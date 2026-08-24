With a rich tapestry of culture, emotions, and a dash of Bollywood flair, Punjabi entertainment has carved its niche on the global stage. In this list, we not only have heartwarming tales with unmistakable Punjabi zest but also Punjabi stories that have had quite an impact. Whether you’re a fan of rib-tickling comedy or soul-stirring drama, this collection has something for everyone. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Punjab, one screen at a time.

15. Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Based on the eponymous Punjabi play, A. Salaam’s ‘Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu’ is a Punjabi-language comedy movie about a middle-aged man whose midlife crisis seems to know no bounds. His desire gets the better of him, and he decides to divorce his wife and marry his new mistress. This is when his two children, who have just completed college, decide to intervene. Starring B.S. Sood, Dheshi Kamleshwar, Dolly Walia, Subhash Sethi, and Vasundhara, ‘Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu’ is remembered for its naughty puns and sexual humor. You can watch it here.

14. Honeymoon (2022)

Directed by Amarpreet G S Chabbra, ‘Honeymoon’ is an Indian Punjabi-language comedy movie that stars Jasmin Bhasin, Gippy Grewal, Nirmal Rishi, and Nasir Chinyoti. It revolves around a newly married Sikh husband and wife who are compelled to take their whole family to London on their honeymoon. This kicks off a series of funny situations as the whole family finds itself in a new and alien environment. To find out what issues they face and how they handle them, you can stream the film here.

13. Son of Sardaar 2 (2025)

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie that is the standalone sequel to ‘Son of Sardaar,’ both movies starring Ajay Devgn as the lead. The story follows Jaswinder “Jassi” Singh Randhawa (Devgn), who arrives in London to make amends with his estranged wife, who wants a divorce. Unfortunately, he finds himself navigating dangerous waters after being made to pretend to be a retired war hero. Why? To help a girl get the approval of her lover’s patriotic gangster father for their marriage. Joining Jassi in his endeavor is Rabia, the girl’s adoptive mother, who soon becomes Jassi’s love interest. Custom-made for Ajay Devgn fans, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is filled with funny moments resulting from Jassi’s struggle to lie and pretend. You can watch the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial here.

12. Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham, and Aditi Rao Hydari. It centers on a guy named Amreek Singh who decides to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish of being reunited with her old home that now lies on the other side of the Indo-Pak border in Lahore, Pakistan. When a Pakistan visa is denied, Amreek, who runs a packers-and-movers company in Los Angeles, decides to bring her grandma’s house to her (in Amritsar, India) rather than take her to Pakistan. Whether this plan works, you can only find out by streaming the film right here.

11. Wild Wild Punjab (2024)

A purely Punjabi movie, in essence, although the language is mostly Hindi, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a Bollywood buddy comedy-drama directed by Simarpreet Singh. The film follows four best buddies, Khanna (Varun Sharma), Maan (Sunny Singh), Honey (Manjot Singh), and Gaurav (Jassie Gill), who set off on a cross-Punjab road trip to Khanna’s ex’s (Asheema Vardaan) wedding so that he can make his R-rated rant at her for leaving him. However, the objective of bringing Khanna his much-needed relief is delayed by a string of wild misadventures, from drug abuse to illegal emigration to gang war. Written by Luv Ranjan of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ doesn’t add anything new to the genre but is wild enough to keep you glued to the screen. You can watch it here.

10. Jaat (2025)

Starring Sunny Deol, ‘Jaat’ is a Bollywood drama that carries the essence of being a Punjabi, something that Deol is a master of onscreen. It follows a man named Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol) who makes a stop at a village during his journey, one that is being terrorized by a ruthless crime lord named Ranatunga. An issue with a handful of misbehaving men eventually reveals to Baldev Ranatunga’s unhinged nature and how the latter runs the village with support from a local politician, killing those who stand in his way. As Baldev and Ranatunga clash, ‘Jaat’ takes the shape of a heavy-hitting action flick custom-made for action lovers and fans of Sunny Deol. Randeep Hooda stars as Ranatunga. The movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni and can be streamed here.

9. Dunki (2023)

A technically speaking Punjabi movie because it centers on Punjabi characters and is partly set in Punjab, India, ‘Dunki’ is directed by Rajkumar Hirani of ‘Munna Bhai’ fame. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani, the film showcases the Dunki route, aka “donkey flight” which is a real-world illegal immigration technique that still exists as a means for many people to move to America/Canada/England.

We follow Hardy Singh, Manu Randhawa, Buggu Lakhanpal, and Balli Kakkad, who decide to go to London and start taking English classes for the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) test. However, only Balli passes the test and leaves for London. After failing multiple times, Hardy, Manu, and Buggu take the donkey flight. The struggles and risks they undertake during the months-long arduous journey, including potentially fatal situations and whether they reach London, make for the rest of the dramedy. You can watch it here.

