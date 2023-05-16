Big Brother Season 13: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 13’ marked the exciting continuation of the reality television series, captivating audiences with its unique blend of drama, strategy, and intense competition. Throughout ‘Big Brother 13’, viewers were treated to intense competitions, strategic maneuvers, and unforgettable moments that kept them on the edge of their seats. As the thirteenth season of this beloved reality television series, ‘Big Brother 13’ offered fans a front-row seat to the fascinating dynamics and alliances formed within the house. With its mix of drama, gameplay, and unexpected twists, this season continued the tradition of providing an exhilarating and unforgettable television experience. If you want to know where the contestants of season 13 are, we’ve got you covered.

Rachel Eileen Reilly Villegas has established herself as a versatile and dynamic figure in the American television industry, captivating audiences with her vibrant personality and unwavering determination. Best known for her appearances on various reality TV shows, Rachel has proven herself to be a multi-talented individual, excelling as a fashion designer, talk show host, actress, and the winner of the 13th season of ‘Big Brother’ in 2011. Rachel Reilly demonstrates her versatility and creative talent through various endeavors in the entertainment industry. In addition to hosting the podcast ‘The Secret Alliance,’ where she provides valuable insights and engages in discussions about reality TV, Rachel expands her repertoire by appearing in television series such as ‘Traitors’ and ‘Snake in the Grass.’

Beyond her triumph in ‘Big Brother,’ Rachel’s reality TV journey extended to ‘The Amazing Race,’ where she competed on two seasons alongside her husband, Brendon Villegas, achieving an impressive third-place finish on both occasions. She also made appearances on ‘Snake In The Grass,’ and ‘Fear Factor.’ While her reality TV success is noteworthy, Rachel has also explored other facets of the entertainment industry. She has made recurring appearances on the Emmy Award-winning soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ since 2010, showcasing her acting skills in the role of a waitress.

Furthermore, Rachel embraced the world of musical theater, contributing her talents to the Hollywood production of ‘The Real Drunk Housewives of San Fernando Valley,’ a popular musical parody. In her personal life, Rachel has been married to ‘Big Brother’ player Brendon Villegas since September 8, 2012.

Porsche Briggs

Porsche Lee Briggs emerged as the runner-up of the thrilling thirteenth season of ‘Big Brother.’ Hailing from Miami Beach, Florida, Porsche showcased her charisma and determination throughout the competition, capturing the attention of viewers and making it all the way to the final two. Outside of her Big Brother journey, Porsche has pursued a career as a cocktail waitress, currently employed at The Lion Press Inc. In her personal life, Porsche is happily married to Greg Jackson, and together they have been blessed with two beautiful children named Ari and Cayden. Porsche’s devotion to her family shines through as she embraces the joys and challenges of motherhood while balancing her professional endeavors. She also believes in giving back to the community as she is a member of the Give Kids The World organization.

Adam Poch

Adam Poch, a versatile professional with a passion for the music industry, has made significant strides in his career and gained recognition for his participation in Big Brother. Adam currently serves as a Senior Account Manager at Memphis Record Pressing, where he brings his expertise and dedication to the forefront. Prior to this role, he held notable positions, including Associate Director of Inventory Management at The Orchard, Associate Director at RED Distribution, and Supply Chain Planning at Sony Music Entertainment.

Adam’s educational background includes studying Marketing at Stockton University and attending East Brunswick High School. He hails from East Brunswick, New Jersey, and currently resides in Nutley, New Jersey. In his personal life, Adam is happily married to Fara Herzfeld Poch, and together, they share a fulfilling journey.

Jordan Lloyd, renowned as the winner of ‘Big Brother 11,’ has maintained her popularity in the realm of reality television. After her triumph on the show, she ventured into various other reality programs, including ‘The Amazing Race 16,’ ‘Big Brother 13,’ and ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ While achieving success on the small screen, Lloyd has stayed grounded and utilized her winnings to secure a home for her family in Waxhaw, North Carolina. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Lloyd (@jordan.lloyd) In 2009, Lloyd embarked on a romantic relationship with fellow ‘Big Brother’ contestant Jeff Schroeder. The couple relocated to Los Angeles in 2012 and took their engagement vows in 2014. Their marriage ceremony took place in March 2016, followed by the birth of their first child, Lawson Keith Schroeder, later that same year. The couple extended their family further with the arrival of their second child, Layton Sarti Schroeder, in 2018. Nonetheless, their relationship faced challenges as Jordan battled post-partum depression following the birth of their first child, which tested their marital bond. Throughout the journey, Lloyd has endeared herself to audiences with her genuine and relatable personality, earning a cherished place in the hearts of reality TV enthusiasts. In fact, she even co-hosted the ‘Home Life With Jordan’ segment on RealPlayer SuperPass in the summer of 2010, alongside fellow ‘Big Brother’ alumna Chelsia Hart, providing insights into ‘Big Brother 12’ and engaging with fans.

