The idea of a chick flick is a film with central women characters dealing with female issues could be a chick flick. A film that a woman can enjoy with her female friends can also be a chick flick. But it doesn’t mean that men won’t enjoy them. While aimed at women, chick flicks serve as a medium for the audience to know about women. Yes, one can say that they are films that explore womanhood in all its forms.

With the emergence of online streaming services, people nowadays prefer watching movies in the comforts of their homes. So, if you are planning to watch a chick flick with a bunch of your friends, you don’t need to go to a theatre. You can just invite them to your house. Here we bring you a list of really good chick flicks that are available on Hulu.

12. Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)

Jobless middle-aged Stuart (Matt Walsh) proposes to the girl who is his friend’s daughter under the Eiffel Tower during their trip to Paris. He is outright rejected, sighting the very reason we stated. Heartbroken and lost, he meets a guy named Liam (Reid Scott) with whom he befriends. Both of them then come across Louise (Judith Godreche), who invites them to her countryside vineyard. Unbeknownst to her, both the guys compete to woo her, and this leads to complications. Many issues arise, especially for Stuart, who makes many mistakes, perhaps in a hurry to get his woman. Whether and how he makes up for them and who between the two Louise finally says yes to are what you have to watch ‘Under the Eiffel Tower’ to know the answers for. The film is directed by Archie Borders.

11. Palm Springs (2020)

In a mysterious turn of events, two wedding guests, Sarah (Cristin Milioti) and Niles (Andy Samberg), get stuck in a time loop. So they live the wedding day again and again. For how long? We do not know, but who cares, each of us is stuck in our own loop anyway. It is what we do while in the loop that matters. In the same way, what our protagonists do after they realize they are stuck is what the movie chronicles. And to make things more interesting, a romance develops between the two. How? Well, to know that, pay a visit to ‘Palm Springs.’ the movie is directed by Max Barbakow.

10. The Hating Game (2021) We’ve heard of love at first sight, but how many of us have heard of hate at first sight? Lucy (Lucy Hale) wants to excel in her career, and this means taking on her new peer Joshua (Austin Stowell), defeating him by any means necessary, and grabbing a promotion, which both of them are up for. But there is one problem: her hatred for him seems to be slowly turning into attraction. The same is the case for Joshua as well. This means that one of them has to step back so that the other can have the promotion. So the question is, where will it take the two? Is attraction always love, and if it is, will they let it take over their professional careers? Or will they balance the two? ‘The Hating Game’ is here for you. 9. The World to Come (2020)

Starring Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck, and Christopher Abbott, ‘The World to Come’ is a romantic drama film inspired by Jim Shepard’s story of the same name. The movie revolves around Abigail, a grieving mother who has recently lost her daughter and is struggling to recover from the loss of her husband, Dyer. The couple lives an isolated life in Schoharie County. Just when it seems that Abigail has lost her passion and drive for life, everything changes with the arrival of a neighbor. Tallie is about the same age as Abigail and is also unhappy with her marriage. So, when the duo becomes friends, they quickly realize they have quite a lot in common. Eventually, they fall for each other and start an intense sexual affair that challenges societal norms. 8. Happiest Season (2020) Hiding yourself from your family can be problematic in so many ways. For instance, Harper (Mackenzie Davis) brings home her partner Abby (Kristen Stewart) during the Holidays without telling her parents that she is a lesbian and that she and Abby are in love. What makes this an even bigger issue is that Abby intends to propose to Harper in front of the latter’s family. How the pair maneuvers through this problem is what you find out in this Clea DuVall directorial. You can watch ‘Happiest Season’ now, save it for Christmas, or do both, but it serves as just what you are looking for, i.e., a colorful chick flick.

7. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

A portrait speaks a million words. But a portrait spoiled speaks a lot more. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is a French period film directed by Céline Sciamma that tells the story of Marianne, a painter, who has to paint the portrait of reluctant bride-to-be Héloïse. Héloïse’s mother has asked Marianne if she will have to paint her without knowing her and, by extension, without asking her to sit for the portrait. So, the only way to make her portrait is to observe her day after day and paint in secrecy at night. In the endeavor, Marianne and Héloïse come closer, forging an intimacy that is presented authentically.

