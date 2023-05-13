Big Brother Season 8: Where Are They Now?

Since its premiere in 2000, CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ has become one of the most popular reality shows on television. The show’s format allows viewers to get to know the cast intimately, making the series an entertaining and engaging experience. The 8th season, which aired in 2007, featured numerous competitors who quickly became fan favorites. With over a decade since their appearance on the show, fans are curious about what these memorable cast members have been up to since then. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most beloved competitors from ‘Big Brother’ season 2007 and catch up on their current endeavors.

Where is Dick Donato Now?

Richard Louis Donato, also known as Evel Dick, is a bar manager and podcaster hailing from Los Angeles, California. He gained fame for winning the eighth season of the reality game show Big Brother, where he earned the distinction of being the oldest winner at the age of 44. Additionally, his daughter Daniele Donato won one of the show’s top prizes, making them the only family pair to do so in the American version of the show.

In the thirteenth season of the show, Dick returned as a team with his daughter but left the show due to personal reasons during the first week. In 2014, he revealed that his departure was due to a positive HIV diagnosis. Despite this, Donato continues to remain active in the entertainment industry and has become a popular podcaster.

Where is Daniele Donato Now?

Daniele Donato, the daughter of Evel Dick, is best known for her appearances on the reality show ‘Big Brother.’ She first entered the ‘Big Brother’ house in 2007 for the eighth season and returned for subsequent seasons. Throughout her time on the show, she showcased her competitive spirit and strategic gameplay. Aside from her ‘Big Brother journey,’ Daniele made guest appearances on various TV shows, including ‘Reality Obsessed’ and ‘Power of 10.’ She also made appearances on Entertainment Tonight, where she shared insights about her experiences on ‘Big Brother.’ While inside the Big Brother house, Daniele developed a close friendship with Dominic. After the season ended, their relationship turned romantic, and they began dating.

In August 2012, they got engaged and tied the knot on January 19, 2013, in Huntington Beach, California. Their relationship has defied expectations, as they were only friends during their time on the show. Daniele and Dominic’s family expanded in February 2018 when they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Tennessee Autumn, was born on August 20, 2018, coinciding with Daniele’s birthday. Today, they continue to thrive as a family and cherish their shared journey from the Big Brother house to building a life together.

Zach Swerdzewski is a product designer and design leader with over 15 years of experience in the field. He is a self-employed advisor, working on remote and on-site contracts for a variety of clients. Some of the notable clients he has worked with include MATIC Digital, Hilton Grand Vacations, and GMSE. Zach’s expertise lies in web3 design, product design, tech innovation, disruptive technology, and management consulting.

Recently, Zach has worked as a Lead Product Designer at DeepIntent, where he improved audience metrics and engagement for their demand-side platform (DSP). He has also worked as a Sr. Product Designer for Syro, where he helped build a Web3 and Web B2B cross-border invoicing solution using asset-backed stablecoins and fiat sources. In addition, he has worked as a Sr. Product Designer for GloriFi, where he contributed to the company’s mission to democratize access to investment opportunities. Zach has a Bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. He has skills in demand-side platforms, ad tech, smart contracts, cryptocurrency, start-ups, bluesky ideation, and wordsmithing.

Where is Jameka Cameron Now?

Jameka Cameron is a school counselor based in Waldorf, Maryland. She rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother 28, but has since kept a relatively low profile. Not much is known about her personal life outside of her appearance on the show, as she has not shared much information publicly. However, her role as a school counselor highlights her dedication to helping others and her commitment to education.

Cameron’s appearance on ‘Big Brother’ 8 showcased her strategic thinking and ability to navigate social dynamics, which are valuable skills in both her personal and professional life. Despite her brief stint in the public eye, she has continued to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her through her work as a school counselor.

Where is Eric Stein Now?

Eric Stein is an experienced professional who currently works as an Associate Director at Mediabrands Content Studio since October 2021. Prior to this, he held the position of Manager at UM Studios for seven years and five months, starting in 2016. He is located in the Greater New York City Area. Eric has also worked as a Strategic Marketing Manager at The CBS Altitude Group for two years and four months. He began his career as an Associate Director of Marketing and Advertising. Eric has a strong background in the media industry, particularly in content creation and marketing, and has worked with various high-profile clients.

Where is Jessica Hughbanks Now?

Jessica Brokaw is an investment advisor and CFP® at CUSO Financial Services, LP, working with Mid American Credit Union in Wichita, Kansas. Her role involves assessing members’ financial objectives and goals, and developing investment strategies accordingly. She is licensed to sell securities in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. CUSO Financial Services, LP is a registered broker-dealer and SEC-registered investment advisor that offers non-deposit investment products and services.

Prior to this role, Brokaw worked as an Employer Partnership Representative at Mid American Credit Union and as a Product Marketing Specialist at Speedy Group Holdings Corporation. In these roles, she conducted market research, identified effective sales tools, and developed specialized training programs for new product launches. She also collaborated with cross-functional teams and partnered with marketing to develop strategies for marketing programs that drive product demand.

Where is Amber Siyavus Now?

Amber Siyavus is a cocktail waitress currently working at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, bringing her extensive experience in the hospitality industry to provide exceptional service to guests. Prior to her current role, she worked as a cocktail waitress at Caesars Palace, gaining valuable skills and knowledge in delivering high-quality guest experiences.

A resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Amber attended Silverado High School where she developed a strong work ethic and a passion for serving others. Her dedication to her job is reflected in her commitment to excellence, making sure that guests at both Caesars Palace and the MGM Grand have an unforgettable experience.

Where is Jen Johnson Now?

Jennifer Johnson is a Luxury Realtor with the Eklund|Gomes Team CA at Douglas Elliman, specializing in the Malibu real estate market. She is also known as the “blessedrealtorofmalibu” on social media, where she showcases her stunning properties and shares her love for the Southern California beach lifestyle. Jennifer holds an MBA degree and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the real estate industry.

In addition to her successful career in real estate, Jennifer is also a passionate advocate for health and wellness. She is a brand ambassador for Solvisors UPF 50+, a company specializing in protective sunwear. She regularly shares tips and insights on living a healthy lifestyle on her social media platforms. Jennifer has also been a contestant on the reality TV show “Big Brother” on CBS. She is a dynamic and charismatic individual who loves life and embraces every opportunity to make a positive impact in her community

