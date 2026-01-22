21 Best Office Romance Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Offices often witness the hustle and bustle of professional challenges. They are shared spaces that have been at the heart of civilization in the 20th and 21st centuries. Be it moments of joy, tension, or uncertainty, offices absorb a wide range of human emotions. Oftentimes, offices shape life journeys, both positively and negatively. Cinema and television have often utilized the setting of office spaces to narrate a wide range of stories. Office romances can be unexpected, chaotic, confusing, and poignant.

Love stories between colleagues are often characterized by closed spaces and the convergence of personal and professional feelings. Such relationships are not easy to navigate, as they also involve professional complications that cannot be found in other instances of romance. Due to the possibilities it offers, office love is an intriguing formula within the larger realm of love stories in film and TV. These movies and shows on Netflix shed light on the various faces of office romance.

21. Love from 9 to 5 (2026-)

Netflix’s ‘Love from 9 to 5’ or ‘Amor de oficina’ revolves around Graciela (Ana Gonzalez Bello), who hooks up with a stranger named Mateo (Diego Klein). She hopes to become the CEO of the company she currently works for, but faces a unique challenge. She finds out that Mateo is actually the owner’s son and is also competing with her for the CEO’s job. This creates a complex scenario in which the owner tells them that only one of them can take the job, and they will have to compete against each other.

Bound by the professional environment of the office and harboring deep feelings of romantic attraction, Graciela and Mateo must navigate a difficult personal relationship while also trying to outdo each other at the professional level. Created by Carolina Rivera, the Spanish romantic-drama series is a nuanced exploration of love in a professional space, which also features layered characters. You can watch it here.

20. The Hating Game (2021)

Directed by Peter Hutchings, ‘The Hating Game’ centers on Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell), colleagues who are initially troubled by their mutual dislike. They share the same corporate rank and are constantly trying to undermine each other as they both compete for the managing director position in the company. As their professional competition intensifies, they are surprised to find themselves developing romantic feelings for each other.

This forces them to navigate the complexities of their converging private and professional lives, leading to difficult decisions within the norms of the corporate environment. The romantic comedy film features an engaging, hilarious, and dynamic chemistry between Lucy and Joshua, offering a poignant exploration of how enmity can turn into love in the workplace. The movie, based on Sally Thorne’s eponymous novel, is streaming on Netflix.

19. Love and Leashes (2022)

In ‘Love and Leashes’ or ‘Moreol senseu,’ Jung Ji-Woo (Seohyun) and Jung Ji-hoo (Lee Jun-young) work at the same company. Due to their similar names, Ji-Woo receives a package of a sex toy meant for Ji-hoo. This leads to an unusual bonding experience for the two as they navigate workplace dynamics, along with sexual interests. They essentially enter a contractual relationship where they share their fantasies without inhibitions. However, dealing with romantic feelings or the idea of dating each other makes their equation more complicated within and outside their office. Directed by Park Hyeon-jin, the Netflix romantic drama film is a layered exploration of sex and love within the complications of professional settings. The Korean movie, based on the webtoon ‘Moral Sense,’ can be enjoyed here.

18. Fair Play (2023)

‘Fair Play,’ directed by Chloe Domont, centers on the intense romance between colleagues Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich). They share a deeply intimate bond, despite being competitive in their jobs. Their relationship is severely tested when Emily receives a promotion at the office, a position that Luke thinks should belong to him. This event forces the couple to confront the complex and deteriorating nature of their bond, as it spirals into a volatile mix of jealousy and doubt. As the office space becomes a battleground between the two colleagues, the very basis of their relationship is tested. The Netflix psychological thriller film sheds light on the nuances of office romance, the cost of jealousy, and the nature of love. It can be found on Netflix.

17. The Interest of Love (2022-2023)

Netflix’s ‘The Interest of Love’ or ‘Sarangui ihae’ is a Korean drama series that focuses on the lives of Ha Sang-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok), Ahn Soo-young (Moon Ga-young), and others as they try to come to terms with the reality of love within the office space of the KCU Bank. As they deal with the trials and tribulations of being young adults, they also navigate their varying interests in life and discover the meaning of love. What follows is a tale of complicated romantic entanglements that test the men and women in unexpected ways, while they also handle the difficulties of the workplace.

To truly be successful, they must decide how much they can sacrifice for the sake of love. Based on the novel ‘Understanding of Love’ by Lee Hyuk-jin and written by Lee Seo-hyun and Lee Hyun-jeong, the show is a vivid commentary on love, professional challenges, and the balance between desire and control. Directed by Jo Young-min, it is available here.

