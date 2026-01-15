4 Best Crypto and Bitcoin Movies on Netflix (January 2026)

Cryptocurrency has enabled rapid access to funds and services across the globe. The Bitcoin revolution has changed the way in which the financial world works. Stored in digital platforms and mined through blockchain technology, Bitcoin is one of the most popular iterations of crypto in the modern world. Along with the many benefits that crypto provides, it also comes with a fair share of vulnerabilities and risks, especially due to the spread of the internet.

With hackers targeting crypto chains across the world and governments struggling to come to terms with the validity of Bitcoin, the financial and business worlds have undergone challenges. As the future of cryptocurrency hangs in the balance, there is also public curiosity about its functioning, value, and relevance. Cinema has interpreted this digital phenomenon through unique stories. These films streaming on Netflix offer diverse perspectives on the positives and negatives of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin in the modern world.

4. Crypto Boy (2023)

Directed by Shady El-Hamus, ‘Crypto Boy’ tells the story of Amir (Shahine El-Hamus), a young delivery boy in Amsterdam Oost, who is trying to save his father Omar’s (Sabri Saad El-Hamus) family restaurant. His efforts go unrecognized as he faces major challenges, which are made worse by the verbal disagreements between the father and the son. Amir quits his job and remains clueless about the future. This is when he crosses paths with Roy (Minne Koole), a young and successful crypto entrepreneur who gives an inspiring public talk about the benefits of cryptocurrency.

With nowhere to go, Amir starts working for Roy, learning the tricks and trades of the market. However, the realities of the crypto world start converging on Amir, forcing him to make difficult moral decisions. Netflix’s Dutch drama film engrossingly and meaningfully sheds light on the secrets of the crypto world, while also delivering a compelling meditation on ambition and survival. You can watch it here.

3. Biggest Heist Ever (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Biggest Heist Ever’ follows the actions of Heather Morgan, aka Razzlekhan, and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein. The two Bitcoin hackers post videos of themselves on social media, taking part in various events, and become influencers. Beneath their costumes and seemingly silly antiques, they hide a more sinister goal. The documentary film centers on their efforts to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoins (valued at billions of dollars) stolen from the Bitfinex exchange.

The narrative focuses on the experiences and perspectives of the authorities investigating the case, as they seek to recover large sums of money and apprehend the financial criminals. Based on real events and directed by Chris Smith, it explores the way in which Bitcoin is misused, along with the truths about Morgan and Ilya. The interviews of the authorities and the footage make it an engaging narrative. It is available on Netflix.

2. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022)

‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ explores the riveting tale of a young entrepreneur named Gerald Cotten, who is the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange firm called QuadrigaCX. He convinces people to invest in his company and raises millions of dollars in capital. However, his suspicious death at a young age leaves more questions than answers. With the funds in his exchange platform now inaccessible due to his death, internet sleuths from across the world try to find out the truth as they attempt to follow the money, and they unravel shocking secrets with potentially catastrophic consequences.

When suspicions arise that Gerald may still be alive, those investigating the case are pushed to the limit in pursuit of the truth. As the documentary explores, whether or not Gerald engaged in fraud is a question that haunts all the individuals who trusted him with their money. Directed by Luke Sewell, Netflix’s documentary film is an intense depiction of contemporary financial issues, especially in the context of cryptocurrency. You may watch it here.

1. Bitconned (2024)

‘Bitconned’ narrates the devious plan of Ray Trapani, the founder of the company Centra. He forges an elaborate scheme to steal millions from commoners through a debit card scam. Without proper licenses, he introduces fake debit cards, claiming that they can be linked to Bitcoins, essentially allowing customers to spend Bitcoins more easily. However, when the authorities realize that a massive scam is underway, they attempt to investigate the case.

Netflix’s documentary film features footage, interviews, and moments from the life of Ray and his accomplices as they attempt to pull off one of the biggest scams to fund their posh lifestyles. As the authorities trace the millions of dollars, the show highlights Centra’s repeated failure to comply with the regulatory requirements. The documentary directed by Bryan Storkel is a commentary on the dangers posed by the crypto market in a rapidly evolving world. It can be discovered on Netflix.