6. Ammonite (2020)

Directed by Francis Lee, ‘Ammonite’ is a period love story starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Set in England in the 1840s, the film tells the story of famous but ignored fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) meets Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), the wife of a wealthy London scientist. Charlotte suffers from melancholia, and he wants Mary to take care of her while he is away on a business trip. What follows is the two women spending time together by the Southern coastline and getting to know each other, sparking a relationship that neither of them expected. ‘Ammonite’ is sure to move you as it takes you up close and personal with the two characters.

5. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

Everyone deserves pleasure. Period. Some aren’t able to figure out how or in what way, but that isn’t the case for retired teacher/widow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson). She knows what she wants for pleasure, and she has even jotted down the points. Enter Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), a young, handsome sex worker. With Leo, Nancy hopes to spend a night of pleasure and desperately yearns for adventure. While this does happen, Nancy surprisingly gets a lot more than she asked for, i.e., a connection. An exploration of the body becomes an exploration of the consciousness hitherto unexplored in this Sophie Hyde directorial. If you want to experience it too, watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ right away.

4. Elena Undone (2010)

What happens when life’s commitment meets life’s first love? Elena Winters (Necar Zadegan) is the wife of a pastor who is against homosexuality, and they have a kid. She seems to be leading a very happy family life, but only until she meets lesbian writer Peyton Lombard (Traci Dinwiddie). While they both confess their feelings for the other, they know just how much it will compromise for Elena. It is up to her to choose what she wants. Will she give up her family life? Will she say yes to love that has arrived in her life for the first time? The questions depend on her perspective and ours. If you want to know the answers, watch ‘Elena Undone.’

3. Rye Lane (2023)

There are numerous ways to come out of a painful breakup, isn’t it? Well, all these are viable only if we accept that the relationship is over. Dom’s (David Jonsson) girlfriend has broken up with him after a 6-year relationship, and that too for his best friend. Yas (Vivian Oparah), too, has been through a breakup recently but seems to be better at handling it. She bumps into Dom inside a restroom art exhibition where the latter is mourning the death of his relationship. What follows is how Yas helps Dom come out of his painful state while strolling through the streets of South London. The film showcases the different colors of life itself while juggling the breakup and companionship that results from a meet-cute. Directed by Raine Allen Miller, ‘Rye Lane’ offers an authentic chick flick vibe.

2. Second Act (2018)

To what extent can you go for promotion? Work harder? Learn more about your job. Or maybe create a whole new CV and get into a top-tier company? Although you know very well that your CV is a lie. For Value Shop assistant manager Maya Vargas (Jennifer Lopez), this is the way to go. When she isn’t given a promotion at the Value Shop store, where she works as the assistant manager, her godson builds her a new work profile with a Harvard degree, among other things. She thus makes it into Franklin & Clarke, an A-class cosmetics company where she is supposed to head a team. Will she prove herself, or will she come clean and risk losing this prestigious job? It all depends on how effectively she pulls off her ‘second act.’

1. 27 Dresses (2008)

It is a matter of pride to be a bridesmaid. But to be a bridesmaid 27 times! Isn’t that another way of life telling you that this is what you will have to do for the rest of your life unless you choose to take the next step forward, as in getting married? Jane (Katherine Heigl) is a pro at wedding planning who has served as a bridesmaid 27 times. But when her sister manages to establish a relationship with the man she secretly loves (her boss, George), she starts reconsidering her way of life. But is it too late? She should probably listen to the reporter Kevin Doyle (James Marsden), who, unbeknownst to her, has his own intentions for helping her realize what she really wants. ‘27 Dresses’, directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Aline Brosh McKenna (‘The Devil Wears Prada’), is a chick flick classic and a must-watch.