16. Set It Up (2018)

‘Set It Up,’ directed by Claire Scanlon, follows Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Glen Powell), who are two overworked colleagues. Bonding over their stressful jobs, they devise a plan to lighten their workload through a unique plan. This involves making their demanding bosses, Kirsten and Rich, fall in love. However, their perfectly laid scheme spirals into chaos when Harper and Charlie unexpectedly develop feelings for each other. As they navigate their budding romance amidst a professional friendship, they must also contend with the constant meddling of their corporate superiors. The Netflix romantic comedy film is a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of a surprise connection, accompanied by chaos and awkward situations. You may stream it on Netflix.

15. The Potato Lab (2025)

‘The Potato Lab’ or ‘Gamja yeonguso’ deals with the life of Kim Mi-kyeong (Lee Sun-bin), who runs a potato lab with her colleagues. Despite their passion for potatoes, the lab seems to be failing. This leads to the interference of So Baek-ho (Kang Tae-oh, an innovation director who tries to help out the lab regain some value. During this process, Kim and So start to develop romantic feelings for each other, leading to a complex dynamic within the lab environment. As the others in the lab speculate about the future between Kim and So, they must find their own way towards love. Written by Kim Ho-soo and directed by Kang Il-soo, the Netflix romantic drama series is an engaging story of love, business, and unexpected connections. The Korean show unfolds here.

14. Clean with Passion for Now (2018-2019)

‘Clean with Passion for Now’ or ‘Ildan Ddeugeobge Chungsohara’ explores the ups and downs in the life of Jang Sun Gyeol (Yoon Kyun-sang), who is the owner of a cleaning company. He is challenged by a psychological condition called mysophobia, making him fearful of germs and obsessed with cleanliness. His rather monotonous life takes a turn when he crosses paths with Gil Oh-sol (Kim Yoo-jung), a new employee who lives freely, without worrying about cleanliness.

Jang’s obsession with cleaning clashes with Gil’s fresh take on life, and an unexpected tale of romance unfolds between the two, where Jang has to learn how to let go of his fears. Based on the eponymous webtoon by Aengo, the Korean drama series engrossingly highlights the complexities of the employee-boss relationship, along with the challenges of love and psychological elements. Written by Han Hee-jung and helmed by No Jong-chan, it is streaming on Netflix.

13. Forecasting Love and Weather (2022)

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ or ‘Gisangcheong Saramdeul: Sanaeyeonae Janhoksa Pyeon’ deals with the life of Jin Ha-kyeong (Park Min-young), who works at the Korea Meteorological Administration as a general forecaster. She and her colleagues face difficult challenges due to the unpredictability of the weather conditions in South Korea. Jin expects her young colleague, Lee Si-woo (Song Kang), to base his findings only on science. However, when romantic sparks fly between the two, it leads to a puzzling work-love dynamic. Jin and Lee must navigate the unpredictable nature of their own hearts, which appears more volatile than the weather. The Korean drama series, created by Plot Line and Kang Eun-kyung, is a painting of several colors where nature, work, and love collide chaotically. You can watch it here.

12. Use for My Talent (2021-)

In ‘Use for My Talent’ or ‘Wo qin’ai de ‘Xiao jiepi,’ Gu Ren Qi (Jasper Liu) is the germophobic owner of a cleaning company, who finds it difficult to lead a social life due to his psychological obsessions. He develops a unique bond with Shi Shuangjiao (Shen Yue), his new employee, who deals with the grief of her mother’s passing. When romantic feelings enter the equation between the two, they must learn how to forget the past and build a better future. Gu’s germophobia makes the process difficult, despite his feelings of love for Shi. The Chinese romantic drama series is a remake of the Korean show ‘Clean with Passion for Now,’ and focuses on unlikely love in the office space. Directed by Cong Cai and written by Youyang Lu, it is a poignant take on a complex employee-boss romance, accompanied by commentary on mental health. It is streaming on Netflix.

11. The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019)

Created by Park Young-soo, ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’ or ‘Chomyeone Saranghamnida’ deals with the life of Do Min-ik (Kim Young-kwang), who develops a medical condition called prosopagnosia after a physical assault, which makes it difficult for him to recall or recognize faces. As the department manager of a mobile media company, he is dependent on his secretary, Jung Gal-hee (Jin Ki-joo), who is his only real helper in this new reality. When he develops romantic feelings for his secretary, Do Min-ik must not only balance his emotions, but also find out who attacked him and why. The Korean romantic comedy show navigates an unlikely relationship within the workplace, while also exploring the challenges of prosopagnosia. The story unfolds here.

