed the sound of the sea waves. Braxton’s life is full of surprises, as one day he can be seen jumping off a cliff into the ocean, while the next day he enjoys bathing in the warm springs. In most of these experiences, he is accompanied by his beloved pup. As an EDM rave lover and a music enthusiast, Braxton frequently attends concerts. In August 2024, he enjoyed the lively atmosphere at the Elements Music & Arts Festival.

Read More: Morgan Colburn: Where is Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?