There are many meat-lovers across the world who’ve turned vegan and embraced it as a way of life, and cinema and documentaries have always looked to delve deeper into the reasons behind people choosing to adopt this new way of life. Real footages and actual camera clips play a huge role in inspiring people to follow an animal-friendly, cruelty-free life, ruled only by a plant-based diet. With all that said now, here’s the list of really good vegetarian documentaries on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

In the eye-opening documentary 'Seaspiracy,' directed by Ali Tabrizi, the hidden truths of the global fishing industry are laid bare. With a concise and impactful narrative, the film uncovers the environmental devastation caused by commercial fishing, including overfishing, bycatch, and habitat destruction. 'Seaspiracy' challenges preconceptions about sustainable seafood and highlights the urgent need for conservation. Through compelling interviews and shocking revelations, the documentary urges viewers to reconsider their seafood choices, offering a succinct yet powerful exploration of the environmental crisis plaguing our oceans.

'The Milk System,' directed by Andreas Pichler, is a thought-provoking documentary that delves into the global dairy industry. With a crisp and insightful narrative, it unveils the complexities of milk production, from industrialized farming to marketing strategies. The film critically examines the environmental impact, ethical concerns, and health implications associated with mass milk consumption. 'The Milk System' challenges viewers to reevaluate their relationship with this ubiquitous beverage, offering a concise yet impactful exploration of the multifaceted issues within the dairy system.

'What the Health' is a compelling documentary advocating for veganism, directed by Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn. The film explores the profound impact of animal agriculture on human health, exposing connections between the meat and dairy industries and chronic illnesses. Through interviews with experts, the documentary challenges conventional dietary norms and highlights the benefits of adopting a plant-based lifestyle. It sheds light on the ethical, environmental, and health-related reasons for embracing veganism, making a persuasive case for reevaluating dietary choices. With its eye-opening revelations, 'What the Health' serves as a thought-provoking and informative tool for individuals considering the switch to a vegan lifestyle.

4. Cowspiracy (2014)

'Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret', released in 2014, is another documentary film that sheds light on the effects of animal agriculture on the environment and tries to explore the validity of government policies that handle this issue. Some of the environmental hazards featured here are global warming, water use, deforestation, and ocean dead zones. And behind each of these events, animal agriculture might be a key contributor. According to the film, the majority of greenhouse gases are produced by animal agriculture as compared to fossil fuel emissions.

3. Rotten (2018)

'Rotten', an American docu-series, comes from production house Zero Point Zero. It mainly focuses on the loopholes in the food supply chain. Each episode of this 6-part series has a runtime of 1 hour and mainly revolves around a particular food product. The show features manufacturers, distributors, and others involved in the process and tries to highlight criminal cas, if any, that had been raised against these individuals.

2. The Game Changers (2019)

'The Game Changers' is a groundbreaking documentary directed by Louie Psihoyos. It challenges the traditional perceptions of meat-based diets by showcasing elite athletes thriving on plant-based nutrition. With compelling scientific evidence and interviews featuring athletes like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lewis Hamilton, the film explores how a plant-based diet enhances performance, endurance, and overall health. Through a dynamic and visually engaging narrative, 'The Game Changers' encourages viewers to reconsider the role of meat in their diets, making a persuasive case for the benefits of plant-powered living.

1. In Defense of Food (2015)

‘In Defense of Food’ is a documentary that tries to answer the question — ‘What should I eat to be healthy?’ This show is adapted from Michael Pollan’s best-selling book, ‘In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto’. The program focuses on the relationship between nutrition and the Western diet. Its main tagline is, “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”

According to Pollan, people should try to follow what their ancestors practiced as their diet. He also adds that Americans do not eat real food but actually depend on “imitations of food” for their nutrition. The program advocates that people should stop focusing on nutrients in their food and should follow buying locally, rather than relying on readymade products. However, all the claims in the book, as well as the show, are not accepted by everyone. For example, a professor from the University of Wisconsin, Madison wrote that Pollan’s writing was, “an individual’s biased and disputed view of today’s food and agricultural systems.” You can watch it here.

