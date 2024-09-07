18 Best Soccer Movies on Netflix (September 2024)

The game of soccer has always attracted eyeballs from all across the globe, connecting people through their passion for competitiveness and glory. As players take to the field, they have to rely not just on an individual’s ability but also on the tactics, formation, and camaraderie between them. Therefore, stories that delve into the sport often tap into the human aspects of the game – like perseverance, grit, determination, teamwork, and the joy of clinching victory against all odds.

Whether it be the life of fans, players, managers, or owners, soccer throws up riveting tales full of emotion and sentiment. The following films delve into the narratives that surround the beautiful game and what makes it so special to millions of followers worldwide. Thus, without further ado, here is a list of the best soccer movies available on Netflix.

18. Penalty Kick (2018)

Helmed by Rodrigo Triana, ‘Penalty Kick’ chronicles the whimsical tale of a soccer superfan named Mariano Cárdenas, who has to choose between his unbridled love for the Mexico national team and his own family. After Mariano’s uncle passes away before Mexico and the USA’s final qualifying match at the 2018 World Cup, the married man has to choose between attending his loved one’s funeral or supporting his team through their hardest venture yet.

The absurd sports comedy, originally titled ‘La pena máxima’ in Spanish, is a remake of the eponymous Colombian film that itself was based on a short story titled ‘Un día de fútbol.’ The movie captures the fanatical nature of soccer supporters and how deeply invested some can become in their favorite teams. While Mariano may end up losing everything in his life, his love affair with his national team propels him to make the wildest decisions. Despite its mostly satirical outlook, a shred of truth lurks in its story, which you can experience by streaming the movie here.

17. Mi Amigo Alexis (2019)

‘Mi Amigo Alexis’ is a story about connection through love for a game. Directed by Alejandro Fernández Almendras, the Chilean film follows a young boy named Tito Rojas, who is talented at soccer. After witnessing the workout of the Chilean national team, Tito’s life changes when he brushes paths with his idol Alexis Sánchez, the former Chilean soccer player who stars as himself. The story zooms in on the journey of Tito and Alexis as they help each other navigate their struggles. Their unlikely friendship helps them deepen not just their appreciation for soccer but life itself. The charming tale is available to watch here.

16. Holy Goalie (2018)

In ‘Holy Goalie,’ originally titled ‘Que baje Dios y lo vea,’ a monastery facing financial strain is on the brink of being shut down and turned into a hotel. When a new monk arrives at the place, he convinces his fellow priests that the only way to save the situation is to form a soccer team and compete at the Champions Clerum tournament in Vatican City. However, this proves to be a challenge as the team must first learn to play the game.

Under the direction of Curro Velázquez, ‘Holy Goalie’ takes a more humorous approach to the game of soccer with plenty of slapstick gags to keep the viewers engaged. However, at its heart, it is an exploration of one of the most intangible yet enduring parts of any sport – miracles. If you want a solid chuckle while also rooting for underdogs going against the grain, you can stream the film here.

15. All the Freckles in the World (2019)

The Mexican coming-of-age drama, ‘All the Freckles in the World,‘ tells the story of a 13-year-old boy, José Miguel, who moves to Mexico City and falls for a girl named Cristina. In an attempt to impress her, José starts a soccer team and enters a tournament to fight for her affection against her current boyfriend, Kenji Matarazzo. However, the battle gets even more heated when Kenji confronts him before the match. Originally titled, ‘Todas las pecas del Mundo,’ the Yibrán Asuad directorial showcases how soccer can be more than just a match on the field; it can also determine the matters of the heart. If you wish to find out who wins Cristina’s heart at the end, watch the movie here.

14. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

‘Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal,’ the Bollywood sports drama, follows the struggles of Southall Football Club, a South Asian soccer team in England that is on the verge of being shut down. With losses being suffered both on and off the pitch, the team’s fiery coach, Tony Singh, attempts to galvanize his squad of players to rise above their challenges. Thankfully, with the ability of their star player, Sunny Bhasin, the team might actually have a chance – but not without overcoming several obstacles.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film delves into the ethics of the game as the South Asian team and its players face racial and social discrimination from their peers. It examines themes of resilience, fortitude, perseverance, and an underdog story about shrugging off failure. Although sporting glory plays a central role in the narrative, the movie also probes into cultural identity and the pressures faced by immigrant players around the world. It can be watched here.

