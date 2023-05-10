Big Brother Season 3: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother’ Season 3 marked the return of the popular reality TV show in the summer of 2002. The third iteration followed the same premise as the previous seasons, where a group of strangers lived together in a house without any contact with the outside world. This time, twelve houseguests competed against each other to survive 82 days in the house, with one ultimate goal – to win the grand prize of $500,000.

The game was filled with drama, twists, and turns as the houseguests navigated their way through alliances, backstabbing, and eliminations. Each week, the Head of Household was given the power to nominate two fellow houseguests for eviction, and the Power of Veto could be used to save a nominee. If you are curious to know where your favorite contestants from Season 3 are now, we’ve got you covered.

Lisa Donahue, the winner of ‘Big Brother’ season 3, has undergone a remarkable career change since her time on the show. Once a bartender, she now works as a professional photographer, following her passion for the art of capturing moments through the lens of a camera. Donahue’s journey into photography began when she moved to New York City to pursue modeling, where she realized her love for photography and began to ask photographers questions about their work.

After a stint on ‘Big Brother,’ where she initially lied about being a photographer, Lisa purchased her first camera and flew to Italy to learn the ins and outs of the craft. Since then, she has never looked back, and 18 years later, she continues to capture moments that take people’s breath away. Her work has been recognized and featured in various publications, including The Knot and Inside Weddings. Despite battling breast cancer, Lisa Donahue remains a resilient and determined photographer who continues to inspire many with her passion for her craft.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes is a ‘Big Brother’ legend who first appeared on the show’s third season and quickly became a fan favorite. She hailed from Fairfield, California, and worked as a media buyer before joining the show. Despite being the runner-up on ‘Big Brother’ 3, she is considered one of the best players to never win the game. Danielle was known for her strategic gameplay, sharp wit, and charismatic personality.

In 2006, Danielle returned for ‘Big Brother’ 7, the first All-Stars season of the show. She placed sixth overall, cementing her status as one of the game’s most memorable players. Fans were sad to see her go, but her impact on the show would continue to be felt for years to come. Recently, Danielle announced that they would be taking a break from social media but reassured their fans that they would return at some point in the future. Despite stepping away from the public eye for a bit, Danielle remains an enduring figure in the ‘Big Brother’ community.

Jason Guy

Jason Guy is a journalist, radio host, and former reality TV star. His career began at 18 as the host of a weekly teen program on the Fox affiliate in Mobile, Alabama. He then worked in radio and joined a video production company before auditioning for and winning a spot as a competitor on the third season of CBS’s reality show ‘Big Brother.’

Later, Jason worked in casting for several other reality TV shows. He joined WESH 2 News in September 2009 as a reporter and fill-in anchor before co-anchoring the morning show and noon news. Jason, along with co-anchor Meredith McDonough, received awards for their breaking coverage of a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash. He is married with two daughters and a senior-aged basset hound named Tanner.

Amy Ouellette

Amy Ouellette is the owner of Gulf Appraisals, a company she has owned and operated since July 2005. Before starting her own business, she worked for Crews Appraisal Company, Inc. as a staff appraiser from May 1998 to February 2005. Amy holds a degree from Arkansas State University and is actively involved in her community. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and volunteering. With almost 18 years of experience in the industry, Amy is a trusted expert in real estate appraisals in the Gulf County area.

Marcellas Reynolds

Marcellas Reynolds is a multi-talented American entertainer who has made a name for himself as an actor, author, entertainment reporter, and television host. Reynolds gained fame as a participant in the third season of CBS’s hit television series, ‘Big Brother,’ in 2002, becoming the first openly gay black man cast on a major network reality series. Reynolds has also appeared on various television shows, including ‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘E! Live from the Red Carpet,’ ‘Good Day L.A.,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ and ‘Yes, Dear.’

Reynolds has written for several publications, including Essence, The Guardian, and L.A. Style Magazine, and authored two books, ‘Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion,’ and ‘Supreme Actresses: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood.’ The former was named one of the Nine Best Books of 2019 by American Vogue and the number one book on Black style by Essence.

In October 2021, Abrams Books published ‘Supreme Actresses,’ which Town and Country Magazine named one of October 2021’s Best Books. In September of the same year, Reynolds’s book ‘Supreme Models’ was acquired by YouTube as a six-part documentary series set to premiere in Fall 2022, with him serving as an Executive Producer.

Roddy Mancuso

Roddy Mancuso is a former reality TV star and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Red Shine Films, a production company based in Los Angeles that specializes in creating independent films and television shows. Before founding Red Shine Films, Mancuso was a partner at Radio London Films, a production company based in Los Angeles and Chicago. He also worked in finance for several years before transitioning to the film industry.

Mancuso is a graduate of Lehigh University, where he studied finance and economics. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his ability to spot and develop talent in the film industry. Mancuso has a strong track record of producing critically acclaimed films and is considered a rising star in the independent film world.

Gerald “Gerry” Lancaster is a retired teacher who worked in the Glendale Unified School District. Before his teaching career, Lancaster was an actor and performed at prestigious theaters such as the American Conservatory Theater and the McCarter Theatre Center. He studied theatre at Southern Methodist University and Cal Poly Humboldt.

Lancaster grew up in San Carlos, California, and attended San Carlos High School. Although he left his acting career behind to become a teacher, Lancaster’s passion for the arts remained strong. He incorporated his love for theatre into his teaching methods, and his students often performed plays and musicals. After a successful career as a teacher, Lancaster retired and continues to enjoy spending time with his family and pursuing his hobbies.

Chiara Berti

Chiara Berti, a former contestant on the show, has since become a successful marketing representative in New York City. Her experience on the show, where she had to navigate social dynamics and alliances to stay in the game, has undoubtedly given her valuable skills in relationship-building and strategic thinking. As a marketing rep in one of the world’s biggest cities, Chiara likely has a busy schedule filled with meetings, networking events, and pitches to potential clients.

