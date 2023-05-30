Big Brother Season 22: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 22,’ also referred to as ‘Big Brother: All-Stars,’ is the twenty-second season of the popular reality TV show ‘Big Brother.’ The season premiered on August 5, 2020, and is aired on CBS This season was unique because it featured a cast entirely comprised of HouseGuests from the earlier seasons, known for their memorable gameplay and personalities. The game was filled with drama, twists, and turns as the houseguests navigated through alliances, backstabbing, and eliminations. If you want to know where your favorite contestants from Season 22 are now, we’ve got you covered.

Cody Christopher Calafiore rose to prominence as the runner-up on ‘Big Brother 16’ in 2014, captivating audiences with his strategic gameplay. He solidified his position as a formidable competitor when he returned and emerged as the winner of ‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’ in 2020. Calafiore pursued his education at Monmouth University, where he showcased his athletic abilities as a soccer player. He later transferred to Temple University, where he completed his studies at the renowned Fox School of Business and Management, earning a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. During his time at Temple, he was also a member of the Temple Owls soccer team.

Prior to his television debut, Calafiore worked as an event host at Total Entertainment in Hackensack, New Jersey, and held a sales associate position at ADP in 2015. Following his appearance on Big Brother 16, he signed with Soul Artist Management, a New York-based modeling agency. As a model, he has graced the pages of esteemed publications such as Winq Magazine, Men’s Fitness, LOVE Magazine, and Risbel Magazine. He has also showcased his modeling talents on fashion runways for acclaimed designers like Malan Breton, Gents, and Ricardo Seco.

Beyond television and modeling, Calafiore explored his passion for acting and co-starred in the independent film What Happened Last Night in 2016. He also joined Keller Williams Realty as a representative for Shrewsbury, New Jersey, in October 2019. In July 2021, Calafiore and fellow Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur launched a podcast called ‘The Winner’s Circle,’ where they provide insights and commentary on the current season of Big Brother. Furthermore, in January 2023, he participated as a contestant on the reality TV series ‘The Traitors,’ which premiered on the streaming platform Peacock. In his personal life, Calafiore is currently engaged to Cristie Laratta, and they continue to support each other in their respective endeavors.

Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo, a charismatic Italian-American hailing from Bayonne, New Jersey, has built a successful career as an Insurance Adjuster. His expertise in navigating the intricacies of the insurance industry allows him to ensure fair and accurate assessments. While Enzo dedicates himself to his professional life, his personal journey has also played a significant role in shaping his identity.

Enzo was previously married to Joella Kealy, and although the couple has since divorced, they maintain a strong focus on their children’s well-being through co-parenting. Enzo and Joella are proud parents to a son named Nico Palumbo and a daughter named Gia Palumbo. Together, they navigate the joys and challenges of raising their children, providing them with a nurturing and supportive environment.

Enzo’s commitment to his family extends beyond his role as a father. He cherishes the bond he shares with his children and strives to be a positive influence in their lives. Balancing his career and parenting responsibilities, Enzo embraces the challenges and rewards of fatherhood, continually working to create lasting memories and meaningful connections with his children.

Nicole Ann Franzel-Arroyo, a television personality originally from Ubly, Michigan, has made a name for herself in the world of reality TV. While she began her career as an ER nurse after graduating from college in 2014, her path took a different turn when she appeared on Season 16 of ‘Big Brother.’

In addition to her ‘Big Brother’ journey, Nicole also competed on ‘The Amazing Race 31’ alongside her then-boyfriend, Victor Arroyo. Their relationship blossomed during their time on ‘Big Brother 18,’ and they became engaged on September 8, 2018, in a special appearance on an episode of ‘Big Brother 20.’ The couple later tied the knot on March 16, 2021, marking a new chapter in their lives.

In January 2021, Nicole shared the exciting news on Twitter that she was expecting her first child with Victor. Their son, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, was born in July 2021, bringing immense joy to their growing family. Nicole’s journey has been filled with memorable moments, both inside and outside the ‘Big Brother’ house, and she continues to embrace new adventures and milestones alongside her loved ones.

Christmas Abbott is a renowned figure in the world of fitness and personal development, leaving a lasting impact on those she inspires. She has achieved significant success as a nationally bestselling author with her books ‘The Badass Body Diet’ and ‘The Badass Life’ empowering individuals to cultivate positive habits and transform their lives. In addition to her writing, Christmas has had a diverse career. She has worked as a NASCAR pit crew member, showcasing her skills in high-pressure environments. She has also competed in the CrossFit Games and garnered national recognition as a weightlifter, further cementing her dedication to fitness.

