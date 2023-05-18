Big Brother Season 15: Where Are They Now?

Premiering on June 26, 2013, Season 15 of the popular reality TV series ‘Big Brother’ saw 16 contestants enter the ‘Big Brother’ house, competing for a chance to win a grand prize of $500,000. The season aired on CBS in the United States and on Slice in Canada, with Julie Chen returning as host. Throughout the 90-day competition, the houseguests faced challenges and evictions as they vied for power and alliances in the house. ‘Big Brother 15’ was a season filled with drama, twists, and strategic gameplay, making it a memorable installment of the popular reality series. So, if you are curious to know where your favorite contestants are nowadays, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Andy Herren Now?

Andy Herren, a former contestant and winner of ‘Big Brother 15,’ has transitioned into entrepreneurship as the proprietor of his own business, Andy Herren: D-List Celebrity Dog Walker. Hailing from Aurora, Illinois, he currently resides in the vibrant city of Chicago. Andy pursued his academic journey at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he focused on Communication studies.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Andy Herren is openly gay and currently embraces his single status. His experiences on ‘Big Brother,’ combined with his charismatic personality, have granted him a place in the public eye. By combining his love for animals and his recognition as a D-list celebrity, he offers specialized dog walking services catered to the Chicago community. Through his business, Andy has found a way to intertwine his passion for pets and his unique celebrity status

Where is GinaMarie Zimmerman Now?

GinaMarie Zimmerman, a resident of Staten Island known for her participation in ‘Big Brother 15,’ has ventured into entrepreneurship as the owner of Party Pup. Following her time on the show, GinaMarie has established her business in an undisclosed location. Her commitment to privacy prevents her from disclosing the name of her partner, with whom she is currently in a relationship.

GinaMarie’s pursuit of education led her to study at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, honing her skills in the field. While her journey on ‘Big Brother’ brought her into the public eye, she continues to prioritize her personal life and professional endeavors. Following her appearance on ‘Big Brother 15,’ GinaMarie faced professional repercussions. Per reports, she got into hot waters due to her use of racial slurs during the show; she was dismissed from her position at East Coast USA Pageant.

Where is Spencer Clawson Now?

During his time as a contestant on ‘Big Brother,’ Spencer Clawson, a railroad conductor from Arkansas, garnered attention for making offensive remarks that were observed on the 24-hour live feeds on CBS.com. His comments included gay slurs, admiration for Hitler’s oratory skills, and the use of derogatory language. The repercussions extended beyond the show, as Clawson’s employer, Union Pacific Railroad, released a statement disassociating themselves from his offensive remarks.

The company made it clear that his views did not reflect his values or those of his employees. Clawson’s controversial statements ignited a public outcry and sparked conversations about the impact of offensive language and the responsibility of individuals in the public eye. His remarks highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance, respect, and inclusivity in both personal and professional settings. Spencer is very private in his personal life and prefers to stay away from the public eye.

Where is McCrae Olson Now?

McCrae Olson, known for his appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ has transitioned into a professional role as the Chief Marketing Officer at 36 Lyn Refuel Station. Currently based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he is fully dedicated to his position at the company. McCrae’s educational background includes attending Kellogg Executive Education, where he pursued Marketing/Marketing Management, General studies.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film/Video and Photographic Arts from Hennepin Technical College, which he obtained between September 2008 and June 2010. As for his personal life, it is worth mentioning that McCrae Olson is currently single. While his time on ‘Big Brother’ introduced him to the public eye, he now focuses on his professional endeavors, leveraging his marketing expertise in his role as Chief Marketing Officer at 36 Lyn Refuel Station

Where is Judd Daugherty Now?

Judd Daugherty, best known for his participation in ‘Big Brother,’ has pursued a career in the consumer electronics industry. Based in Englewood, Tennessee, he serves as a Sales Manager, leveraging his expertise to drive business growth. Prior to his current role, Judd spent over a decade working as a Sales Manager at D&M Used Cars in Etowah, Tennessee, from September 2004 to August 2015. Demonstrating his versatility, he also worked as a Bull Operator at Saddle Ranch Chop House from 2014 to 2015.

While Judd’s time on ‘Big Brother’ brought him recognition, his focus now remains on his professional pursuits. Presently, he is single, dedicating his time and energy to his career in the consumer electronics field. Judd’s diverse experiences contribute to his expertise in sales and customer service, allowing him to make a significant impact in his industry.

Where is Elissa Slater Now?

Elissa Reilly Slater, beloved by fans during her time on ‘Big Brother 15,’ has transitioned into motherhood and prioritizes her role as a mom to her son, Forester Bruce Elijah, born on September 11, 2022. Elissa is married to her husband, Brent, and their family resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. Beyond her reality TV fame, Elissa has established a successful career in the field of fitness and nutrition. She is a Fitness and Nutrition Specialist as well as a Coach, specializing in the Drop Method.

