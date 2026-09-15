The idea of a chick flick is a film with central female characters dealing with female issues, which could be a chick flick. A film that a woman can enjoy with her female friends can also be a chick flick. But it doesn’t mean that men won’t enjoy them. While aimed at women, chick flicks serve as a medium for the audience to know about women. Yes, one can say that they are films that explore womanhood in all its forms. With the emergence of online streaming services, people nowadays prefer watching movies in the comfort of their homes. So, if you plan to watch a chick flick with your friends, you don’t need to go to a theatre. You can just invite them to your house and enjoy these entertaining and heartwarming films.

14. Rye Lane (2023)

There are numerous ways to come out of a painful breakup, isn’t it? All these are viable only if we accept that the relationship is over. Dom’s (David Jonsson) girlfriend has broken up with him after a 6-year relationship, and that too for his best friend. Yas (Vivian Oparah) has been through a breakup recently but seems to be better at handling it. She bumps into Dom inside a restroom art exhibition where the latter is mourning the death of his relationship. What follows is how Yas helps Dom escape his painful state while strolling through the streets of South London. The film showcases the different colors of life itself while juggling the breakup and companionship that results from a meet-cute. Directed by Raine Allen Miller, ‘Rye Lane’ offers an authentic chick flick vibe. You can stream it here.

13. Skincare (2024)

Elizabeth Banks stars as famous businesswoman/aesthetician Hope Goldman in Austin Peters’ thriller movie ‘Skincare.’ Hope is revolutionizing the skincare industry, and there is no stopping her. She knows that things are about to blow up with her upcoming skincare line and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it is a success. However, all hell breaks loose when her account gets hacked and someone makes it clear that he/she/they intends to tarnish her reputation. As things get from bad to worse, Hope realizes that she must take matters into her own hands if she wants to find the culprit, risking her reputation all the same. Entertaining, thrilling, and powered by Elizabeth Banks’ performance, ‘Skincare’ is a “fresh” chick flick worthy of bingeing with your girlfriends. It can be watched right here.

12. Nightbitch (2024)

Motherhood is tough and it takes a whole different meaning for stay-at-home Mother (Amy Adams) who starts to behave like a canine in Marielle Heller’s black comedy ‘Nightbitch.’ Mother gave up her career as an artist to care for her 2-year-old son while her husband went out to earn. Frustrated and resentful as being a mom has made her, she experiences bizarre physical changes and even starts behaving like a dog, a manifestation of her maternal instincts, or so it seems. Is this real, or is she going mad? Co-starring Scoot McNairy as the Husband, ‘Nightbitch’ is an entertaining chick flick that addresses the issues of motherhood in a visually unnerving manner while still entertaining us with its unique plot. The film can be streamed here.

11. She Taught Love (2024)

Helmed by Nate Edwards, ‘She Taught Love’ follows two people, Frank Cooper (Darrell Britt-Gibson) and Mali Waters (Arsema Thomas). Frank is an actor who is wasting his life away while waiting for his next gig, which is taking forever. Mali is a career-driven woman who belongs to the future. When these two opposing forces collide, the sparks that fly take the shape of butterflies really soon. They may not be perfect for each other, but they believe so, and that is what matters, isn’t it? Only until a shocking truth shakes it all up. Showcasing love in a time of distractions, ‘She Taught Love’ offers a dreamy exploration of a relationship that serves as a reminder of the indie romances of the 1990s, sweet and nostalgic. You can watch it here.

10. Crush (2022)

Directed by Sammi Cohen and starring Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, and Tyler Alvarez, ‘Crush’ is a coming-of-age rom-com about high school student Paige Evans, who, despite her love for the arts, joins the track team for the upcoming meet only so that she can be close to her unrequited crush Gabby Campos. The two even share a kiss later on. But things get complicated when Paige also shares a kiss with Gabby’s sister, AJ. Is Paige in love with Gabby or with AJ? To find out the truth that always arrives with a bucket of emotions, you can watch this chick-flick here.

9. Mothers’ Instinct (2024)

Benoît Delhomme’s English remake of the eponymous French film, which itself is an adaptation of Barbara Abel’s novel ‘Derrière la haine,’ ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. The film is set in the 1960s and follows two mothers/next-door neighbors whose strong wall of friendship receives a crack after a tragedy. As the crack deepens, guilt, doubt, and misunderstanding take root and grow into an intense psychological drama fueled by powerful performances. ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ can be streamed here.

8. Happiest Season (2020)

Hiding yourself from your family can be problematic in so many ways. For instance, Harper (Mackenzie Davis) brings home her partner Abby (Kristen Stewart) during the Holidays without telling her parents that she is a lesbian and that she and Abby are in love. This is an even bigger issue because Abby intends to propose to Harper in front of the latter’s family. How the pair maneuvers through this problem is what we find out in this Clea DuVall directorial. You can watch ‘Happiest Season’ now, save it for Christmas, or do both, but it serves as just what you are looking for, i.e., a colorful chick flick. Feel free to check it out here.



