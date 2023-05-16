Big Brother Season 12: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother’ 12, the twelfth season of the iconic reality television series, brings its gripping and immersive drama to the screens once again. Adapted from the renowned Netherlands series that made waves in 1999 and 2000, this season premiered on CBS on July 8, 2010, captivating audiences with its unique blend of strategic gameplay and intense social dynamics.

Over the course of ten thrilling weeks, viewers were treated to a rollercoaster of alliances, backstabbing, and unexpected twists, leading up to a live finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end. With each houseguest vying for power, trust, and ultimately the coveted title of ‘Big Brother,’ Season 12 promises to deliver an unforgettable and electrifying experience. Fans of the show must be curious to know where the contestants of season 12 are. If you are one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Hayden Moss Now?

Hayden Garrett Moss, a reality TV personality hailing from Mesa, Arizona, rose to fame as the victorious winner of ‘Big Brother’ 12. Following his triumph, he embarked on another thrilling reality adventure, competing on ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ alongside his then-girlfriend, Kat Edorsson from ‘Survivor: One World,’ ultimately securing the seventh-place position. Described as outgoing, athletic, and charming, Hayden’s zest for life is evident in his favorite activities, which include snowboarding, weightlifting, working out, enjoying beach days, and cherishing moments with friends.

In addition to his reality TV stints, Hayden has carved a successful professional path. Currently serving as a Senior Account Executive at 2Win! Global since January 2022, he has been instrumental in helping marquee companies worldwide enhance their business strategies. With over six years of experience in account management and a previous role as an Account Executive, Hayden’s dedication and expertise have earned him notable accolades, including five Presidents Club awards from 2018 to 2022 and two Account Executive of the Year titles.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Hayden’s personal life has been enriched by his relationship with Vanessa Jamieson. The couple recently embarked on a memorable trip to Mexico, creating cherished memories together. With an impressive track record both in the reality TV realm and in his career, Hayden continues to captivate audiences with his charisma, determination, and ongoing pursuit of success.

Where is David “Lane” Elenburg Now?

Lane Elenburg, a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, has made significant strides both in his academic and professional journey. Graduating from Texas Tech University, Lane established a strong educational foundation before venturing into the corporate world. Currently employed as a Production professional at Diversified Energy Company since February 2023, Lane’s role involves contributing to the company’s operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on a full-time basis.

In addition to his current position, Lane holds the esteemed title of Owner at Central Energy Services, llc, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the energy sector. Alongside his professional achievements, Lane cherishes his personal life, having tied the knot with Misty Henry Elenburg on January 4, 2022. With a solid foundation in education, a thriving career in the energy industry, and a fulfilling personal life, Lane Elenburg continues to make his mark in Fort Worth, Texas, and beyond.

Where is Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo Now?

Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo is a charismatic Italian-American hailing from Bayonne, New Jersey. With a career as an insurance adjuster, Enzo utilizes his expertise to navigate the intricacies of the insurance industry, ensuring fair and accurate assessments. While Enzo’s professional life keeps him busy, his personal journey has also played a significant role in shaping his identity. Previously married to Joella Kealy, the couple has since divorced, but they continue to prioritize their children’s well-being through co-parenting. Enzo and Joella are proud parents to a son named Nico Palumbo and a daughter named Gia Palumbo. Together, they navigate the joys and challenges of raising their children, providing them with a nurturing and supportive environment.

Where is Britney Haynes Now?

Britney Haynes, a resident of Huntington, Arkansas, has had a vibrant and diverse career while also embracing the joys of family life. She tied the knot with Nathan Godwin on March 18, 2012, and together they have been blessed with three children, creating a loving and nurturing home. Beyond her personal life, Britney has made notable appearances in various television shows, showcasing her versatility and talent. Alongside her memorable stint on ‘Big Brother,’ she has also participated in ‘The Amazing Race,’ demonstrating her adventurous spirit.

Furthermore, Britney has delved into the world of podcasting with the series ‘Now What?!’ with Jessica Nickson, allowing her to engage with listeners on a deeper level. Additionally, she has graced the stage of ‘The Price Is Right’, bringing her vibrant personality to the beloved game show. With a successful career in hotel sales management, a fulfilling personal life, and a knack for entertaining audiences across different platforms, Britney Haynes continues to captivate and inspire. She is also engaged in the real estate business where she helps her clients build their dream homes.

Where is Ragan Fox Now?

Ragan Fox, a native of Houston, is a multi-talented individual who has made significant contributions in the fields of poetry, academia, and podcasting. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Ph.D. in Communication from Arizona State University. Ragan is an accomplished author, having penned the poetry collections ‘Exile in Gayville’ and ‘Heterophobia,’ which have garnered acclaim for their fearless and profound exploration of truth and ferocity. His insightful ethnographic study, ‘Gays in (Cyber)Space: Online Performances of Gay Identity,’ adds to his diverse body of work.

Ragan’s podcast, ‘Fox and the City,’ aired on Sirius Radio and earned him the prestigious 2006 Best Local Podcast award from the Phoenix New Times. Furthermore, his performance studies and communication expertise has been published in esteemed academic journals such as Text and Performance Quarterly, Journal of Homosexuality, and Qualitative Inquiry. Currently, Ragan is a communication studies professor at California State University, Long Beach, where he imparts his knowledge and passion to aspiring students.

Where is Brendon Villegas Now?

Brendon Josef Villegas has left a significant mark on the world of reality television. Originally from Riverside, California, Brendon gained prominence through his appearances in two seasons of the American edition of ‘Big Brother’ and his participation in ‘The Amazing Race.’ He is a PhD candidate in biomedical physics at the University of California, Los Angeles, showcasing his academic prowess alongside his television endeavors.

It was during his tenure on ‘Big Brother’ that Brendon proposed to fellow contestant Rachel Reilly on Valentine’s Day 2011. The couple subsequently tied the knot on September 8, 2012, with their wedding being aired as a holiday wedding special on the WE TV Network. The couple’s journey expanded further as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Adora Borealis Villegas, on April 8, 2016. The joy continued as they announced the upcoming arrival of their second child on May 10, 2020, and on November 11, 2020, their son Adler Mateo Villegas was born.

Where is Kathy Hillis Now?

Kathy Hillis is a dedicated law enforcement professional currently serving as the Patrol Commander at the Miller County Sheriffs Office in the Greater Texarkana Area. With a strong commitment to public safety, Kathy plays a crucial role in overseeing patrol operations and ensuring the well-being of the community. While Kathy’s professional accomplishments and dedication to her work are well-known, she prefers to keep her personal life private, keeping it under wraps. This choice allows her to balance a healthy separation between her professional responsibilities and personal affairs.