10 Best Movies and Shows About Cricket on Netflix (January 2026)

Cricket is a sport of passion, tenacity, patience, skill, and adrenaline. It fuels the souls of cricket lovers globally, while also challenging the players in intriguing ways. At a point beyond the twenty-two yards of the pitch, the bat, and the ball, it becomes a test of survival, grit, and a hunger for greatness. The popular sport has historically been of great relevance in the realms of cinema and television due to the possibilities it offers in terms of narrative tension, high stakes, and character development.

Movies and shows that deal with cricket are characterized by uncertainty, thrill, and intense character arcs, often connected to redemption and ambition. Cricket often unifies its fans, overcoming social and economic barriers. Be it the ODI, T20, or the original Test format, it has something to offer to every passionate spectator. These shows and films streaming on Netflix, with their diverse stories on cricket, provide intriguing experiences to the audience.

10. Dil Bole Hadippa (2009)

‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ or ‘Dil Bole Hadippa!’ is the tale of Veera Kaur (Rani Mukerji), a young girl who is extremely passionate about cricket. Despite her amazing skills, her gender becomes a barrier in her climb to the next level in the sport, as she pursues her passion in her orthodox village. In order to fulfill her dreams and challenge social conventions, she dresses up and pretends to be a man. As she finally gets the chance to play for a professional team, she is coached by Rohan Singh (Shahid Kapoor).

With cricket and her secret identity becoming major parts of her journey, she unexpectedly falls in love with Rohan, who has no clue about her dual Identity. Veera must learn not only to become a better cricketer but also to handle her emotions. Directed by Anurag Singh, the Hindi-language sports movie is a wild and intriguing ride of adrenaline-fueled cricketing sequences, a layered love story, and the cost of ambition. The Indian sports drama is streaming on Netflix.

9. Test (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Test’ focuses on the journey of Arjun Venkataraman (Siddharth), a cricketer whose life crosses paths with married couple Saravanan (R. Madhavan) and Kumudha (Nayanthara). As a test match between India and Pakistan bears nears, Arjun fights to find his form as a batsman and achieve redemption. Meanwhile, Saravanan tries to achieve some relevance through his technological innovations, and Kumudha struggles with her plans to get pregnant.

The lives of the three people intertwine when the high-stakes test match takes place at a local stadium. Their seemingly interconnected destinies are challenged by systemic issues that lurk in the background. The Tamil-language sports drama movie is a nuanced exploration of cricketing passion, the element of crowd support, the cost of redemption, and the intricacies of relationships. The S. Sashikanth directorial can be watched here.

8. Torbaaz (2020)

Directed by Girish Malik, ‘Torbaaz’ is an Indian movie that deals with the actions of Naseer (Sanjay Dutt), a former army doctor who visits a refugee camp in Afghanistan. His passion for cricket proves to be a major factor in this journey, as he hopes to inspire the refugee kids to pick up the bat and the ball. He intends to provide them with a fresh perspective on life by involving them in small cricket matches and eliminating the trauma that war has had on them.

His views clash with those of local leaders, who want to use the kids to be trained in suicide bombing. As the children face overwhelming odds stuck between two ideologies, Naseer must make difficult choices to ensure that their innocence doesn’t fade away in the shadow of conflict. Netflix’s Hindi-language drama film is a depiction of the redemptive power of cricket, the element of social justice, and the positive impact that cricket has on children. It can be streamed on Netflix.

7. Shabaash Mithu (2022)

‘Shabaash Mithu’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of Mithali Raj (Taapsee Pannu), who has an unparalleled passion for cricket. She spends her childhood in the city of Hyderabad, harboring ambitions to play for her country as a member of the national women’s cricket team. As she starts from the bottom of the cricketing hierarchy, she faces various challenges and obstacles that threaten to hinder her journey to the top. In order to overcome these conditions and fight gender-based bias, Mithali must go beyond her limits to succeed. The Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama is based on the life of the real Mithali Raj, a popular Indian cricketer. The movie also offers viewers a deep insight into the life of a passionate individual, while also highlighting the cost of greatness in a competitive world. The story can be enjoyed here.

6. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ follows the lives of Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) and Mahima Aggarwal (Janhvi Kapoor), who enter into an arranged marriage. Mahendra suffers from past trauma due to his failed career in cricket. When he discovers that his wife, Mahima, who is a doctor, secretly harbors a relentless passion for cricket, he starts to see life in a different light. He urges his spouse to pick up the bat and fulfill her ambitions of becoming a cricketer, even offering to train her.

He hopes to overcome his own trauma through this unique partnership. However, when Mahima begins to question his true intentions behind coaching her, the two of them are forced to confront difficult questions about their lives, families, and the meaning of cricket. The Indian sports drama movie is a nuanced exploration of the emotional power of cricket, the quest for excellence, and a unique husband-wife relationship in the shadow of sports. The Sharan Sharma directorial is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket (2023)

Netflix’s documentary film ‘Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket’ sheds light on the complexities of cricket from various angles. It primarily focuses on the experiences of journalists who risked everything to investigate and expose the reality of match-fixing in Indian and international cricket. It utilizes interviews, real-life footage, and the haunting perspectives on a major scandal that struck the very foundations of cricket in the 1990s.

The connection between bookies, criminals, and cricket players is explored in the documentary, which looks at a dark phase that led to questions about cricket being called a “gentleman’s game.” It also depicts the journey towards cricket’s redemption and the role it plays in the lives of fans, especially in India. Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, it is an intense, grounded, and claustrophobic take on human greed and its corrupting influence on a beautiful game. You may watch it here.

4. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (2025)

‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ is a turbulent sports documentary series about the history of the intense cricketing rivalry between the national teams of India and Pakistan. It includes interviews and perspectives from famous cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, and others who divulge their lived experiences and views on the bilateral rivalry. Beyond the perspectives of the cricketers, the documentary also looks at the ways in which cricket matches between India and Pakistan lead to frenzy, media hype, tense moments on the field between players, and how the world reacts to these incidents, making it an engaging viewing experience. Directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg, it can be enjoyed on Netflix.

3. Jersey (2022)

Based on the eponymous Telugu film, ‘Jersey’ is the riveting tale of Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), who goes to hell and back to pursue his cricketing ambitions. Being a failed cricketer, he is in a turbulent marriage with his wife, Vidya Rao Talwar (Mrunal Thakur), and has a close bond with his son, Ketan Talwar (Ronit Kamra), who encourages his father’s sports dreams. Now in his late thirties, he comes across an opportunity to fight for a place in the national cricket team one last time and gift his son a national jersey.

However, pursuing his dreams may also mean making painful sacrifices and difficult decisions. Torn between his love for his son and his passion for the sport, Arjun must not only earn his right to wear the Indian jersey, but also understand its real value. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Indian sports drama film is a poignant navigation of the convergence of family, cricket, and passion. It can be witnessed here.

2. Selection Day (2018-2019)

‘Selection Day’ follows brothers Radha Kumar (Yash Dholye) and Manju Kumar (Mohammad Samad), who, after dominating local village cricket under the rigorous training of their father, Mohan Kumar (Rajesh Tailang), move to Mumbai to advance their careers. Once in the city, however, they confront unexpected challenges from the urban environment and its cricket system. Based on the eponymous novel by Aravind Adiga, the Hindi-language sports drama series is a deep dive into the sacrifices that the brothers make to achieve their dreams. As they realize that the world is not innocent, the Kumars must also learn to win battles both on and off the field. The show effectively navigates the positives and negatives of India’s cricketing culture and the secrets it hides. The journey of the brothers can be watched on Netflix.

1. 83 (2021)

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83’ chronicles the experiences of Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh), the captain of the Indian national men’s cricket team, and his teammates, who fly to England in 1983 to participate in the Cricket World Cup. Seen as a weak team and ridiculed by the English media, the team focuses on winning as many games as possible. With Kapil insisting in a press conference that his team is here to win and not to simply participate, he must stick to his words and build a team capable of handling relatively stronger opponents.

As the team of mostly young cricketers traverses the length and breadth of England, it slowly begins to capture the interests of the crowds. With the World Cup getting more competitive, it will take a true miracle for Kapil’s boys to achieve their goal and inspire their country to victory. Based on real events, the Indian biographical sports movie is a powerful and moving piece of art that celebrates the legacy of an iconic team. You may watch the drama unfold here.