13. The Champion (2024)

The Spanish sports drama, ‘The Champion,‘ titled ‘El campeón’ in Spanish, follows a hot-headed player named Diego, who plays for Atlético de Madrid. After a brief altercation on the field, Diego is sidelined by the upper management of his club to get to grips with his temper by working with a reclusive psychologist, Álex. The two get off to a bad start but eventually learn to help each other through their struggles.

Directed by Carlos Therón, ‘The Champion’ delves into the messy world of raging players and seedy agents looking to serve their agenda. The movie explores a different side of soccer – one embroiled in the publicity and branding side of things as Diego becomes a pawn ruled by other people. Ultimately, his relationship with Álex proves to be his only way out of his problems, but only if he is willing to open up. The movie is available for streaming here.

12. Dream (2023)

In ‘Dream,’ Yoon Hong-dae, a soccer player, is hit with a disciplinary probation that forces him to take up a special job as the coach of a national soccer team. The squad comprises homeless people, each with their quirks and personality tics, but very little soccer ability to go along with it. Although reluctant at first, Hong-dae takes up the challenge with enthusiasm and soon starts enjoying his new role as their coach. With the International Homeless World Cup coming up, he starts preparing his team to compete in the tournament.

Originally titled ‘Deurim,’ the Lee Byeong-heon-directed movie features a feel-good story about facing up to one’s deficiencies and finding comfort in the small things in life. While Yoon Hong-dae’s soccer career may be stagnating, his job as a coach nourishes his mental reserves and throws a new purpose into his life – one that revolves around helping those less fortunate than him. The rousing sports drama is based on true events from the 2010 Homeless World Cup and can be watched here.

11. The Match (2020)

‘The Match,’ originally titled ‘La Partita,’ is an Italian drama that uses an amateur soccer match as a metaphor for life itself. The film takes place over the course of a single day, with personal stakes involved for people on both sides. Directed by Francesco Carnesecchi, the movie probes into the struggles of players, coaches, presidents, and fans who wager their own ambitions on the result of the match. As it takes off, the game becomes more than just a ninety-minute exercise on the pitch; it becomes a test of everyone’s ambition, pain, achievements, and failures. The intense affair can be enjoyed here.

10. Ultras (2020)

The Italian drama, ‘Ultras,‘ zeroes in on Sandro, a soccer fanatic who leads a group of ultras named the Apaches. Having spent most of his life engaging in violence and aggressive support for his team, Sandro finds himself at a crossroads as the realities of aging and loneliness start catching up to him. He starts distancing himself from his destructive lifestyle while also mentoring a young fan named Angelo, who looks up to him.

Under the direction of Francesco Lettieri, the Netflix drama taps into the ugly side of soccer fandom and how it radically changes people’s lives into an unhealthy obsession. Although it centers upon the game, its themes of identity, expression, and redemption are sure to interest even those who do not follow soccer in their free time. If you are one of them, watch it here.

9. Forever (2023)

In ‘Forever,’ the Swedish coming-of-age drama, two teenage best friends – Mila and Kia – aspire to be professional soccer players. However, when a new coach, Lollo, starts putting demands on them, their relationship starts deteriorating as their drive to become better players comes in the way of a healthy bond. The Anders Hazelius directorial asks the difficult questions that many professional sportspeople have to face at some point in their career: What happens when your obsession becomes a strain in your personal life? Both Mila and Kia have to answer it for the sake of their friendship. Their growing maturity serves as the central focus of this sports drama, where balancing adolescence and aspirations is integral to their next step in life. You can watch ‘Forever’ here.

8. Inside Story (2011)

‘Inside Story’ revolves around Kalu, a gifted soccer player from Kenya whose professional aspirations take a hit after he is diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. After joining a South African club, Kalu learns to navigate not just the personal challenges in his life but also how to work as a team. The Rolie Nikiwe directorial is an educational story about the perils of the HIV/AIDS virus and the responsibility that falls on individuals to safeguard their health and that of others. It blends its educational elements with a central story about high-flying ambition and how the game of soccer allows people from all walks of life to dream big and strive for greatness. The movie is available for streaming here.

