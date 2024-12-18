Sneha Singh: Where is Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Sister Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’ giving us a complete insight into how an ordinary boy with extraordinary dreams took over the world with his passion, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore every aspect of this titular Indian rapper’s life, career, struggles, as well as recent comeback. Amongst those to thus feature in this original production is his younger sister Sneha Kohli, aka Gudhiya, who has been by his side every step of the way to ensure he doesn’t lose himself in fame.

Sneha Singh Has Always Seen Her Brother as Her Idol

Although younger than Honey Singh by a few years and the youngest in the family, Sneha Singh has always been a force of nature as well as a protector for those she cares about. Therefore, she supported her brother from the get-go, even when his own father, Sardaar Sarabjit Singh, was a little concerned about the life he was choosing and was over the moon when he started gaining success. Yes, the name, the fame, and the money were all there, yet what mattered most to her was his and their family’s overall happiness, which she knew would come from him pursuing his dreams of becoming a rapper.

The truth is Sneha had no idea how big her brother had become by 2011 until she was invited by a friend to see him in concert. It was only then that she realized her support was not in vain – there was a reason thousands of fans were shouting his lyrics back to him while being utterly ecstatic. Little did she know that these thousands of fans would soon become millions, and Yo Yo Honey Singh would evolve into a household name not only across India but also around the globe. Hence, she got to see him perform, be a judge on a reality singing show, act, and achieve all his dreams.

However, everything turned upside down for the Singh family in 2013 when Honey had a mental breakdown in Chicago, Illinois, feeling as if he would die if he performed that evening. It turns out he had developed bipolar disorder, so Sneha, as well as his parents, subsequently spent the next few years doing everything possible to help him in his recovery, especially once he decided he wanted to return to music. In fact, Sneha even left work for a few years just to be emotionally there for her family, which made her realize they were a lot stronger than even they knew because they never broke.

Sneha Singh is a Woman of Many Hats

While it’s true that Sneha essentially slowed down during her formative adult years to be there as a guiding hand for her family, she didn’t let it hinder her from achieving her dreams. We can actually say this with confidence because she now serves as a proud philanthropist while also living her best personal life alongside her husband of three years, Nikhil Singh. From what we can tell, she is the founder of Kuch Acha Karte Hai (K A K H), a non-profit organization that aims to help underprivileged children in India with their education, their lifestyle, their safety, and much, much more.

As if that’s not enough, Sneha also seems to be an advocate against abuse, violence, and child labor, all of which she has seemingly incorporated into her organization, too. Coming to her personal standing, it appears as if this travel enthusiast is also a spiritual believer, meaning she gives a lot of power to manifestation and releasing good energy into the world to receive the same. Hence, it seems fair to say this daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, and dog mom to an adorable Golden Retriever named Zinc is living her best life these days in Melbourne, Australia, where she relocated in 2022. Since then, the once fashion editor turned marketing professional has even dabbled in the world of real estate as a Marketing Coordinator before evolving into an Assistant Store Manager (ASM) at Lululemon in 2023.

