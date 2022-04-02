Where is Better Nate Than Ever Filmed?

Directed by Tim Federle (‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘), ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ is a musical comedy family film based on Federle’s 2013 eponymous book that follows Nate Foster (Rueby Wood), a 13-year-old boy, who lives in Pittsburgh with his parents Rex (Norbert Leo Butz) and Sherrie Foster (Michelle Federer), and older brother Anthony (Joshua Bassett). Nate is heavily invested in Broadway but is ridiculed by his schoolmates and teachers. His best friend Libby Reneé (Aria Brooks) supports him wholeheartedly and suggests that he audition for the Broadway adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ The friends take off to New York City after realizing that Nate’s family will not be around for a while. They reach the Big Apple only to find that they need an adult to accompany them to the auditions. So they get in touch with Nate’s aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow) and Nate’s sparkling yet tumultuous Broadway journey begins.

The Disney+ original has many factors that make it a truly great film. From phenomenal actors to addictive music, the movie truly deserves the praise bestowed upon it. However, it’s the visual treat provided by this musical that keeps the audience hooked. The scenes have a life of their own thanks to the brilliant settings and filming locations, giving the audience a sense of realism that is hard to beat. If you cannot help but wonder just where the movie was filmed, we have got your back!

Better Nate Than Ever Filming Locations

Given the movie’s heavy focus on Broadway, we are delighted to tell you that the film production took place in New York, home to Broadway. The filming was scheduled to start in May of 2021, but it actually began in June of 2021 though the rehearsals had started as early as April of the same year. Let’s take a closer look into the specifics of the locations that were used to film ‘Better Nate Than Ever!’

New York City, New York

‘Better Nate Than Ever’ was filmed in New York to maintain the authenticity of the film and provide authenticism to the story. Within the first month of the production, scenes were lensed at the Archbishop Stepinac High School located at 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains. The New Amsterdam Theatre at 214 West 42nd Street was used to film the theatre scenes for the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ musical. Even the theatre’s marquis reportedly hosted the signs of the fictional musical for a while.

One of the most iconic scenes in the movie shows Nate singing on the street and becoming famous on Tik-Tok for his performance. You will be glad to know that the scene was shot in the famous Times Square Plaza, near the TKTS Booth at West 47th Street, which sells tickets to Broadways shows. Steps On Broadway, an iconic dance studio at 2121 Broadway was featured in the film as well to depict Nate’s audition scenes. The studio was established in 1979 and is internationally renowned.

Scenes were also shot at the intersection of West 47th Street and 8th Avenue, and West 80th Street near the American Museum of Natural History, which is addressed at 200 Central Park West. Port Chester, a village in Westchester County in Upstate New York also appears in the Lis Kudrow starrer.

