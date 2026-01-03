9 Best Movies and Shows About Tennis On Netflix (January 2026)

Tennis is a riveting sport that pushes athletes to a breaking point. Whether it’s the Grand Slams, international matches, or the Olympics, the game finds support from a diverse group of fans. The racket and ball game is as psychological as it is physical, testing the durability and awareness of the players. As a sport, tennis is also one of the most challenging skills to master, often resulting in injuries and risks. We have also seen historical performances from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and others.

In the present generation, with the expansion of streaming services, tennis has reached a greater number of people across the world, who wait for the matches of Janik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and others. The sport naturally provides enough passion and intensity for cinema and television to talk about. In this list, we bring you shows and films streaming on Netflix that poignantly shed light on the intricacies of Tennis.

9. Naomi Osaka (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Naomi Osaka’ revolves around the ups and downs in the life of tennis player Naomi Osaka. The sports documentary series delves into her tennis career, her childhood dreams, and her struggles with mental health. Directed by Garrett Bradley, the film also explores Naomi’s cultural identity and the challenging moments in her life. The core of the narrative centers on her experiences during the 2019 US Open and her journey towards the 2020 Olympics. Naomi opens up about the nuances of her relationship with her parents and the sacrifices she makes to excel at tennis. The narrative structure and the diversity of issues the docuseries presents make it a unique viewing experience. You can watch it here.

8. All American: Homecoming (2022-2024)

‘All American: Homecoming’ deals with the trials and tribulations of Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), who wishes to excel at tennis. She relentlessly pursues her dream while also crossing paths with Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), who shares similar desires for a career in baseball. As the two of them move through the puzzles of the sporting world at Bringston University, they must also face unexpected challenges from their coaches and the school environment. The CW Network’s spin-off of ‘All American’ focuses on the sacrifices that athletes have to make at the starting level to achieve greatness. Tennis is at the core of this Nkechi Okoro Carroll creation, adding grit and tension to the story. The sports drama series is available on Netflix.

7. Venus and Serena (2012)

‘Venus and Serena’ sheds light on the careers of Venus and Serena Williams, who conquer the heights of the tennis world. The documentary film covers important moments in their lives and tennis careers. As they move past the peak of their forms in the sport, they fight for their spots in the world of tennis. Directed by Maiken Baird and Michelle Major, the narrative delves into Venus Williams’ struggles with an autoimmune health condition and Serena’s experiences with a life-altering pulmonary embolism. The relationship between the two siblings also plays a significant role in their lives, both on and off the court. The visuals, combined with the insights of tennis experts and the multiple perspectives presented in the documentary, make it an engaging watch. It can be enjoyed here.

6. Borg vs. McEnroe (2017)

‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ or ‘Borg’ is the tale of two supreme tennis athletes who push beyond their limits to defeat each other at Wimbledon in 1980. On one hand is Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason), a focused and calm Swedish player, who is already on the verge of greatness. On the other side is John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf), who is known for his aggression and volatile behavior on the court. As the two athletes hope to outdo each other, elements from their personal lives haunt them.

To achieve victory, not only must they outsmart and outplay each other, but also conquer their fears and insecurities. With media attention gaining momentum, their rivalry becomes the core of the tennis world. Based on true events, the Swedish film is a poignant navigation of the cost of greatness in a competitive world. Directed by Janus Metz Pedersen, the sports drama movie is streaming here.

5. Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (2025)

‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ or ‘Carlos Alcaraz: A mi manera’ centers on the life of Carlos Alcaraz, one of the modern sensations in the tennis world. Netflix’s Spanish documentary series takes a deep dive into his world as he hopes to balance family life and professional demands. The narrative features perspectives from renowned tennis stars such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. As Carlos plays for the win in competitions in 2024, his relationship with his parents is also explored intricately.

The docuseries also delves into intimate details about his childhood, his rise to tennis stardom, and the sacrifices he makes to stay relevant. His interviews also provide the viewers with his possible plans for the future and the meaning of legacy. Directed by Jorge Laplace, the series is an inspirational journey that examines the element of passion and the will to achieve it. You can witness it on Netflix.

4. Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020)

‘Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score’ or ‘Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada’ reveals the story of an Argentine tennis athlete named Guillermo Vilas. In Netflix’s Argentine documentary film, Eduardo Puppo, an Argentine sports journalist, embarks on a mission to rectify certain injustices. Guillermo believes that he should have been ranked as the number one tennis player between 1973 and 1978, but it never happened. To provide justice to the athlete, Eduardo teams up with a mathematician named Marian Ciulpan to challenge corporations to revise the historical rankings. In this journey, they must overcome treacherous odds to fulfill their objectives. Directed by Matías Gueilburt, the narrative also includes opinions from important figures in the world of tennis. The documentary can be streamed here.

3. Break Point (2023-2024)

Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ revolves around various top-level tennis players, following their journeys across multiple Grand Slams. The sports documentary series sheds light on the realities of Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and others who battle against overwhelming odds to become the next greatest in the sport. In the shadow of the legacies of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and others, the new generation must build its own legacy. It features interviews with various athletes and also goes behind the scenes of major tournaments, while also capturing the excitement of the crowds. Directed by Martin Webb, the docuseries offers a unique perspective on how tennis is evolving in the modern world and the sacrifices players make to master it. It is streaming on Netflix.

2. Untold: Breaking Point (2021)

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ deals with the life history of Mardy Fish, a tennis player who faced extreme mental health issues. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Netflix’s sports documentary film focuses on the changes that Mardy had to deal with in order to cope with his mental health condition. Hailed as the next great American tennis player, Mardy opens up about his severe anxiety and the way it affected his life, both at the professional and personal levels. The documentary features interviews with players who competed against him, giving their own perspectives on his reality and legacy in the sports world. The film is the fifth entry in the ‘Untold’ documentary film series, and is available to watch here.

1. Match Point (2005)

In ‘Match Point,’ a former professional tennis player named Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) struggles financially after his retirement, and seemingly has nothing inspiring him. He gets a job as a tennis instructor, which brings him in contact with a rich man named Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode). When Tom’s sister Chloe (Emily Mortimer) falls in love with Chris, it leads to complications in the equation. Although Chris recognizes that his romance with Chloe can provide him with financial stability, he finds himself sexually and romantically attracted to Nola Rice (Scarlett Johansson), an American actress and also Tom’s fiancée.

The unexpected love story between Chris and Nola challenges them in intriguing ways. Written and directed by Woody Allen, the psychological thriller movie engrossingly sheds light on the financial struggles of a retired tennis player and the sacrifices he makes to return to a life of comfort. The romantic chaos adds to the story’s mystery. You can witness it on Netflix.

