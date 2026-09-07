Being one of India’s largest in scope and reach, the Telugu film industry produces more than 200 movies annually. Known as Tollywood in short, the industry is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, which also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest film production facility in the world, Ramoji Film City. Netflix knows the importance of regional cinema in India and its broad reach outside the country. Whether you are new to exploring Telugu cinema or are already a hardcore fan, the streaming service has quite the collection to keep you entertained.

34. Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani (2026)

Directed by Sudhir Sriram, ‘Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani’ centers on an eccentric family of three, panchayat secretary Sriram (Sivaji), his wife Uthara (Laya), and their quirky son Mittu (Rohan). Sriram is a sincere man, something that makes him lock horns with Superintendent of Police Vikram Vasudev (Prince). Later, Sriram returns home from work one day and finds Vasudev lying dead. Uttara reveals that Mittu accidentally fired Vikram’s gun, killing the latter. Sriram hides Vikram’s body, while the police begin searching for their boss. Thus begins a comical story of cat-and-mouse as one party tries to hide its actions while another party searches for the truth. You can watch the dark comedy unfold right here.

33. Telusu Kada (2025)

What happens when a man’s ex-lover and present lover share the same roof with him? This is what we see in ‘Telusu Kada.’ When Varun and his wife Anjali discover that Anjali cannot give birth, they decide to go for surrogacy. The surrogate mother turns out to be Raaga, the couple’s consulting doctor, and Varun’s ex. Varun’s decision to have Raaga move in with him and Anjali results in a series of tumultuous events, underscored by conflicted emotions and feelings, as well as social taboos. Directed by Neeraja Kona, the movie stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. You can watch the romantic flick right here.

32. Daaku Maharaaj (2025)

Directed by Bobby Kolli, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ follows Nanaji (Balakrishna), a person with a dark past who serves as the cab driver of tea estate owner Krishna Murthy (Sachin Khedekar). He is also responsible for caring for Murthy’s granddaughter, Vaishnavi (Veda Agarwal). With Murthy locking horns with MLA Thirumala Naidu (Ravi Kishan) and Balawanth Singh Thakur (Bobby Deol), who are partners in the cocaine trade, Nanaji takes it upon himself to protect the Murthy family. Meanwhile, the police are hunting Nanaji too. Is he a criminal, too? Packed with action, energy, and drama, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ is a bingeworthy flick. You can enjoy it right here.

31. Raakaasa (2026)

‘Raakaasa,’ directed by Mansa Sharma, follows Veera Babu (Sangeeth Shoban), who has just returned from the US to his cursed village of Raakavaram, to give shape to his love life with childhood sweetheart Subbalakshmi (Nayan Sarika). However, with the 2000-year-old curse demanding a yearly human sacrifice, Veera finds himself in forbidden territory when he unknowingly gets involved in a ritual. Joined by a sidekick named Balu (Getup Srinu), he must find a way to save himself from a supernatural monster and his village from the curse, perhaps forever. With a mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy, ‘Raakaasa’ offers an entertaining binge. It can be streamed here.

30. The Girlfriend (2025)

‘The Girlfriend’ shows how a woman navigates control disguised as love. We meet the sweet and innocent college student Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna), who falls for the confident Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). However, as the days pass, Vikram becomes increasingly toxic, and he tries to control Bhooma in various ways, even misbehaving with her father by claiming love. Meanwhile, Bhooma’s best friend Durga (Anu Emmanuel) tries to make her understand the mistake she is making by continuing to endure Vikram’s behavior. ‘The Girlfriend’ explores an edgy romance story that addresses how obsession, which is a part of love, needs to be kept in check. Too much obsession cannot be love but something unlikeable, perhaps even dangerous. The Rahul Ravindran directorial can be streamed here.

29. They Call Him OG (2025)

Starring Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, and Emraan Hashmi, ‘They Call Him OG’ is a period action drama with business at the docks as the setting. Ojas Gambheera, who is trained in the ways of the samurai, returns to Mumbai to sort out an issue involving Satya Dada, the man to whom he pledged his loyalty, and Vardhaman Mirajkar, the man who wants to hurt Satya Dada. While Satya and Vardhaman started their dock business together many years ago, the actions of the latter and his sons have inadvertently turned the men into enemies. Ojas Gambheera takes matters into his own hands, ensuring Satya Dada’s safety. Shot in epic scale and incorporating stylized action sequences, ‘They Call Him OG’ is a quintessential Indian action movie made to highlight and fuel the star power of Pawan Kalyan. The movie can be streamed here.

