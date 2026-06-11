Wes Saunders: Where is Outlast the Jungle Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ requires contestants to stay at the top of their game and constantly maintain an advantage. In the cutthroat competition for $1 million, even a small mistake can have major consequences. In season 1, Wes Saunders was not interested in taking unnecessary chances. Early on, he found two teammates whom he genuinely trusted and focused on building a strong alliance with them. His priority was always making it as far as possible in the game, even if that meant making decisions that others might not agree with. He believed that survival required difficult choices, and he was willing to accept the consequences if it meant keeping his team in a stronger position.

Wes Saunders Pulled His Team Through the Physical Challenges in the Season

As part of Team Charlie, which was given the advantage of having a shelter over their heads on the very first day in the wilderness, Weslye “Wes” Saunders felt that he had landed in a strong group. He was particularly glad to have Braxton Fish and Brett Johnson alongside him and believed they could go far in the competition together. However, only a few days into the challenge, Wes found himself in conflict with another teammate, Sarah Awad. The latter felt that he was being aggressive and overly controlling, while Wes privately told the others that he had concerns about her attitude and how she fit into the team. Eventually, he convinced the rest of the group that Sarah should be eliminated, and the plan worked in his favor.

As the competition progressed, Team Charlie won several challenges that gave them important strategic advantages. Wes played a major role in many of those successes and became a highly valued member of the team. However, trouble emerged when Leiya Pillitteri began feeling as though she was not welcomed or respected within the group. Frustrated with her position, she devised a plan to leave Team Charlie, steal supplies, and join Team Alpha. While Wes was asleep, Leiya managed to take a kayak from camp without being noticed. The loss was a major setback for Team Charlie, and Wes felt personally responsible for what had happened under his watch.

Wes Saunders Has the Experience of Playing for Three Teams During the NFL

Wes Saunders grew up in Gary, Indiana, alongside his father, Barry Saunders, a longtime columnist for The News & Observer. He later attended Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, before enrolling at the University of South Carolina, where he studied journalism and played tight end for the South Carolina Gamecocks. During his college career, he earned recognition as a preseason second-team All-SEC selection and was named to the preseason Lombardi Award Watch List.

Although he went undrafted in 2011, Wes signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent and began pursuing a professional football career. He later joined the Indianapolis Colts organization, where he spent time from 2012 to 2014. In 2019, he signed with the Birmingham Iron, though his tenure involved several rounds of being waived and re-signed before he was eventually released for good. Today, Wes is recognized as a former professional football player whose years of experience and accomplishments have earned him respect within the sport and beyond.

Wes Saunders is Running Two Successful Businesses Today

After leaving professional football behind, Wes Saunders faced a difficult transition. He has spoken openly about struggling with a range of mental health challenges during that period of his life, but he eventually found a new sense of purpose through wellness and personal development. By 2019, he had entered the health and wellness space by founding Wes Joose, an organic green superfood supplement company, as well as Win with Wes, a coaching program focused on helping people improve their physical and mental well-being.

Wes has since become a strong advocate for holistic health, frequently speaking about the connection between the gut and the brain and promoting practices such as meditation, breathwork, and dance therapy. Much of his work focuses on making wellness resources more accessible, particularly in underserved communities. Over the years, he has worked with major clients and organizations, including Porsche, Macallan, the Adrienne Arsht Center, and Tinkerbell’s Kids. Through his businesses and community initiatives, Wes has continued to use his experiences to encourage healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

Wes Saunders os Focusing on Spending Quality Time With His Son

Wes Saunders is a devoted and proud father to his 12-year-old son, Bash Saunders. The two share a close bond and often spend time together outdoors, including trips to the beach and other family adventures. Wes is also in a relationship with Miria Joy, an artist whose support has been an important part of his life. His football career was not without controversy. While with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wes was suspended after four games for taking Adderall. He later clarified that the issue stemmed from an expired prescription rather than intentional wrongdoing. In 2013, after appearing in eight games for the Indianapolis Colts, he was again suspended for violating the league’s policy on banned substances. Shortly afterward, his professional football career began to lose momentum. Looking back, Wes credits the support of people closest to him, particularly Miria and Bash, for helping him move forward and become the person he is today.

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