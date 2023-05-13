Big Brother Season 9: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 9,’ also known as ‘Big Brother: ‘Til Death Do You Part,’ was the ninth installment of the popular reality TV show ‘Big Brother.’ The show is based on a Dutch series of the same name that gained worldwide fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Big Brother 9 premiered on CBS on February 12, 2008, marking the first time the show aired during the winter period due to a writer’s strike. In 2008, the 9th season of the show showcased a group of compelling competitors that captivated viewers around the world. So, if you are curious to know where your favorite contestants of Season 9 are nowadays, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Adam Jasinski Now?

Adam Jasinski, winner of ‘Big Brother’ 9, had a successful career as a public relations manager. He holds a Master’s degree in fashion design and marketing and attended prestigious schools like Parson’s School of Design and Fashion Art Italy. However, in 2009, Jasinski was arrested for possessing 2,000 oxycodone pills with the intent to distribute. He admitted to financing his illegal drug venture with the $500,000 prize money he won from the show.

Jasinski was sentenced to four years in federal prison for the drug charge and tax evasion, despite facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. After getting clean from drug addiction and bipolar disorder, Jasinski became an addiction recovery consultant and professional interventionist, helping people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. He also authored a book titled ‘My Kid’s On Drugs, Now What?’ to help parents guide their children toward long-term sobriety after treatment.

Where is Ryan Quicksall Now?

Ryan Quicksall is currently a Utilities Analyst/Procurement at Revenue Source Group, Inc. in Nashville, Tennessee. His role involves providing property tax reductions and utility cost optimization services to clients, including electricity, gas, water and sewer, telecommunication/IT, and waste and recycling.

Before joining Revenue Source Group, Inc., Ryan worked for First Tennessee Bank for almost two years, where he provided personal and commercial financial solutions to clients, worked closely with various departments, and was responsible for expanding the book of business, financial center loan profit, and deposit growth. Prior to that, Ryan worked as a Relationship Banker at SunTrust in Nashville for over two years, focusing on sports and entertainment clientele.

Where is Sheila Kennedy Now?

Sheila Kennedy is an American model and actress known for her appearances in Penthouse magazine and her acting career in low-budget sex comedies. She gained fame as the December 1981 Penthouse Pet of the Month and later as the 1983 Pet of the Year. Kennedy lived in the Penthouse Mansion in New York for 10 years before starting her acting career. She also appeared as a guest on ‘Late Night With David Letterman’ and was briefly featured in National Lampoon’s European Vacation.

In addition to her acting career, she also co-hosted ‘House Calls: The Big Brother Talk Show for Big Brother 10.’ Kennedy completed a memoir titled ‘No One’s Pet’ about her time living at the Penthouse Mansion and her relationship with publisher and magazine founder Bob Guccione. The book was released in February 2016. In the documentary ‘Look Away,’ Kennedy shared her story about being a victim of a violent sexual assault by Axl Rose of Guns ‘N Roses in the late 1980s. Kennedy has a son and has been in relationships with Leif Garrett, Ray Mancini, and Scott Baio. She appeared as herself in one episode of Scott Baio’s reality television program.

Sharon Obermueller is a full-time wife and mother who has pursued her education at Johnson County Community College. She attended several high schools, including Blue Valley West, Blue Valley High, and White Oak High. Sharon currently lives in Olathe, Kansas, where she is raising her family.

While little is known about Sharon’s personal life, her choice to pursue her education at Johnson County Community College demonstrates her dedication to personal and professional growth. This may also indicate that she values education and the opportunities it can provide. As a full-time wife and mother, Sharon’s daily responsibilities likely include managing household tasks, caring for her children, and supporting her family in various ways. While this role can be demanding and require a great deal of effort, it is also a rewarding experience for many women who find fulfillment in raising a family.

Where is Natalie Cunial Now?

Natalie Lynn Cunial is a creative mother of three, an artist, and a wife. She is widely known for her appearance in ‘Big Brother’ 9, where she gained popularity as a result of her personality and skills. As a creative person, Natalie uses her artistic abilities to express herself through various forms of artwork. She sells her artwork on Etsy, which allows her to showcase her talent and reach a wider audience.

Natalie’s passion for art is evident in the beautiful pieces she creates, which range from paintings to hand-crafted items. Her artwork reflects her unique style and creativity, which have been honed over the years through her experiences and love for creating.

Where is James Zinkand Now?

James Zinkand is a successful entrepreneur and founder of several ventures. He is the founder of Drink Misguided, which is a beverage company that creates innovative and unique drinks. James is also the founder of Last Call NYC, which is a platform that helps people find the best nightlife experiences in New York City. In addition, he is the founder of Misguided Vines, which is a wine brand that offers a range of high-quality wines.

As an entrepreneur, James is known for his creativity, innovation, and business acumen. He is passionate about creating unique products and experiences that resonate with customers and enhance their lives. His ventures have been successful, and he continues to explore new opportunities to grow and expand his businesses.

Where is Joshuah Welch Now?

Joshuah Welch is an Assistant Manager at Trigon Management, a company based in Dallas, Texas. He is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the company and ensuring that everything runs smoothly. As an Assistant Manager, Joshuah plays a critical role in the success of Trigon Management. He works closely with the senior management team to develop and implement strategies that drive growth and improve profitability. He is also responsible for managing the performance of his team and ensuring that everyone is working towards achieving the company’s objectives.

Where is Chelsia Hart Now?

Chelsia Hart was a 21-year-old college student from Cedar Falls, Iowa. She gained national attention when she appeared on the reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ 9 in 2008. Chelsia was known for her outspoken personality and her close friendship with fellow houseguest James Zinkand. After her time on the show, Chelsia kept a relatively low profile on social media. She has not been as active on social media as some other reality TV stars, but she has occasionally shared updates about her life with her followers.