28. Anaganaga Oka Raju (2026)

Directed by Maari, ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It tells the story of Raju (Polishetty), the heir to a now-bankrupt zamindar family, who tries to maintain the image by pretending to be rich. He then decides to marry Charulatha (Chaudhary), who is rich. But when he learns that she too agreed to marry him, thinking he is rich, the tables turn. Raju then enters politics with the same motive and clashes with local MLA Ramamurthy (Madhusudhan Rao). Through the campaign, he undergoes a change, which ultimately enables him to get the girl and get rich as well, though not monetarily but heartily. ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ is a fun-filled binge you can stream right here.

27. Champion (2025)

Personal ambition clashes with historical conflict in Pradeep Advaitham’s sports drama ‘Champion.’ The story, set during the Indian Freedom Struggle in 1947, centers on Michael Williams (Roshan Meka), a football player from Secunderabad, a twin city of the current Hyderabad, who dreams of playing for a Manchester club in London. However, he is denied entry into London because his father fought the British. Subsequent events land Michael in Bhairanpally village, in the state of Telangana, where he gets involved in the villagers’ fight against Razakar atrocities. The Razakars were the paramilitary wing of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, whose primary objective was to maintain the rule of the Muslim Nizams of Hyderabad and prevent the accession of Hyderabad to India. How Michael tackles his dream to go to London, while aiding the village in its fight against oppression, forms the premise of the movie. You can watch ‘Champion’ here.



26. 8 Vasantalu (2025)

Phanindra Narsetti’s ‘8 Vasantalu’ centers on Shuddhi Ayodhya (Ananthika Sanilkumar) and follows her as she navigates the different “springs” of life. She is trained in martial arts by her mother, something that gives her strength and confidence. However, she soon finds her calling in literature and becomes a writer. Romance blooms between her and a guy named Varun (Hanu Reddy), although life’s obstacles keep challenging her. In life, change is the only constant, and ‘8 Vasantalu’ portrays this beautifully using a drama steeped in soothing scores and rich visuals. You can watch it here.

25. Mathu Vadalara 2 (2024)

Sequel to ‘Mathu Vadalara’ (2019), ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ centers on the jobless duo Babu Mohan (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu Dasu (Satya), who bribe their way into the H.E. (High Emergency) Team, a police unit. Their desperate need for money lands them in the middle of a complex conspiracy underscored by blackmailing, kidnapping, and murder. All they have for support is Nidhi (Faria Abdullah), their senior on the team, who also gets pulled into the mix. How they get out of it is what we find out in this crime comedy-drama that offers ample crime and comedy, underscored by impressive performances. It can be streamed here.

24. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024)

Helmed by Vivek Athreya, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ pins a common man, Surya (Nani), who lives by his self-imposed set of rules of honor, against a corrupt cop, Dayanand (SJ Suryah), who oppresses innocent people. Adding to the drama is Surya’s romance with Charulatha (Priyanka Arul Mohan), who is a cop working under Dayanand. A layered storyline executed in a captivating manner makes ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ steer clear of regular vigilante narratives and be a well-crafted action thriller. You can watch it here.

23. Bhaje Vaayu Vegam (2024)

Directed by Prashanth Reddy, ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ stars Kartikeya Gummakonda as Venkat, an orphaned boy brought up by a poor farmer (Tanikella Bharani), along with his own son, Raju (Rahul Tyson). Raju grows up aspiring to work at a software firm, while Venkat wants to be a professional cricketer. However, neither is able to be successful after moving out to the city. Things get worse when the step-brothers get involved with bookies, thugs, and even cops and politicians, thanks to Venkat’s bet and subsequent cheating that costs him all the money. With their father’s health declining, the brothers need that money for his treatment, no matter how, thereby pinning them against powerful figures. While the film’s writing could have been better, it is saved by the performances of the leads, especially Gummakonda, and the action sequences. You can watch ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ (Fast like Wind) here.

22. Mad (2023)

A mindless stoner Slapstick comedy that you shouldn’t take seriously, ‘Mad’ follows three friends, Manoj (Ram Nithin), Ashok (Narne Nithin), and Damodhar (Sangeeth Shoban), who navigate their love life while studying in an engineering college. Their exploits, from getting involved in fights to irritating their professors to partying to wooing women and getting in trouble for all these, are what this movie explores. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, ‘Mad’ can be streamed here.