7. Untold: Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer (2024)

The documentary ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer’ delves into the life and struggles of Hope Solo, a former women’s soccer team player who had several battles with the federation on topics ranging from gender inequality to equal pay. Known as an outspoken athlete, Solo finds herself in a precarious situation following her exit from the game, speaking about her side of events in the Nina Meredith directorial. The movie chronicles her career, depicting her rise as an outstanding goalkeeper to her subsequent fall and the ensuing controversies. It provides a complex picture of a professional soccer player whose story showcases both the perils and glorious achievements of the game. You can dive into Solo’s tumultuous existence on and off the pitch here.

6. The Final: Attack on Wembley (2024)

‘The Final: Attack on Wembley’ chronicles the real events from the Euro 2020 final when 6,000 ticketless soccer fans stormed into Wembley Stadium to watch the final between England and Italy. The subsequent carnage they left behind became a media sensation, with the soccer fraternity up in arms about the lack of discipline exhibited by the fans.

Directed by Robert Miller and Kwabena Oppong, the documentary depicts the feral events of the night as drugs, racism, and alcohol became a bigger point of contention than England’s subsequent loss to Italy during the match. If you are intrigued by the prospect of delving into a major off-pitch soccer event where thousands of fans made it into a stadium without tickets, you can stream the movie here.

5. The Beautiful Game (2024)

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the British sports drama, ‘The Beautiful Game‘ follows the exploits of Mal, the manager of England’s homeless soccer team, who takes his players to Rome to compete at the Homeless World Cup. Despite the challenges of managing the team’s talented striker, Vinny, Mal pins his hopes of winning the tournament on the troubled man’s shoulders. However, Vinny has his own personal struggles to navigate before he can help the team. The Netflix movie presents a rousing story of underdogs, which is all about second chances in life. You can watch the inspirational story here.

4. Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

Originally titled ‘Il Divin Codino,’ the Italian biographical sports drama, ‘Baggio: The Divine Ponytail,’ chronicles the real-life career of Roberto Baggio, a legendary attacking midfielder who inspired millions to play the game. Under the direction of Letizia Lamartire, the movie follows the highs and lows of Baggio’s incredible sporting achievements, focusing on his resilience, talent, arguments, and magical ability on the pitch. It also portrays how he bounced back from some of the worst moments in a professional sportsperson’s career by shirking away the things that haunt others. If you want a glimpse into an enduring player’s legacy in the hearts and minds of soccer fans around the globe, watch the movie here.

3. Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

As the name suggests, ‘Anelka: Misunderstood’ explores the career of famed French soccer player, Nicolas Anelka, and the controversies that plagued him throughout his time as a professional. Originally titled ‘Anelka: L’Incompris,’ the documentary by Franck Nataf and Éric Hannezo tries to reconcile Anelka’s ability on the pitch with his image off it as a hard-to-manage player.

It chronicles his misunderstandings with his managers, clubs, fans, and the overall soccer community. However, it also depicts the incredible talent that defined him as one of the great rising French players during his younger years. Anelka’s contradictory picture highlights the pitfalls of top-level soccer and the demands it puts on players to present their best version at all times. If the nuances intrigue you, the movie is available to stream here.

2. The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football (2022)

‘The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football’ shines a spotlight on a transfer deal for mercurial Portuguese winger Luis Figo that caused a storm in 2000. Hailed as one of the most controversial deals in soccer history, Figo’s move from FC Barcelona to their rivals Real Madrid CF saw a whole host of opinions swarming through the soccer fraternity for years to come. The movie digs into the nitty-gritty of how it came about and what led to an extraordinary trade between two historic rivals.

With so much attention being poured over transfer dealings in modern sporting ventures, ‘The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football’ takes viewers back to a time when massive moves between clubs were just starting to become the norm. More than that, however, Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn’s directorial peels back the curtains to depict the underlying machinations of a deal that has long bred ill-will from Barcelona fans and intrigue from the rest of the soccer world. You can try to parse its complexity by watching the movie here.

1. Pelé (2021)

Few have managed to transcend the sport of soccer quite like Pelé, the Brazillian legend who predates iconic generational players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Under the direction of Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, the documentary ‘Pelé’ looks back on the 12-year golden period of the famed superstar and his rise from a young starlet to an eventual hero in the eyes of his people.

Although many can purport to have changed the game of soccer, Pelé’s enduring iconography as an unmatched soccer player only adds more merit to his case. As the only player to have won three World Cup titles, the movie portrays how he became more than just a man in the hearts and minds of the Brazilian people despite the challenges of the time. It is a meditation on what defines greatness in the arena of sports and a look into one of soccer’s undisputed legends, which is available for streaming here.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix