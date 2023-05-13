Big Brother Season 10: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 10’, the reality TV series, was based on a Dutch series that gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It premiered on CBS in July 2008 and ran for ten weeks until its live finale in September of that year. The show’s format allowed viewers to get to know the cast members on a personal level and understand their motives and desires. The 1oth season of the show, which aired in 2008, featured a cast that captured the public’s attention. After more than a decade since their appearance on the show, fans are curious about what these cast members are currently doing, and we have the answers for them!

Where is Dan Gheesling Now?

Daniel Robert Gheesling is a well-known reality TV personality, YouTube personality, and Twitch streamer. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest contestants in the show’s history due to his impressive gameplay and strategic moves. Gheesling was born on September 1, 1983, and attended Divine Child High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in business and a Master’s degree in kinesiology from Michigan State University. He got married in Orchard Lake, Michigan, on July 2, 2011, and has been blessed with three beautiful children with his wife.

He creates content on various topics, including gaming, fitness, and personal development. He has also authored two books, ‘How to Get on Reality TV: The Ultimate Guide’ and ‘Clean Slate: A Cookbook and Guide,’ which have received positive reviews from readers. With his impressive achievements and growing fanbase, Gheesling continues to inspire and entertain people from all over the world.

Where is Robert “Memphis” Garrett Now?

I’m clearly diggin’ the food, drink and vibe of No Man’s Land in Fort Lauderdale with owner @MemphisGarrett – catch #tasteofthetown tonight @CBSMiami at 5:30! pic.twitter.com/yMSYuEFSgp — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) December 17, 2021

Robert “Memphis” Garrett, who was the runner-up in the tenth season of Big Brother, has remained active both personally and professionally since his time on the show. He was also invited back as an all-star player for season 22 and was rumored to be the oldest player to date. Recently, he tied the knot with Christmas Abbott, another television personality. Garrett has been pursuing his passion for food and drink, managing a range of restaurants, including The Poké House, Blue Wave Sushi, No Man’s Land, and Ya Mas Taverna. In addition, he is the CEO and founder of Garrett Hospitality Group, a curated group of restaurants.

Where is Keesha Smith

Keesha Smith, who left the ‘Big Brother’ house a week before the season finale, is currently enjoying her time with her family. Although she was brought back for the all-star season 22, she didn’t last very long and was evicted in the first week. Since then, she has shifted her focus to her family, including her two sons and three dogs. Earlier this year, Keesha went through a tough family loss and has since decided to keep a low profile on social media to spend more time with her loved ones.

Where is Lorenza “Renny” Martyn

Lorenza “Renny” Martyn is a multi-talented woman who came into the Big Brother game at the age of 53, making her one of the oldest contestants at the time. Despite her age, she was able to hold her own and make it to the top five, showing her tenacity and wit. Before her time on the show, Renny owned a beauty salon and still dabbles in hair styling. However, she has also expanded her career horizons and is currently a real estate specialist working for Latter & Blum Companies. She has been in the real estate industry for over five years and continues to be successful in her field.

In addition to her real estate work, Renny is also an entertainer and storyteller, utilizing her wit and humor to engage audiences. She founded Renny LLC, which allows her to pursue her passions for entertaining and connecting with others. Despite her busy professional life, Renny is also a dedicated family woman. She prioritizes spending time with her loved ones, including her husband and two daughters. Renny’s energy, creativity, and zest for life make her a true inspiration to many.

Where is Bryan Ollie

Bryan Ollie currently works as a Client Partner at OpenX, a leading digital advertising technology company. He joined the company in November 2022 and is based in Gilbert, Arizona, but works remotely. Aside from his work at OpenX, Bryan is also the founder of Ollie Athletic Training, a fitness and athletic training company that he established in January 2017. His passion for fitness and wellness led him to start this business and help others achieve their fitness goals.

Prior to his current roles, Bryan worked at Goodway Group, a digital advertising agency, for nearly five years. He held the position of Senior Director, Client Experience, and was responsible for leading a team of account managers and ensuring that clients received exceptional service. Overall, Bryan has a diverse background in digital advertising, sales, and fitness. He is a loving father and husband and loves to spend time with his family.

Where is Michelle Costa

In addition to her successful radio career, Michelle Costa has ventured into the world of podcasting and has her own podcast called ‘Hello Friends with Michelle Costa.’ She uses this platform to interview guests and discuss various topics such as reality TV, personal growth, and pop culture. Michelle has also remained active on social media and has a strong following on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Her fans love her for her lively personality, sense of humor, and relatable content. Michelle’s success and versatility demonstrate her ability to excel in various fields and connect with people from different walks of life.

Where is April Dowling

April Dowling is an accomplished professional who has worked in various roles in her career. She began her journey as a Financial Manager at Earnhardt Auto Centers, where she worked for four years, from 2004 to 2008. She then moved on to become an Account Executive at POST Magazine, where she currently works.

April is a mother of two beautiful boys, and she has been a devoted parent, balancing her work and family life with ease. Her experience as a financial manager and account executive has helped her develop skills in managing budgets and working in a team environment. Outside of her professional life, April is known for her caring and nurturing personality. She enjoys spending quality time with her family and engaging in activities such as hiking, camping, and traveling.

Where is Jessie Godderz

Jessie Godderz, also known as Mr. PEC-Tacular, is an American actor and professional wrestler. He is currently competing for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and holds the OVW National Heavyweight Championship, OVW Television Championship, and OVW Southern Tag Team Championship. Godderz is also known for his time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he was a two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion as a part of The BroMans with Robbie E.

Godderz has made several appearances on the reality TV show ‘Big Brother,’ starting from season 10. He has made surprise visits, provided fitness advice, and hosted competitions. In ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ he made an appearance during the dance number of the premiere episode as former houseguest Paul sang his introduction. In April 2019, Godderz won the OVW Television Championship but lost it two days later to Drew Hernandez. In September 2020, Godderz won the first OVW National Heavyweight Championship, and in April 2021, he won the OVW Tag Team Championships with Tony Gunn. He is also a host for the upcoming TV series ‘Whacked Out,’ which is set to be released in 2023.

