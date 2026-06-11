Dave Cecchini: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?

Although Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ forces 16 survivalists to face rough, unforgiving conditions with nothing but their wits and basic supplies, there is an undeniable element of teamplay, too. That’s precisely what contestant David “Dave” Cecchini champions at every step of the way, shining a clear light upon the fact that honor and integrity often mean more than just winning. The truth is, he had actually stepped into the competition with the strategy of faking alliances and feigning friendships so as to be ready to throw anyone under the bus, but he couldn’t do it.

Dave Cecchini Sacrificed Himself for His Team

Although a bit quiet and reserved, David “Dave” Cecchini quickly proved his mettle in Team Alpha – the group with hunting as their core survival tool – by working hard for their overall benefit. That’s why the 32-year-old was chosen as one of their representatives on Day 5, alongside Ben Orndorff, when they had to send 2 players to a smoke signal for possibly a task or challenge. The consensus was that since he is affable and likable, it would be best for him to navigate discussions if the other teams were also present, as he could help prevent tensions from running amok.

However, it was Ben who succeeded in convincing the other representatives not to take up the new camp offered by pitching a trade deal, which Dave himself boasted about back at Alpha base. The hunting camp was sure it would all mutually work out, but the next morning, Team Bravo refused to hand over a ferro rod, while Team Charlie didn’t even show up with the shelter tarps. So, without any cooked food, drinking water, or fire, their morale dwindled, with Dave being affected more than anyone else. Therefore, believing he would bring the others down even more if he stuck around, he decided it might be time for him to leave. That’s when a letter came, promising each camp one supply if they eliminated a player, so Dave offered himself to get them fire. In other words, he flared out on Day 9.

Dave Cecchini is an Outdoorsman and a Professional Model

A proud native of the Appalachian region, Dave admits he grew up learning survivalist skills from his environment and loved ones, which led to him developing a deep passion for the outdoors. Whether it be archery, carving tools, foraging, fishing, hiking, or hunting, he has done it for decades, only to have it naturally pave the way for him to evolve into a professional Expedition Leader. According to his accounts in the aforementioned series, his own personal struggles also helped him thrive in this field because they had led him into the rough wilderness. “After I was in college, I had a stint of partying late nights, doing a bunch of drugs,” he said. “I got fired and ended up couch-surfing, and that turned into camping. I was embarrassed… so I isolated myself… and pretty much holed up in the mountains.”

Dave continued, “It’s not until you are really at rock bottom that you have to be like, I need to find something other than this to provide me peace.” That’s when he reconnected with his loved ones, realized he could truly be himself in their presence, found much-needed stability as well as support, and understood his calling as an Expedition Leader. It’s undeniable that this role requires mental and physical strength in the toughest conditions, but he knew he could do it owing to his experiences. Since then, though, the Austin, Texas, turned Boulder, Colorado, resident has also established his own survivalist/readiness consultancy called Crown Wolf Systems. However, it’s imperative to note that the 32-year-old is not just an outdoorman; he is also a professional model signed under the banner of Wilhelmina Los Angeles Modeling Agency.

Dave Cecchini is a Caregiver and Provider for All His Loved Ones

Ever since reconnecting with his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, Dave has ensured to split his time between his adventures, his work, and all his loved ones. He hasn’t been involved with any drugs for a few years and has been sober from drinking alcohol since December 2022, which he claims has brought him intense internal serenity. That’s because he is now more focused, his personal relationships are better than ever before, and his community revolves around authentic interactions rather than remaining surface-level. “I am first and foremost a lover and a caregiver to my friends and family,” he said in the show. “I am always the one to make sure everyone’s fed and good to go.” More importantly, he hopes to keep it up for as long as possible.

Dave is currently also in a happy, healthy romantic relationship, having been involved with fellow adventurer Sophie Rasof since at least 2023 – they became official on Instagram in December of the same year. They are only dating as of writing, but Dave already knows he wants to spend the rest of his life with the “amazing woman,” so he plans to marry her and start a family with her one day. Until then, they remain the proud parents of an adorable “not so mini golden doodle” named Bear, who they got from a family friend in November 2024. Unfortunately, Dave lost his longtime rescue hound, Ruby, 6 months later, and his other longtime rescue companion, Tango, a short while after that. These two dogs had traveled 22 states and run countless miles in the wilderness alongside him before passing away within months of each other in 2025. He was obviously shattered, but Bear helped him a lot in his grief.

Read More: Sean Jacobs: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?