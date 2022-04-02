Is Better Nate Than Ever Based on a True Story?

Directed by Tim Federle, ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ is a musical family-comedy film that centers around 13-year-old Nate Foster (Rueby Wood). Living in Pittsburgh with his parents and older brother Anthony (Joshua Bassett), Nate wants to be a Broadway star one day. While his parents are supportive, Nate’s biggest cheerleader is his best friend and fellow theatre enthusiast, Libby Reneé (Aria Brooks). Nate is constantly shunned by his peers and is never cast for any major role in school plays. So Libby encourages him to audition for a Broadway adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ Since Nate’s parents are away and Anthony is staying with his friends, Nate and Libby easily sneak out to New York.

After they arrive at the auditions, the duo is told that they need an adult supervisor. Nate contacts his Aunt Hilda (Lisa Kudrow), who herself is a struggling actress. After meeting up with Hilda, though she wonders where Nate’s parents are, Nate is finally able to audition and give his all to begin his theatre career. The film resonates with the younger audience who are trying to find themselves and the older ones who see their past struggles, passion, and determination reflected in this small boy from Pittsburgh. With its star-studded cast and mind-blowing music, the film has been received well by the majority, though its biggest strength is its sweet and relatable coming-of-age story. Let’s explore how deep-rooted ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ is to reality.

Is Better Nate Than Ever a True Story?

No, ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ is not based on a true story. The movie is instead adapted from Director Tim Federle’s 2013 eponymous novel. Meant for middle graders, the book was Federle’s first published novel and was loosely inspired by events from his own life. Federle was also raised in Pittsburgh and as a theatre kid would often travel to New York for auditions. The theatrical aspects and Nate’s sexuality in the book are a reflection of a young Federle, who wanted to be his own person and leave a mark on this world while trying to discover himself as a young child. The book is followed by two sequels named ‘Five, Six, Seven, Nate!’ and ‘Nate Expectations.’

Federle’s motive behind writing the book was to convey an optimistic journey of self-discovery that a child goes through to find their truth. Nate’s drive for theatre not only mirrors Federle’s passion but is also a metaphor for coming out of the sides and into the spotlight to tell presenting your truth to the world. Even the choice of the musical in the book, an adaptation of ‘E.T.,’ and the role of the alien that Nate is auditioning for is a symbol of the loneliness and alienation that teenagers go through at such a young age. The book’s title ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ also tells the message that the best version of you is the true version of you.

The transformation of this critically acclaimed book into a musical film began when Lin-Manuel Miranda read the book, passionately tweeted about it, and talked about it in the New York Times. Soon, Federle got a call from Fox calling him to discuss his book. This prompted Federle to write a screenplay adapted from the 2013 novel while working on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ Of course, when it comes to the transformation of one media form to another, changes are inevitable and who better to call the shots than the author of the book who so just happened to be the one directing the film as well.

While Fedrele did have to remove certain elements from the book, he tried to keep the most entertaining and heart-touching parts. More changes were made to ensure good visual storytelling of the written source. One significant change between the book and the movie is the show that Nate auditions for. In the movie, it’s the Broadway adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ where Nate strives for the role of Stitch.

The character holds the same weight as E.T. given that they are both aliens, along with the message of familial relationships. Fedrele believes that the latter is a great addition to the themes within the movie given the importance of chosen family in the theatre and queer community. Another great addition made to the script was the unforgettable character of New York City. Shown in all its splendor, the city is given its due credit as a beacon for theatre artists and the place where people come to make their dreams a reality.

