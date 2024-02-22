Big Boys Renewed For Season 3 at Channel 4

Channel 4 has renewed the sitcom ‘Big Boys’ for a third season. The filming of the upcoming installment is slated to begin in London, England, in June. Creator Jack Rooke continues to write the series with Jim Archer returning as the director. The show is based on Rooke’s comedy stage shows, including ‘Good Grief,’ ‘Happy Hour,’ and ‘Love Letters.’ The series also maintains a semi-autobiographical narrative, drawing inspiration from the writer’s own experiences.

In the second season, Danny seamlessly integrates into the group, accompanying Jack, Yemi, and Corinne on various escapades. Jack confronts his struggles by fully embracing his gay identity, which is particularly evident during his father’s 60th birthday celebration. Simultaneously, Danny navigates the humorous challenges of securing student housing and engaging in comedic encounters with an estate agent. Shannon grapples with the revelation of her pregnancy, keeping it confidential, while Jack and Danny face the intricacies of relationships. Yemi’s unexpected involvement in camming adds a surprising twist to the group dynamics. Jack’s growing obsession with his lecturer Tim paves the way for attempts to unravel the latter’s life. Work experiences, birthdays, and unforeseen developments shape the characters’ journeys in the sophomore installment.

In the upcoming third season, the viewers can expect the group to face new challenges and comedic escapades as they likely will continue to navigate their lives through the complexities of relationships and work experiences. With the characters’ lives intertwined in humorous and relatable situations, season 3 promises to deliver the same blend of wit and charm that fans have come to love.

While an official confirmation is pending, it’s highly likely that all the main cast members will return to the third installment. This includes Dylan Llewellyn as Jack, Jon Pointing as Danny, Katy Wix as Jules, Camille Coduri as Peggy, Izuka Hoyle as Corinne, Olisa Odele as Yemi, and Harriet Webb as Shannon.

London is a bustling city that has recently served as the backdrop for productions such as ‘Argylle‘ and ‘Masters of the Air.’ The shooting of the season is also expected to take place in Watford, one of the prominent locations of the previous seasons, which is located north-west of Central London.

