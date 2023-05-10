Big Brother Season 2: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother’ Season 2, the American version of the popular Dutch reality TV series, premiered on CBS on July 5, 2001. The show featured twelve strangers living together in a custom-built house, isolated from the outside world and constantly filmed for 24/7 entertainment. The revamped format emphasized the competition aspect, with HouseGuests participating in various challenges for power and nominating each other for eviction. The HouseGuest with the most votes would be evicted from the house until only two HouseGuests remained. A lot of time has passed since season 1 ended, so it is natural to wonder what happened to the Season 2 House Guests in the show. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we know.

Where is Will Kirby Now?

Dr. Will Kirby is a prominent American aesthetic dermatologist, reality TV personality, and associate clinical professor of dermatology. In addition to his medical career, Kirby is also the Chief Medical Officer at LaserAway, a popular aesthetic dermatology group. He has authored several medical textbook chapters and published dermatology articles in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, focusing mainly on laser tattoo removal.

Kirby has also appeared in various TV shows and movies, including ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ In addition to his numerous accomplishments, Dr. Will Kirby was named the health and beauty reporter for Life and Style magazine in 2019. As the nation’s leader in aesthetic dermatology, he is uniquely qualified to provide expert insights and advice on the latest trends and innovations in the beauty industry. He was engaged to Erin Brodie, a two-time winner of the reality series ‘For Love or Money,’ in 2011 and got married to her in 2017. The couple has two children.

Where is Nicole Schaffrich Now?

Nicole Nilson Schaffrich is a writer, producer, and personal chef born on February 3, 1970, in Pontiac, Michigan. During her stint on the show, she gained a reputation as a strategic player and became known for her memorable catchphrase, “What up, Kaysar?” After her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ Nicole pursued a career in radio, working as a DJ for WWWQ FM Radio.

Nicole also delved into the world of reality television, working as a writer and producer for the show ‘Reality Dish’ in 2003. Aside from her work in the media, she is a personal chef, having trained at the New York Restaurant School. Nicole has worked for high-profile clients, including celebrities and executives. She continues to use her culinary skills to bring joy to people’s lives through her cooking.

Where is Monica Bailey Now?

Monica Bailey is a New York-based candy store manager who gained recognition for her role in the show. She also starred in the 2008 movie ‘Manhattanites.’ Bailey is known for her sharp wit and candid personality, which helped her stand out in the show. She is also passionate about community service and has volunteered for several non-profit organizations in the past. Bailey likely continues to manage her candy store in Brooklyn and is active on social media, where she shares updates on her life.

Where is Hardy Ames-Hill Now?

Hardy Hill is a Vice President of Mortgage Lending for Guaranteed Rate Affinity, licensed to lend in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. His goal is to simplify the mortgage process for his customers, thoroughly educate them about their options, and ensure they feel comfortable with their chosen loan program. With his team, he works with first-time homebuyers and seasoned owners alike to meet their home financing needs.

Hardy Hill has also worked as a Mortgage Partner for Traditions Bank and provided consultative services for sales and hospitality organizations as the Owner of Hill Hospitality Group. In this role, he conceptualized and executed business-specific strategies to create a guest-centric environment, established positive, long-term business relationships, and implemented operational policies and procedures to create a clear understanding of the direction of business products and services. Hardy Hill graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Where is Bill “Bunky” Miller Now?

Bill “Bunky” Miller is a man of many passions and interests. With a background in business operations and project management, he has also found joy in comedy, fundraising, volunteering, and creating art. He believes in dreaming big and not taking life too seriously, always making time for laughter, love, and a smile. Bunky has lived in various states throughout his life, starting in Ohio in 1989, then moving to Florida in 1993, North Carolina in 2003, California in 2017, and Arizona in 2019.

Bunky currently resides in California. He embraces each new location as an opportunity to explore, learn, and grow, always seeking out new experiences and connections. Bunky’s positive attitude and zest for life are contagious, inspiring those around him to live each day to the fullest.

Where is Krista Stegall Now?

Krista Stegall is a self-employed professional who worked as a morning show co-host for Citadel Broadcasting from January 2003 to January 2004. She also worked as a radio show personality in the Lafayette, Louisiana Area. Krista’s educational background includes a two-year degree in Finance from Louisiana State University. In her most recent role, Krista has been self-employed, although it’s unclear what type of work she does.

Krista’s work experience includes more than five years of on-air broadcasting experience, showcasing her skills in communication and entertainment. Her education in finance may have provided a solid foundation for her business endeavors as a self-employed professional. In 2015 she was arrested in Louisiana due to a warrant in a neighboring town. It is alleged that she filed a false police report against her ex-husband, claiming his house was unfit for their children, when in fact, it was fine when cops checked. The warrant was issued, and she was booked for criminal mischief and unlawful entry, as she allegedly tried to get into his house at some point.

How Did Kent Blackwelder Die?

Kent Blackwelder was a memorable contestant on the show. He was known for his strong Southern accent and his straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude. Despite only lasting five weeks in the Big Brother house, Kent made a lasting impression on viewers and his fellow houseguests.

After leaving the show, Kent returned to his hometown of Magnolia, Arkansas, where he lived a quiet life out of the public eye. However, news of his passing in 2017 came as a shock to fans of the show, who remembered him fondly. According to reports, Kent passed away at the age of 62 from a heart attack. Kent’s legacy on ‘Big Brother’ lives on through the memories and stories shared by his former housemates and fans of the show. His down-to-earth personality and memorable quotes continue to be remembered and celebrated by those who watched him on the show.

Where is Mike “Boogie” Malin Now?

Mike “Boogie” Malin is best known for his appearances on several seasons of the reality show Big Brother. He first appeared on the second season of the show in 2001, where he won the first Head of Household competition and formed the Chilltown alliance with fellow houseguest Will Kirby. He returned to the show for its seventh season and won the game, solidifying his status as a ‘Big Brother legend.’

However, in 2021, Malin’s reputation took a hit when he was found guilty of stalking fellow Big Brother star Dr. Will Kirby. According to reports, Malin sent harassing and threatening messages to Kirby, even going as far as to show up at his home uninvited. Malin was sentenced to probation for two years and ordered to stay away from Kirby and his family. Born in Los Angeles, California, Malin has also had a successful career as a bar owner. Despite his legal troubles, he remains a popular figure among fans of the ‘Big Brother’ franchise.