21. Guntur Kaaram (2024)

A movie propelled by the past, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ follows Veera Venkata Ramana (Mahesh Babu), who was abandoned by his mother Vasundhara Reddy (Ramya Krishnan) when he was just ten years old. Twenty-five years later, Ramana is asked by his grandfather, Vasundhara’s father, to sign documents severing all ties with his mother. This is supposed to help his mother, a politician, win the upcoming elections. A reunion looms, and only the film will reveal whether it will be teary-eyed or fiery-eyed. Will Ramana let go of his anger for her mother? Or will he take the documents as an opportunity to be reunited with his mom after such a long time? ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It can be streamed here.

20. Dasara (2023)

In the village of Veerlapally, dominated by coal mines, the men’s existence revolves around alcohol. ‘Dasara’ unfolds as Dharni sacrifices his unrequited love for Vennela, who loves his best friend Suri. Turning to coal theft for survival, Dharni pledges to secure Suri a job at the Silk Bar. This pits him against the village Sarpanch’s son, Nambi, leading to a brutal jail incident. Rajanna intervenes, prioritizing Suri over political aspirations. Tragedy strikes on Suri and Vennela’s wedding night, leaving Dharni devastated and Vennela a widow in this poignant tale directed by Srikanth Odela. You can watch it here.



19. Virupaksha (2023)

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, ‘Virupaksha’ is a gripping thriller that is set in the remote village of Rudravanam which is subjected to supernatural events and mysterious deaths. While a priest declares that the village has to be locked down until the problem is solved, an outsider named Surya (Sai Dharam Tej), who falls for Nandini (Samyuktha Menon), who lives in Rudravanam, is revealed to have some kind of connection with the happenings. He is even addressed as Virupaksha, a form of the Hindu god Shiva, by the priest. Can he rid the village of its misery? What dark secrets does Rudravanam hold? Be a part of this mythological thriller right here.

18. Peddi (2026)

‘Peddi’ stars Ram Charan as the titular man, who belongs to a marginalized tribal community in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Heartbroken and enraged by the government’s negligence, which has resulted in the community’s systemic exploitation by powerful figures, Peddi decides to use his athletic skills as a cricketer and a wrestler to make his statement on a national stage so that his village gains recognition and receives the necessary treatment. During his endeavor, he also falls in love with a woman named Achiyamma (Janhvi Kapoor). Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, ‘Peddi’ falls under the Indian masala movies umbrella, incorporating star power, heroism, music, action, and romance. It can be streamed here.

17. Hi Nanna (2023)

A moving romance directed by Shouryuv, ‘Hi Nanna’ follows Viraj (Nani), a single father who has raised his now-6-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna). However, Viraj has been unable to tell Mahi about her mother. He ultimately finds himself stuck in a situation and, without any other option, agrees to tell her who her mother is. This moment arrives after the two meet Yashna (Mrunal Thakur), who saves Mahi from an accident. Subsequently, Yashna sweetly asks Mahi to imagine her as her mother while her father tells the story. This is where Viraj’s past, with its string of mistakes, lies, and twists, comes to the forefront, all underscored by his relationship with Mahi’s mother, Varsha. Heartfelt, tender, and powerful, ‘Hi Nanna’ is a must-watch Telugu drama on Netflix. You can stream it here.

16. Virata Parvam (2022)

Starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, and Priyamani, ‘Virata Parvam’ is a period action drama that is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement (a conflict between the Naxals, a Maoist group, and the central government) in India and follows Vennela (Pallavi) who falls for a Naxal leader named Ravi Shankar (Daggubati) aka Comrade Ravanna after reading his poems. However, Shankar is on the run from the government, and trust can be a compromise. Will Vennela’s love be rewarded? To find out, you can stream the film here.

15. Kingdom (2025)

‘Kingdom’ is an action thriller wherein the morals of a police officer are tested after he is sent on a covert mission undercover to bring down a crime syndicate. Vijay Deverakonda stars as Surya “Suri,” a constable who arrives in Sri Lanka and infiltrates the lawless island of Divi. When he discovers that his long-lost brother Siva is a high-ranking man within the gang, conflict brews inside him as he lies divided between his job and his love for his sibling. Meanwhile, Murugan, the island’s leader, starts to believe that his syndicate has a mole. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Kingdom’ is heavy on gritty action, relying on Deverakonda’s star power to give shape to an otherwise regular plot with common tropes. It can be streamed here.

