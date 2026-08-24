“Maths” is a word that would either fill our minds with excitement or with fear back in school. No matter how good or bad you are at the subject, it doesn’t keep you from relating to the stories of mathematicians. That’s the beauty of these movies: they have some maths here and there, but you don’t need to take out your calculators to understand what’s happening in the film. You just have to watch it and feel it. So, we’ve compiled some of the most inspiring, thoughtful, and emotional movies out there that are related to maths and can be found on Netflix. And you never know, you might just fall in love with mathematics after watching one of the movies!

6. The Speed Cubers (2020)

Directed by Sue Kim, ‘The Speed Cubers’ is a documentary film about the sport of competitive Rubik’s Cube solving. With a special focus on champion speedcubers Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs, the film delves into their competitive journey while addressing how the sport, which is rooted in mathematical calculations, became a worldwide phenomenon. If you are a speedcuber or want to know about speedcubing, ‘The Speed Cubers’ offers a lot of insight. It can be streamed here.

5. ARQ (2016)

Produced by John Finemore, Kyle Franke, Mason Novick, and Nick Spicer, ‘ARQ’ is a science-fiction action film that stars Robbie Amell, Rachael Taylor, Shaun Benson, and Gray Powell. The Tony Elliott directorial is set in the near future when the global oil reserves have depleted, and corporations are forced to fight one another for remaining energy supplies. However, unbeknownst to most of these evil companies, a humble engineer solved the crisis with his new innovative technology. However, due to his invention, the protagonist is stuck in a seemingly endless time loop and must find a way out. You can watch the movie here.

4. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)

Featuring Sasha Haco, Lindy Blackburn, Stephen Hawking, and Andrew Strominger, ‘Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know’ is a science documentary directed by Peter Galison. The film offers viewers an intriguing insight into the mysteries of our known world and the surprisingly accurate predictions of theoretical physics. At the heart of the documentary is the first-ever picture of a black hole that changed cosmology in unthinkable ways. Curious about the complex concepts at the foundation of our world? ‘Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know’ brings some of the most prestigious scientists worldwide to explain everything. You may watch the documentary here.

3. Vaathi (2023)

The Indian film ‘Vaathi’ begins in the present day when a group of students discovers a box full of tape records. When these students play the said records, they find they contain the footage of an exceptional maths teacher interacting with his students. The narrative then shifts back to the past and is predominantly set against India’s economic liberalization. Balamurugan ‘Bala’ Sir (Tamil) / Bala Gangadhar Thilak ‘Balu’ Sir (Telugu) (Dhanush) is a mathematics lecturer who is sent to teach at a government junior college with the promise of a promotion and finds his life’s purpose at the most unlikely of places. He actively changes the perspective and perception of education in the minds of his students and their conservative parents, fights caste discrimination, and bravely stands up against powerful opponents with political and economic influence. You can check out the film here.

2. A Trip to Infinity (2022)

Directed by debutant filmmakers Jonathan Halperin and Drew Takahashi, ‘A Trip to Infinity’ is a fascinating exploration of the concept of infinity through various perspectives, including those of mathematicians, physicists, and even philosophers. The documentary film urges its audience to contemplate the vastness of the universe while questioning whether a human, limited by their mortality, can ever experience infinity in its completeness. In attempting to define a mathematical curiosity, ‘A Trip to Infinity’ approaches the subject with considerable authenticity. For instance, it explains a thought experiment by the twentieth-century German mathematician David Hilbert through a cartoon titled ‘The Infinite Hotel,’ in which mathematician Steven Strogatz is the narrator. You can watch ‘A Trip to Infinity’ here.

1. The Theory of Everything (2014)

‘The Theory of Everything’ is based on the life of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne), including his research into black holes, which he began as a student at the University of Cambridge, and his relationship with Jane Wilde ( Felicity Jones). As the different phases in Stephen’s life pass, we get to see his interest in black holes, spacetime singularities, the Big Bang, and the Big Crunch, while dealing with his motor neuron disease (MND), which ultimately renders him immobile and mute. The movie also delves deep into his romance with Jane and how she supports him throughout his endeavors, almost to her emotional breaking point. Based on Jane Hawking’s memoir ‘Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen,’ ‘The Theory of Everything’ is directed by James Marsh. It can be streamed here.

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