As the owner of Advance To Wellness, she helps individuals achieve their weight loss and wellness goals through her app and coaching services. Elissa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from PennWest California, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and received several academic honors. With her expertise in fitness, nutrition, and coaching, Elissa continues to inspire and empower others on their wellness journeys.

Where is Amanda Zuckerman Now?

Amanda Zuckerman is an accomplished entrepreneur and businesswoman, currently holding the roles of Co-founder, President, and Chief Brand Officer at Dormify, a leading company specializing in dorm room decor and essentials. Based in New York, New York, Amanda plays a pivotal role in driving the success and growth of the brand. Amanda’s professional journey began with her co-founding Dormify in 2009, where she served as the Chief Brand Officer for over a decade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda (Zuckerman) Zachman (@amanda_zuckerman) From May 2021 to December 2022, she took on the additional responsibility of CEO before transitioning to her current position as President. Outside of her thriving career, Amanda is happily married to Mike Zachman, and together, they have three children named Fordy, Madison, and Vander. Through her entrepreneurial expertise and dedication to Dormify, Amanda Zuckerman continues to make significant strides in the business world while balancing her role as a mother.

Where is Aaryn Gries Now?

Aaryn Elizabeth Williams (formerly known as Aaryn Gries) is a reality television personality, YouTuber, and business owner hailing from San Marcos, Texas. She gained prominence as a contestant on the reality TV show ‘Big Brother 15,’ but her time on the show was marred by controversy. Aaryn faced severe backlash and public condemnation for her racist and homophobic comments, which were widely criticized by viewers of the show’s live feeds and the host, Julie Chen.

Aaryn Elizabeth Williams, formerly known as Aaryn Gries, has diversified her career and is currently involved in various ventures. She is the owner of Gries Ranch and serves as the CEO of Sugarberry, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, Aaryn is the creator of “Aaryn and Nick Uncut,” showcasing her creative endeavors. With a background in education, Aaryn attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado. She further pursued her studies at Texas State University, expanding her knowledge and skills. Aaryn currently resides in Boerne, Texas, where she continues to spend her days with her husband, Nick, and their four children.

Where is Helen Kim Now?

Helen Kim is an accomplished professional currently working as a Senior Recruiter at Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco, California. With her expertise in talent acquisition, Helen plays a crucial role in identifying and attracting top talent to support Coinbase’s growth and success. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Kim Fitzpatrick (@helenkimfitzpatrick) Prior to her role at Coinbase, Helen gained valuable experience in the recruitment field at Uber. During her time at Uber, she served as a Senior Recruiter, contributing to the company’s talent acquisition efforts in San Francisco, California. Helen’s career journey also includes previous experience as a Recruiter, where she honed her skills and built a strong foundation in identifying and securing qualified candidates. Currently, she is married to Michael Fitzpatrick, and the pair has four beautiful children together.

Where is Jessie Kowalski Now?

Jessie Kowalski is an experienced professional who has held roles as an Executive Assistant. Recently, she worked as an Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer at EasyPost in the Austin Metropolitan Area. In this position, Jessie demonstrated her exceptional organizational skills by coordinating complex calendar management, arranging detailed travel plans, conducting research projects, and providing administrative support to other executives.

She also collaborated with the events team to organize company events and maintained project files. Prior to her role at EasyPost, Jessie served as an Executive Assistant to a Partner at Legacy Star Capital Partners on a contractual basis. Outside of her professional life, Jessie is engaged to Benjamin Henderson, embarking on an exciting personal journey alongside her career accomplishments.

Where is Nick Uhas Now?

Nick Uhas is a versatile American TV host, former professional aggressive inline skater, actor, and YouTuber. He gained prominence through his participation in CBS’s ‘Big Brother 15’ and later ventured into hosting and producing content for various platforms. Uhas has worked as a producer and host for The Weather Channel, DreamWorksTV, and Fox’s popular Saturday-morning TV show FabLab, where he showcases his expertise and creativity.

Uhas is widely recognized as the creator of Nickipedia, a brand where he shares captivating content on his YouTube channel and national broadcast TV programs. He attended Miami University, briefly interrupting his studies to pursue a career in aggressive inline skating in San Diego. His impressive skills led to him becoming a professional skater, representing renowned sponsors like Team Rollerblade USA and Razor Skate Co.

In 2015, Uhas gained international attention when he appeared on the Australian news show The Today Show, performing popular science experiments from his YouTube channel. He later demonstrated more experiments on NBC’s Today Show. Additionally, Uhas has contributed to ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ presenting science-demo segments. Currently, Uhas hosts the nationally syndicated science-based Fox Saturday morning TV show, ‘FabLab.’ He also served as the host of the Netflix series ‘Blown Away,’ a thrilling competition featuring glassblowers that premiered in July 2019. He is dating Jeanann Grubbs, founder of a new marketing and production agency, Hour One, LLC.