14. Devara: Part 1 (2024)

The first of Koratala Siva’s duology, ‘Devara: Part 1’ focuses on a man named Devara, leader of a gang of looters robbing arms off cargo ships. When he decides to give up smuggling, he is attacked by his peers and mysteriously disappears afterward. However, he keeps on protecting his village from the shadows, getting rid of those trying to get into smuggling, while his son, Vara, grows up wondering that his father abandoned him. Vara is soon offered a smuggling job by people who, unbeknownst to him, are Devara’s enemies. Will his father kill him, too? ‘Devara: Part 1’ is a thoroughly entertaining large-scale action drama set in the sea with a twist at its center. Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr, AKA Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shruti Marathe, the movie can be streamed here.



13. Salaar (2023)

Also known as ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ this epic action film is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, of ‘Baahubali’ fame, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, and Shruti Haasan. It begins with the story of young best friends Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja (Prithviraj), and then, after showing that they are now enemies, starts exploring what led to their enmity. In the middle of this is a girl named Aadhya (Shruti Haasan), who is staying with Deva, who is responsible for protecting her as she is the target of those who want to hurt her father as a form of revenge. With her within reach, they can extract that revenge from her. How these two stories intersect and whether the two former friends can come together again is what we see in this film. You can watch the movie here.

12. Sir (2023)

Starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, ‘Sir’ is a period drama directed by Venky Atluri. The story is set in the 90s and revolves around an assistant teacher who is transferred from a private school to a government one to serve full-time. The issues he comes across are overwhelming, including how the education of the kids is being turned into a commodity of profit by the powerful without any regard for their future and well-being. What follows is his fight against this conspiracy that poses a threat to the very future of the state and the country. To find out whether he can accomplish anything, you can watch ‘Sir’ here.

11. Ante Sundharaniki (2022)

The Vivek Athreya-directed romantic comedy tells the story of Sundar (Nani), who belongs to an orthodox Hindu family, and Leela (Nazriya Nazim), who has a Christian background. While their interfaith relationship poses an obstacle to their marriage, the extent of the lies they tell their respective parents adds more obstacles to the already messed up situation. As the religious beliefs of the two families collide, Sundar and Leela find themselves taking a foreign route, literally. ‘Ante Sundharaniki’ is as much a family drama as a rom-com. The effortless performances of the leads add to the overall feel that the story provides, proving its worth as a true-to-form family entertainer. You can watch the film here.

10. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020)

The title of the film translates to “The Angry Form of Uma Maheswara,” premiered on Netflix on the 30th of July 2020. The comedy-drama is a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. This is Venkatesh Maha’s second directorial venture after the film C/O Kancharapalem. The story is about a soft-spoken and simple photographer, Mahesh (Satyadev), who is beaten up and insulted by a bully when he intervenes to stop a conflict in the town marketplace. This incident changes him; he takes an oath that he will not wear slippers until he has exacted his revenge, but it is not as easy as he thinks. People and circumstances constantly test him to see if he stays true to his oath. The protagonist’s naivety is touching, and one can see the enormous impact subtle changes in his life have on him. Feel free to check out the movie here.

9. Major (2022)

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, ‘Major’ (simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi) tells the real-life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, played by Adivi Sesh, who served in the National Security Guards, India’s counter-terrorist unit. He was martyred during the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, the worst in the country’s history. While showcasing the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the movie delves into the horrific tragedy that transpired during the 60-hour siege that cost the lives of 166 people and injured many more. However, Major Unnikrishnan’s life is much more than the attacks, and ‘Major’ proves it. You can stream it here.

8. Court – State Vs. A Nobody (2025)

Helmed by Ram Jagadeesh, ‘Court – State Vs. A Nobody’ follows advocate Surya Teja, who stands alone for 19-year-old Chandrashekar, who has been accused of harassing Jabilli, a 17-year-old girl, by Mangapathi, the head of the latter’s family. It is clear that the two youngsters are in love, but since the boy has been accused and the case has reached the court, proof is required to show that the boy is innocent. With no support from the cops or even his seniors, Surya has to fight for justice all on his own, knowing very well that one small error can send the boy to prison for 14 years. Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, and Sivaji, ‘Court – State Vs. A Nobody’ is a must-watch courtroom drama that is as compelling emotionally as it is “lawfully.” You can watch it here.