10. Tastefully Yours (2025)

‘Tastefully Yours’ or ‘Dang-sin-eui Mat’ follows Han Beom-Woo (Kang Ha-neul), a wealthy man who operates an elite restaurant in Seoul. A fateful encounter introduces him to chef Mo Yeon-Joo (Go Min-si) and her tasteful cooking. He becomes obsessed with her culinary skills and hopes to learn more about her. However, she runs a small one-table restaurant in a rural area. When Han agrees to work with her at the humble restaurant, he must overcome his rich lifestyle, while also dealing with romantic feelings for Mo. This leads to a complex work relationship between the two, where ambition clashes with authenticity. Created by Han Jun-hee, Park Dhan-hee, and Jeong Su-yun, the romantic drama series is an engaging tale of love. The raw visuals and complex characters of the Korean show make it an intriguing tale. It is streaming on Netflix.

9. Love Is a Poison (2024)

‘Love Is a Poison’ or ‘Dokukoi: Doku mo Sugireba Koi to Naru’ is a Japanese show that focuses on the lives of Shiba Ryoma (Shôgo Hama), a socially anxious young lawyer, and Haruto (Katsumi Hyodo), a con artist. Shiba finds himself dealing with difficult cases, which makes his job more complex. Despite it being unethical, he seeks help from Haruto to solve cases that seem beyond his skills. As the unlikely partnership between the two gives way to mutual feelings of romance, Shiba and Haruto are challenged in unexpected ways. While Shiba has to deal with his image of being a partner at an elite law firm, Haruto must come to terms with his own reality. The Netflix drama series, based on its creator Keisuke Makino’s eponymous novel, delves into the complexities of morals, work ethics, love, and loyalty. You can view the entertaining story here.

8. An Incurable Case of Love (2020-)

‘An Incurable Case of Love’ or ‘Koi wa tsuzuku yo doko made mo’ centers on the experiences of a woman named Nanase Sakura (Mone Kamishiraishi). She comes across Kairi Tendo (Takeru Satoh), a doctor, and falls in love with him. However, their paths diverge, and Nanase isn’t able to pursue her feelings. Five years later, she becomes a nurse just to meet him again and join his medical facility. But her reunion makes her realize that Kairi is now a different man, who is now indifferent, sarcastic, and not the man she was attracted to in the past. Despite this, Nanase still hopes to pursue him.

When Kairi also develops romantic feelings for her, it leads to a complex scenario in the workplace. The dynamics between the nurse and the doctor in the Japanese romantic comedy series make it a must-watch. Based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by the show’s creator, Maki Enjoji, it is available on Netflix.

7. Dynamite Kiss (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Dynamite Kiss’ or ‘Ki-seu-neun Gwaen-hi Hae-seo’ revolves around the ups and downs in the life of Go Da-rim (Ahn Eun-jin), a single woman looking for survival. She faces financial and familial issues, which make her desperate for a job. She disguises herself as a married woman and a mother to get work, which lands her in the company led by Kong Ji-hyeok (Jang Ki-yong). However, the fact that the two have shared a kiss in the past makes the situation confusing for them.

In the office space, they struggle to interact with one another while also harboring love. As the relationship between the leader and the employee becomes more complex, they must learn to balance their feelings. Created by Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Hyun-woo, and Ha Yoon-a, the Korean romantic comedy series is a bold story of chance, love, work, and the cost of truth. You can view it here.

6. Shine on Me (2025)

In ‘Shine on Me’ or ‘Jiao Yang Si Wo,’ Xiguang Nie (Jinmai Zhao) has a one-sided college crush on Xu Zhuang (Weiming Lai). She unexpectedly begins her career as an employee at Xu Zhuang’s family company. There, she encounters the new deputy general manager, Yusen Lin (Weilong Song). Lin is a former doctor who initially has a difficult relationship with Nie due to a misunderstanding. Nie eventually helps Lin overcome his emotional pain related to a car accident, which prompts him to pursue her passionately.

This leads to a confusing scenario at the office where past love and present feelings converge in unexpected ways, testing Nie like never before. Directed by Zhoufei Chen and written by Man Gu, the Chinese romantic drama series sheds light on unexpected love, the convergence of duty and romance, and the act of moving on. Based on the web novel ‘Blazing Sunlight’ by Man Gu, it is streaming on Netflix.

