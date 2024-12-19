Bhupinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh: Where Are Honey Singh’s Parents Now?

As a Mozez Singh directorial, Netflix’s ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is an intimate documentary that chronicles not just the titular Indian rapper’s rise and fall from grace but also his comeback. That’s because it incorporates both archival footage as well as exclusive interviews with people close to him to really undercore every aspect of his personal and professional experiences. Amongst those to thus feature in this original production were his proud yet worried parents, Bhupinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh, whose unwavering support has genuinely meant the world to him.

Bhupinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh Are a Key Part of Honey’s Support System

It was on March 15, 1983, that Hirdesh “Honey” Singh was born in West Delhi, India, to Bhupinder Kaur and local business owner Sardaar Sarabjit Singh as the eldest of their two. They then welcomed their daughter Sneha into this world, whom they lovingly refer to as Gudhiya (translation: doll), unaware their brood would change their whole world upside down. Honey actually credits his parents for his interest in music, asserting in the aforementioned documentary that his mother used to sing all the time in the kitchen while his father played vinyl records of great artists like R.D. Burman and Mahaumad Rafi, which gave him a sense of music.

Little did either Bhupinder or Sarabjit know, though, that their habit would spark a love for music in Honey, which he would pursue with his whole heart. His mother, who is a homemaker, supported him from the get-go, considering she herself wanted to be a singer when she was younger but was not allowed to explore it by her family, yet her father wasn’t entirely on board. The patriarch had always hoped his son would pursue a Bachelor of Science before joining him in his shop, so it took him a while to really get what his son was trying to do. In fact, it wasn’t until Honey started getting success that he understood the scope of his son’s choices.

However, no matter what, Bhupinder and Sarabjit have only ever wanted what was good for their son, which is why they didn’t even hesitate for a moment before calling him home from his 2013 world tour upon learning he had had a mental breakdown. Since then, they have done everything in their power to understand mental health, Honey’s condition of bipolar disorder, and the medicines he requires. They have done a lot for their son, and he does the same for them – after all, they are admittedly his source of inspiration and motivation, meaning he only wants to see them enjoying the comforts of life.

Bhupinder Kaur and Sarabjit Singh Are Leading Quiet Lives in Noida Today

While their son has made a comeback to the music scene following a 7-year hiatus and their daughter is living her best life as a hard-working woman in Australia, Bhupinder and Sarabjit are now settled in Greater Noida, India. Their son’s success has enabled them to move from their small Karampura home with no windows to a popular, full-fledged house in this area, where they now seem to be leading their best lives. After all, while Bhupinder has since evolved into a spiritual healer, it appears as if Sarabjit has since retired.

From what we can tell, neither Bhupinder nor Sarabjit ever want to take advantage of their children, yet the values they instilled in them have been such that their main priority has always been their parents. Therefore, it’s no surprise that while Honey has ensured to improve their lifestyle with his success, right along with his, Sneha has done the same at her capacity and even traveled a lot with them. However, they have kept their own Karampura home as a reminder of where they came from and to always stay grounded, which also says a lot about their character.