7. Cinema Bandi (2021)

When Veerababu (Vikas Vashisht), a rickshaw driver, finds an expensive video camera that someone forgot in his rickshaw, he, along with Ganapathi (Sandeep Varanasi), a friend of his, who is a still photographer, decides to make a cinema. As for the cast, they have their whole village to themselves. Meanwhile, Sindhu (Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy), the owner of the camera, returns to the village with her friends, making inquiries. What follows is a humorous and beautiful string of events that is bound to bring a smile to your face. Will Veerababu’s cinema become a reality? You can watch ‘Cinema Bandi,’ directed by Praveen Kandregula, here and find out for yourself.

6. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

This Rahul Sankrityan directorial is a feast for the eyes. Set across two timelines underscored by the theme of reincarnation, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ tells the story of two characters, Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy, both played by actor Nani. While Vasu is pursuing his passion for filmmaking in present times, Shyam Singha Roy defends himself as a social reformer in the 1960s. But how are these two characters connected? Saying anything more would be a disservice to the film itself. So watch it right away if you haven’t already. It is one of the best Telugu films to have come out of 2021. You can watch ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ here.

5. Thandel (2025)

‘Thandel’ is a romantic action thriller that shows how Raju, an Indian fisherman, and his crew get caught in international waters and are arrested by the Pakistani forces. His survival and return to his ladylove, Satya, who is waiting for him hundreds of miles away, is what follows in this compelling drama that effectively blends romance, action, and patriotism. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, ‘Thandel’ (Captain of the boat/leader in Telugu) stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. You can watch the drama unfold right here.

4. Lucky Baskhar (2024)

Venky Atluri’s period crime drama ‘Lucky Baskhar’ is set in late 1980s Mumbai and focuses on a wretched lower middle-class bank employee, Baskhar Kumar (Dulquer Salmaan), who quits his job and starts investing in financial scams to achieve his dream of a better life for his family. As the plot proceeds, we see him shake hands with stock market mogul Harsha Mehra and make loads of money. Soon, he gains the attention of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and has to struggle to get himself out of the hotchpotch that gave him all he dreamt of, compromising his relationship with his wife, Sumathi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), in the risky endeavor. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ blends finance and family in a compelling manner, pinning ambition and resilience against righteousness and giving us a thoroughly entertaining thriller. You can watch the movie here.

3. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

An epic drama that blends sci-fi and mythology, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is made on a grand scale and features some of the biggest Indian moviestars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Set in a dystopian future, it centers on two characters: a loner named Bhairava (Prabhas), who makes a living out of bounties, and Ashwatthama, a mythological figure cursed with immortality. The way these two characters encounter each other is set against the backdrop of a Kasi, the world’s last city, ruled by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), a god-king.

His army is in constant conflict with rebels who believe in the arrival of Kalki, an avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu, who shall defeat the evil forces of Yaskin and bring peace to Kasi. Meanwhile, Ashwatthama, too, awaits Kalki’s arrival, an event that will relieve him of the curse that Lord Krishna put on him. A magnificent breakthrough in the Indian sci-fi dramas, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin. It is the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and can be watched right here.

P.S. – ‘Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2’ is expected to come out in 2027.

2. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024)

‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ is the second installment in Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ trilogy. Picking up after the events of ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ the film shows the titular red sandalwood smuggler locking horns with IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat while taking his illegal business international. His other foes include Minister Pratap Reddy, his nephew Buggi Reddy, and business counterparts, including the Japanese. With intertwined sub-plots and stylized sequences, ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ delves into the politics of power, showing how Pushpa Raj deals with his new enemies and obstacles while keeping his loved ones safe. Starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Jagapathi Babu as Pratap Reddy, ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ is a thorough entertainer that offers a visually stunning mix of drama, action, and emotion. It is one of the highest-grossing movies in India and one of the highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide. You can watch it here.



1. RRR (2022)

Topping the list is ‘RRR’ directed by S.S. Rajamouli. It is the third Indian movie and the first Telugu movie to receive a Golden Globe that it got for ‘Naatu Naatu’ as the best original song, along with a Best Foreign Language Film nomination. The song also got an Oscar for the same at the 95th Academy Awards, which made it the first Indian song to achieve the feat. Set during the British Raj, the movie tells the story of two Indian guys, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), who is an officer in the British army, and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), who is a revolutionary, and how their lives get interconnected in more ways than one. While it is a huge miss not to have watched it in the theaters, ‘RRR’ offers the perfect cinema experience replete with emotions that you can easily stream here.

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