Kalia Booker

Kalia Booker King is an accomplished executive in the television industry, making significant contributions to the field. She currently holds the position of Executive Vice President of Television at Proximity Media, a prominent production company. In her role, Kalia is responsible for overseeing and running television series for Ryan Coogler’s company, working under the Disney umbrella. Kalia’s journey in the entertainment industry began at HBO, where she served as a Vice President for three years. With a strong educational background, Kalia is an alumna of Spelman College, a renowned institution known for its commitment to empowering women and promoting excellence in education.

Jeff Schroeder has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, gaining recognition as a television and online talk show host. Born on June 5, 1978, in Norridge, Illinois, Schroeder rose to fame as a contestant on the popular reality show ‘Big Brother,’ participating twice in the series. His success on ‘Big Brother’ led him to further reality TV adventures, including competing on ‘The Amazing Race’ and appearing on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Schroeder (@jeffschroeder23) Currently, Schroeder is a co-host on the widely watched daily entertainment and news program, ‘Daily Blast Live,’ which is distributed by Tegna Inc. This role allows him to connect with a broad audience and showcase his hosting skills. Additionally, Schroeder and his wife, Jordan Lloyd, who is also a former ‘Big Brother’ contestant, have built a substantial following on YouTube. Together, they run a successful YouTube channel with over 48k subscribers, where they share glimpses of their family life. As proud parents of two sons, Layton and Lawson, Schroeder and Lloyd regularly document their experiences on social media and their YouTube channel, deepening their connection with fans. Schroeder’s engaging personality, combined with his extensive experience in the entertainment industry, positions him as a rising media personality with a promising future ahead.

Daniele Donato, the daughter of Evel Dick, initially entered the ‘Big Brother’ house in 2007 for the eighth season and later returned for subsequent seasons, leaving a lasting impression with her competitive spirit and strategic gameplay. Beyond her involvement in ‘Big Brother,’ Daniele made guest appearances on several TV shows, including ‘Reality Obsessed’ and ‘Power of 10.’ She also shared her insights and experiences on ‘Big Brother’ through interviews on Entertainment Tonight. During her time in the ‘Big Brother’ house in season 13, Daniele developed a close friendship with Dominic, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship after the season concluded. Their bond grew stronger, and in August 2012, Daniele and Dominic got engaged. They exchanged vows on January 19, 2013, in Huntington Beach, California, defying expectations as they had started as friends on the show. Their journey continued to evolve as they welcomed their first child together. In February 2018, Daniele and Dominic announced their pregnancy, and their daughter, Tennessee Autumn, was born on August 20, 2018, coinciding with Daniele’s birthday. Today, they cherish their shared journey from ‘Big Brother’ to building a fulfilling life together, thriving as a family.

Brendon Josef Villegas has made a lasting impact on the realm of reality television, leaving an indelible mark on viewers. Hailing from Riverside, California, Brendon rose to prominence through his notable appearances on the American edition of ‘Big Brother’ and his thrilling participation in ‘The Amazing Race.’ Alongside his television ventures, he showcases his intellectual prowess as a PhD candidate in biomedical physics at the University of California, Los Angeles, highlighting his academic achievements.

It was during Brendon’s captivating journey on ‘Big Brother’ that he chose a heartfelt moment to propose to his fellow contestant, Rachel Reilly, on Valentine’s Day 2011. Their love story continued to blossom, culminating in their joyous wedding on September 8, 2012. The beautiful celebration of their union was even broadcast as a special holiday wedding on the WE TV Network, allowing fans to share in their happiness.

Expanding their family, Brendon and Rachel welcomed their first child, a lovely daughter named Adora Borealis Villegas, on April 8, 2016, adding immeasurable joy to their lives. Their excitement grew even further when they announced the forthcoming arrival of their second child on May 10, 2020. Finally, on November 11, 2020, their son, Adler Mateo Villegas, was born, completing their loving family.