Beyond her personal achievements, Christmas travels worldwide, sharing her knowledge and expertise through nutrition seminars, keynote speeches, and workshops. Her goal is to motivate and guide others on their journey to unlock their full potential. As the owner of CrossFit Invoke, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, she continues to impact the fitness community through her thriving fitness center. On a personal level, Christmas is married to Memphis Garrett, who gained recognition for his appearance on ‘Big Brother 10.’ Together, they navigate life’s adventures and continue to inspire others through their shared passions and accomplishments.

Robert “Memphis” Garrett, known for his appearance on the tenth season of ‘Big Brother,’ has continued to make strides both personally and professionally since his time on the show. He returned as an all-star player for the twenty-second season, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the ‘Big Brother’ franchise. Notably, he was rumored to be the oldest player to date in the all-star season. In his personal life, Robert recently got married to Christmas Abbott, another well-known television personality. Their union showcases their shared connection and commitment to each other.

Professionally, Robert has pursued his passion for food and drink. He manages a diverse range of restaurants, including The Poké House, Blue Wave Sushi, No Man’s Land, and Ya Mas Taverna. These establishments reflect his dedication to providing exceptional dining experiences. Moreover, Robert serves as the CEO and founder of Garrett Hospitality Group, a curated collection of restaurants that highlights his entrepreneurial skills and vision. Through his various endeavors, Robert continues to make a mark in the culinary world and solidify his position as a multifaceted entrepreneur.

Tyler Crispen has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talents in various productions such as ‘The Queen’s Jewels’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ However, his ambitions extend beyond acting. Tyler has a strong passion for travel and adventure, which he shares with his audience through his YouTube channel. With captivating content from his explorations around the world, he inspires others to embrace new experiences and discover the beauty of different cultures.

In addition to his entertainment endeavors, Tyler has ventured into entrepreneurship as a co-owner of Naut and Chain, a minimalist jewelry store. This venture allows him to express his creativity and style through unique accessories. While currently single, Tyler continues to captivate his audience with his charismatic personality and diverse pursuits. With his talent, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit, he is sure to make further strides in the entertainment and business industries.

Daniele Donato, the daughter of Evel Dick, made a notable impact on the reality TV show ‘Big Brother.’ Her journey began in 2007 during the eighth season, and she returned for subsequent seasons, showcasing her competitive spirit and strategic gameplay. Beyond ‘Big Brother,’ Daniele made guest appearances on various TV shows, including ‘Reality Obsessed’ and ‘Power of 10,’ and shared her experiences on ‘Big Brother’ with viewers on Entertainment Tonight.

During her time in the ‘Big Brother’ house in season 13, Daniele developed a close friendship with Dominic, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship after the season ended. In August 2012, Daniele and Dominic got engaged, and they tied the knot on January 19, 2013, in Huntington Beach, California. Their relationship defied expectations, as they were initially only friends on the show.

In February 2018, Daniele and Dominic shared the joyous news that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Tennessee Autumn, was born on August 20, 2018, which also happened to be Daniele’s birthday. Today, they continue to thrive as a family, cherishing their shared journey from the show to building a life together.

David, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, made a memorable but brief appearance on Season 21 of ‘Big Brother.’ After his time on the show, he decided to move to Los Angeles, California, where he currently works as a senior sales representative. In his role, David utilizes his skills to excel in the business field. However, David’s interests extend beyond his professional career. He has a passion for photography, particularly in the documentary style.

Through his camera lens, David is able to capture authentic moments and tell compelling stories. Photography serves as a creative outlet for him, allowing him to express his artistic side and share his unique perspective with others. In the vibrant city of Los Angeles, David embraces both his professional and artistic pursuits.

Kevin Campbell, a former contestant on ‘Big Brother All-Stars,’ has established himself as a Marketing Creative Director, showcasing his creativity and expertise in the field. Alongside his professional endeavors, Kevin is also passionate about running and has actively participated in several marathons, demonstrating his commitment to fitness and personal achievement. Furthermore, Kevin is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, using his platform to promote equality and acceptance. As an openly gay individual, he has been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and has worked towards creating a more inclusive society.

While Kevin is a public figure, he has chosen to keep his personal life relatively private. He is in a serious relationship with a partner whose name he has not disclosed. By maintaining this level of privacy, Kevin has prioritized his personal boundaries and focused on his professional and advocacy work. Kevin’s time on ‘Big Brother’ showcased his strategic gameplay and charismatic personality, earning him a dedicated fan base. As a Marketing Creative Director, he continues to apply his creativity and expertise to a range of projects across various industries.