8. Animal (2023)

‘Animal’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama that is, in essence, purely Punjabi. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, an unhinged outcome of an absentee father and wealthy businessman Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bent on revenge after an assassination attempt on Balbir, Ranvijay reaches out to his brothers before declaring war on his enemy, who turns out to be of his own blood. While this is the main plot, it is layered by Ranvijay’s upbringing and how it has shaped his toxic and demanding behavior. Bloody and entertaining, ‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who manages to provide a straightforward story a bingeworthy screenplay. You can watch it here.

7. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

An Indian Hindi-language adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994), ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Naga Chaitanya, and has been directed by Advait Chandan. It tells the life story of Laal Singh Chaddha, from when he was a kid to when he became an adult/husband who went on a cross-country run. Using Laal as the POV, the film also showcases different historical events on Indian soil, including the 1884 anti-Sikh riots and the Kargil War. While it received appreciation for being faithful to the original film, it tanked at the box office. You can stream it here.

6. Jogi (2022)

‘Jogi,’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, showcases the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. The riots resulted from the assassination of the then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 1984, by her personal bodyguards, who were Sikhs. The assassination itself was the repercussion of Gandhi’s decision to let the Indian Armed Forces inside the holy premises of the Golden Temple (holy site of Sikhism) in Amritsar (Punjab, India) and take action on Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his co-militants who had taken cover inside. While the militants were all killed, the destruction of the holy site due to the heavy fire by the military wasn’t taken lightly and sparked worldwide criticism and anger among the Sikhs. As a result, Gandhi was shot to death.

Now that you know the backdrop, let’s talk about the film. It is set in Trilokpuri (East Delhi) and shows a guy named Joginder Singh, aka Jogi, who desperately searches for a way to save his Sikh community while everyone around is bent on killing them. A personal film set against a horrifying national-level man-made catastrophe, ‘Jogi’ is a brutal and accurate representation of what happened during that time. You can stream the film here.

5. Kohrra (2023)

Netflix’s gripping Indian Punjabi-language series, ‘Kohrra,’ helmed by the brilliant Sudip Sharma, delves into a crime thriller that transcends traditional boundaries. In the plot, the mysterious death of a bridegroom just days before his wedding sets the stage for a riveting narrative. As turbulence engulfs their personal lives, two dedicated police officers are compelled to untangle this perplexing case, balancing the fine line between justice and their vulnerabilities. The show features stellar performances by Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Suvinder Vicky, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary, all of whom breathe life into their characters, making ‘Kohrra‘ a compelling and unmissable watch. You can watch the series here.

4. CAT (2022)

In the intense Indian Punjabi crime thriller series ‘CAT,’ crafted by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Randeep Hooda takes the lead alongside a stellar cast, including Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, and Geeta Aggarwal. The gripping plot follows Gurnam, a former CAT (Counter-terrorism and insurgency specialist) in Punjab during the 1990s. He rescues his brother Sunny from a drug peddling charge with the aid of cop Sehtab Singh.

Later, Sehtab recruits Gurnam as a spy to unearth the city’s drug-peddling network. However, Gurnam discovers a shocking truth – his parents’ killer, Baljit Singh Rajpuria, is in league with Sehtab. Fueled by rage and vengeance, Gurnam abandons his mission, seeking retribution for his parents’ murder. ‘CAT’ marks Randeep Hooda’s debut in a streaming series and stands as Netflix’s pioneering original in the Punjabi language. You can check out the show here.

3. Udta Punjab (2016)

With the increasing cases of drug abuse in Punjab as the backdrop, Abhishek Chaubey’s black comedy crime drama ‘Udta Punjab’ seamlessly brings together four characters from different walks of life: a rock star, a doctor, a migrant worker, and a cop. How the lives of these four people intersect and at what junctures make the film a must-watch movie about the connected nature of life that is as baffling as the extent to which drugs have made their way into the different levels of society. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Udta Punjab’ is a powerful and gritty movie that won four Filmfare Awards among many accolades. You can watch it here.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

This biographical musical drama is based on the life of famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who rose to fame during the 80s but tragically lost his life at age 27. He, along with his second wife Amarjot, was assassinated on March 8, 1988, by those who didn’t like his song songs and their vulgarity, which posed as shameful for his community. However, Chamkila would go down in history as the “Elvis of Punjab,” his songs making him the highest-selling Punjabi artist ever. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ stars singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh as the titular personality and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot. You can watch it here.

1. Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) film that combines two plots: one set in the present and one set in the past, i.e., during the partition of India. In the present, we see US-based struggling stand-up comedian Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) return to his home in Punjab, India, where his grandfather, 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), is on his deathbed. His dementia is causing him to talk about his youth in undivided India. In the past, we see Ishar, a young man, fall in love with a Muslim woman named Jiya (Sharvari), as the world around them crumbles amid the Partition. As Nirvair tries to make sense of Ishar’s nonsensical sentences, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ takes the form of a tragic story that explains why the old man wants to return to his ancestral home in Sargodha, which, in the present, is part of Punjab, Pakistan. Heartwrenching, painful, and brilliantly written, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is a moving drama that proves how love triumphs memory. Vedang Raina plays the young version of Ishar. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ can be streamed here.

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