5. Suspicious Partner (2017)

‘Suspicious Partner’ or ‘Soosanghan Pateuneo’ deals with the experiences of Eun Bong-hui (Nam Ji-hyun), who joins as a trainee with a prosecutor named Noh Ji-uk (Ji Chang-wook). The situation becomes messy when Eun becomes a suspect in a murder case. Noh helps, but loses his job in the process due to issues of credibility and circumstance. After her acquittal, Eun develops feelings for Noh, who is afraid to pursue a romantic relationship with her. As the two deal with their complicated equation, the real murderer is still at large, hoping to evade the authorities.

While dealing with their romantic feelings, Eun and Noh must also work together to unmask the killer before the situation becomes more dangerous. Created by Park Seon-ho, Jeong Dong-yoon, and Kwon Ki-young, the drama series intriguingly sheds light on the process of finding love in difficult circumstances and unlikely scenarios, while also exploring office dynamics. The Korean show can be discovered here.

4. See You in My 19th Life (2023)

‘See You in My 19th Life’ or ‘Yibeon Saengdo Jal Butakhae’ narrates the tale of Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun), who is a woman with a unique story. She somehow has the ability to recall details from her past lives, and this is her nineteenth life. While her memories give her a sense of connection, they also come with the baggage of dissatisfaction. She remembers that in her eighteenth life, she shared a childhood bond with Moon Seo-ha (Ahn Bo-hyun). However, this life came to an end due to an accident. In the hopes of reconnecting with Moon, she applies for work in his company.

As Moon feels that he may have known Ban at some point in his life, a sense of mystery forms in the complex relationship between the two, who now work together. What follows is a mysterious and unpredictable journey of memory, office dynamics, past, present, and love between Moon and Ban. Created by Lee Na-jeong, Choi Young-lim, and Han Ah-ruem, the Korean romantic drama series is a haunting story. Based on Lee Hye’s eponymous webtoon, it can be enjoyed on Netflix.

3. Romantics Anonymous (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Romantics Anonymous’ or ‘Romanchikku Anonimasu’ delves into the complex and improbable romance that blossoms between two individuals grappling with significant anxiety. The Japanese-South Korean romantic drama series follows Sosuke Fujiwara (Shun Oguri), the anxious heir to an elite chocolate shop. His path crosses with Hana Lee (Han Hyo-joo), a brilliant chocolatier who is also managing her own mental health challenges. As Sosuke and Hana develop a connection, their relationship is tested by their personal insecurities and secrets, adding layers of complexity to their love story.

With Sosuke fighting to keep his family business afloat and Hana contending with her own struggles, the couple faces the possibility of having to push their personal limits to endure the complicated challenges of life and love. Developed by Park So-yeon and partly based on the French film ‘Les Émotifs anonymes’ by Jean-Pierre Améris, the narrative compellingly explores the intersection of love and mental health in the workplace. You can watch it here.

2. Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019)

Created by Studio Dragon, ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ or ‘Romaenseuneun Byulchaekboorok’ chronicles the journey of Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jong-suk), a talented young writer. He is also the chief editor of a publishing company and needs a caretaker for his house. At this point, he crosses paths with Kang Dan Yi (Lee Na-young), a former copywriter facing a financial crisis. This prompts him to give her the housekeeping job. However, when sparks fly between the two, unexpected challenges confront them. As Kang’s talents as a copywriter also come into the picture, the work lives of both Kang and Cha converge. To truly find meaning in this journey, the two must face their own feelings. The Korean romantic drama series is a riveting journey of workplace romance, past regrets, and the cost of love. You may stream it on Netflix.

1. Falling Into Your Smile (2021-)

‘Falling Into Your Smile’ or ‘Ni wei xiao shi hen mei’ is the story of Tong Yao (Xiao Cheng), a talented amateur gamer who is fascinated by the world of e-sports. To fulfill her ambitions, she joins the “ZGDX” team, where talented players work together to defeat other teams in prestigious gaming tournaments. When Tong meets the talented gamer Lu SiCheng (Kai Xu), his personality and charm stay in her mind. As the two start working together, their professional lives get chaotic due to their mutual feelings of love. This causes chaos in the team as the other wonder about the nature of the bond between the two.

As the only female gamer on the team, Tong must not only navigate gender barriers but also listen to her own heart. With tournaments approaching, Lu and Tong must find the strength to compete at an elite level and also discover the meaning of love. Created by Mei Qing and based on her novel ‘You’re Beautiful When You Smile,’ the Chinese romantic drama series is a unique tale of talent, workplace love, and liberation. It is available here.