Da’Vonne Rogers is a multi-talented individual who has made a significant impact in the world of television and entertainment. Known for her vibrant personality and captivating presence, Da’Vonne has been involved in various reality TV programs, showcasing her versatility and talent. Her appearances on shows like ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘The Revengers,’ ‘The Challenge,’ and ‘Ex On The Beach’ have allowed Da’Vonne to demonstrate her entertainment skills and connect with audiences worldwide. Her ability to engage and entertain viewers has made her a fan favorite across different platforms.

One of Da’Vonne’s notable contributions is her involvement in the official podcast of ‘The Challenge,’ where she provides unique insights and behind-the-scenes stories and engages with the show’s dedicated fan base. Through the podcast, she offers a deeper understanding of the show’s events and cast members, enhancing the viewer’s overall experience. Outside of her professional endeavors, Da’Vonne is a devoted mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Kadence Dianne. This aspect of her life highlights her commitment to family and adds another layer to her multifaceted personality.

After achieving success on ‘Big Brother,’ Da’Vonne Rogers continued to make waves in the reality TV world by participating in ‘Big Brother: All-Stars,’ the 22nd season of the series. This further solidified his status as a prominent figure in the franchise. Based in Houston, Texas, Da’Vonne has taken on the role of Senior Consultant at EPMI since June 2022. In this position, he brings his expertise and knowledge to contribute to the company’s success. His professional achievements outside of the show demonstrate his versatility and ability to excel in different fields.

Bayleigh Amethyst is a multi-talented individual who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. As a fashion model, she brings elegance and poise to the runways and campaigns she graces. Her versatility and charisma have also led her to excel as a former beauty queen, actress, and host, captivating audiences with her diverse roles.

However, Bayleigh’s most cherished role is being a devoted mother and wife. She is happily married to Chris Williams, and together they have a beautiful baby, forming a loving and nurturing family. Bayleigh’s personal experiences and insights are shared through her YouTube channel, BayleighDaily, allowing fans to connect with her on a more personal level and gain a deeper understanding of her life beyond the spotlight.

Kaysar Ridha is a highly accomplished professional who has demonstrated expertise in leveraging design and technology to create exceptional products. He acquired his education from UC Irvine in Irvine, California, which laid a solid foundation for his career path. In his previous role as Vice President of Global Product & Design, Healthcare at Desktop Metal, Kaysar focused on utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques and materials to revolutionize patient care. In particular, Kaysar’s work in the field of bio-printing showcased his commitment to improving healthcare outcomes. By integrating design and technology, he aimed to provide personalized care and contribute to advancements in medical treatment.

Janelle Marie Pierzina is a well-known figure in the American reality show industry, having made multiple appearances in popular shows. She gained prominence through her participation in several seasons of ‘Big Brother,’ including the sixth, seventh, fourteenth, and twenty-second seasons, where she showcased her competitive spirit and strategic gameplay. Janelle also ventured into ‘The Amazing Race’ during its thirty-first season, further solidifying her presence in the reality TV landscape.

Before her reality TV journey, Janelle had a diverse career that included acting, modeling, and working as a cocktail waitress, demonstrating her passion for the entertainment industry. However, she has also faced personal challenges, including legal issues such as a misdemeanor DWI infraction and theft charges. Despite these setbacks, Janelle has shown resilience and the determination to overcome obstacles.

In recent years, Janelle has shifted her focus to the real estate industry and is currently working as a Real Estate Agent for Edina Realty in Minnesota. Alongside her professional pursuits, she is a dedicated mother to her children, who bring joy and fulfillment to her life. Janelle cherishes her role as a mother and strives to create a loving and nurturing environment for her children.

Nicole Anthony, a dedicated preschool aide from Long Island, New York, has found love and companionship in her relationship with Brian “Lefty” Fontanez. As she continues her important work in supporting the education and development of young children, Nicole also treasures her connection with Brian. Their engagement symbolizes a strong commitment and a shared path as they navigate life together.

Nicole’s passion for nurturing young minds in her profession aligns with the love and care she shares with Brian. They have formed a harmonious connection, enriching each other’s lives and creating a loving and supportive partnership. As they embark on their journey together, Nicole and Brian embrace the values of love, understanding, and growth, building a future filled with shared dreams and aspirations.

Keesha Smith, a memorable contestant from ‘Big Brother,’ has chosen to prioritize her family and personal life following her appearances on the show. While her return to the all-star season was brief, Keesha has found fulfillment in the company of her loved ones. She is a devoted mother to her two sons and shares her home with three beloved dogs, forming a close-knit family unit.

Earlier this year, Keesha experienced a difficult loss within her family, which has led her to adopt a more private and low-key approach to social media. By doing so, she can dedicate more quality time to her loved ones and navigate through this challenging period with their support and care.