7. The Assistant (2019)

‘The Assistant’ captures a single workday in the life of Jane, who is a junior assistant at a film production company in New York City. Sexual harassment is the prime objective in her department, thanks to her boss, who is quite pro about it. Jane is burdened with tasks from the get-go and wretched at how her male colleagues become self-pleasuring spectators whenever a woman is mistreated. How Jane goes about her day that treats her like a side character in her own life forms the premise of the independent drama that offers a bizarre yet real depiction of the treatment of women in the contemporary workspace. ‘The Assistant’ is directed by Kitty Green and stars Julia Garner and Jane. It can be streamed here.

6. Quiz Lady (2023)

Directed by Jessica Yu, ‘Quiz Lady’ explores the dynamic of sisters Anne and Jenny in the aftermath of their mother’s disappearance. The lady took borrowed money from a loan shark who has now kidnapped Anne’s dog and will return it only after she clears her mother’s $80,000 debt. After breaking their heads about how to get back the money, the sisters decide to take part in the TV game show Can’t Stop the Quiz, thanks to Anne’s general knowledge. With Awkwafina as the calm Anne and Sandra Oh as the chaotic Jenny, ‘Quiz Lady’ is a fun-filled ride, with the actors’ chemistry taking the cake. You can enjoy the movie right here.

5. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

Everyone deserves pleasure. Period. Some aren’t able to figure out how or in what way, but that isn’t the case for retired teacher/widow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson). She knows what she wants for pleasure, and she has even jotted down the points. Enter Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), a young, handsome sex worker. With Leo, Nancy hopes to spend a night of pleasure and desperately yearns for adventure. While this does happen, Nancy surprisingly gets a lot more than she asked for, i.e., a connection. An exploration of the body becomes an exploration of the consciousness hitherto unexplored in this Sophie Hyde directorial. If you want to experience it too, you can watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ right here.

4. Palm Springs (2020)

In a mysterious turn of events, two wedding guests, Sarah (Cristin Milioti) and Niles (Andy Samberg), get stuck in a time loop. So they live the wedding day again and again. For how long? We do not know, but who cares? Each of us is stuck in our own loop anyway. It is what we do while in the loop that matters. In the same way, what our protagonists do after they realize they are stuck is what the movie chronicles. And to make things more interesting, a romance develops between the two. How? Well, to know that, pay a visit to ‘Palm Springs.’ The movie is directed by Max Barbakow. You can watch it here.

3. Sentimental Value (2025)

Winner of the Best International Feature Film award at the 2026 Oscars, ‘Sentimental Value’ explores the relationship between siblings Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) and their estranged father Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård). Gustav is carrying a trauma inside him, which he seemingly intends to vent out using his latest script about his mother, a Holocaust survivor. While first he asks Nora to play the part, he later opts for an American actress. His loving attitude toward the actress further spoils his relationship with his daughters. With trouble financing the production and an ever-widening gap between him and his children, Gustav gives up on life until Agnes’s urge to know more about him reveals a poignant truth. Helmed by Joachim Trier, ‘Sentimental Value’ sheds a compelling light on the father-daughter relationship, the value of art, and the concept of redemption. You can watch the movie here.

2. Anora (2024)

Sean Baker’s rom-com ‘Anora’ follows the experiences of a young woman named Anora “Ani” Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), an erotic dancer who finds her Prince Charming in Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch, Nikolai Zakharov. When the news of his son having married a prostitute reaches him, he sends his people to get the marriage annulled. However, what he doesn’t know is that Ani isn’t someone who will stay put and watch the love of her life taken away from her. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and five Oscars among other accolades, ‘Anora’ is a must-watch film that underscores the world of sex work with themes of love, life, self-worth, and empathy. You can watch it here.



1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026)

David Frankel’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ takes us back inside the Runway fashion magazine headquarters, where editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) blunt attitude takes a hit after a hated puff piece and numerous HR complaints. This is why Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who has become a respected reporter but was recently laid off, is hired by Runway to clean up its reputation, much to Priestly’s chagrin. Amidst declining sales, the company has resorted to online channels, which Miranda also dislikes. Disaster strikes when Runway chairman Irv Ravitz passes away and his son, Jay (B. J. Novak), who is bent on selling the company, takes over. Andy works with her former Runway co-worker, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a senior executive at Dior, to persuade her boyfriend, Benji (Justin Theroux), to buy Runway and save it from its premature demise. But there’s more to the deal than meets the eye, and Miranda knows it. However, it is the only way to save Runway. Is this the end of the Runway fashion magazine? To find out, you can watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ right here.

Read More: Best Chick Flicks on Amazon Prime